In Part 3 of her series, Michelle Stirling questions the actions of Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, regarding the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim of finding human remains of 215 children at a former residential school. She highlights Miller’s acceptance of these claims without evidence and his criticism of those who question them. She also explores the potential motivations behind the claims, including a possible connection to a land claim lawsuit and the passage of UNDRIP.

Michelle Stirling

September 19, 2026

Many unanswered questions. Lots of taxpayer dollars.

By Michelle Stirling ©2026

Marc Miller was Minister of Indigenous Services from 2019 to 2021. He was a practising lawyer prior to entering politics; presumably he would be aware that the presumption of innocence is a Charter Right in Canada, as well as being integral to the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

However, Miller accepted at face value the heinous accusations made by various individuals and groups against Canada – accusations of mass murder/mass graves, genocide, etc., specifically the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim of finding human remains of 215 dead children in the old orchard by the former residential school.

He continues to berate and denigrate taxpayers who fund his position if they exercise their Charter Right of Freedom of Expression, calling them ‘deniers/denialists’.

Miller has recently denounced the Rebel News T-shirts that challenge the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim of having ‘confirmed’ the human remains of 215 children in unmarked graves in the old apple orchard near the Kamloops Indian Residential School as ‘grifting off bigoted views.’

He thinks that Rebel News will be cashing in on the tragedy of alleged dead children, when a quick glance on Amazon shows that dozens of companies are selling orange shirt propaganda. No comment on those apparent grifters.

Months after the shocking claims of the Kamloops Indian Band, made on May 27, 2021, that they had ‘confirmed’ the human remains of 215 children in mass graves/unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, an unusual thing happened.

On Oct. 18, 2021, the so-called “13 grassroots families” of the Kamloops Indian Band posted a paid, full-page ad, in the Globe and Mail; a petition to then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Here it is (below) with certain parts highlighted for commentary. Note, to fit it on my pages and to add the points I have highlighted, I had to cut it into 3 parts. Nothing of the original document was excluded.

Note also that when referring to the Kamloops Indian Band, we are talking about a very TINY number of people who have successfully gotten Canada accused of genocide on the world stage and done it on the taxpayer’s dime.

Let’s have a look at that Open Letter/Petition to Trudeau:

Okay. So, it sounds like Justin Trudeau made election promises to the Kamloops Indian Band in 2015 that were not kept. 2015… 215. Hmmm.

Words like “genocide”, “unmarked graves,” “final solution,” are sprinkled throughout, but who are these “grassroots families” – who do they really represent of the 560 Kamloops Indian Band members who live on reserve?

Since Canada spent some $70 million and about 6 years on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and NO ONE came forward from the Kamloops Indian Band to allege that “little ones” were murdered or deceased and buried covertly in graves dug by their child classmates, why would any government official go along with this atrocity propaganda, without evidence?

Unless there was, perhaps, some curious personal threat to the Liberal party leader and Marc Miller’s close friend – Justin Trudeau.

That is my take on this letter in the Globe&Mail. A veiled threat. Of some kind.

It should be noted that on Sept. 21, 2015, the Kamloops Indian Band filed a legal suit for aboriginal title over the entire City of Kamloops, Sun Peaks Resort, and broader lands and water bodies in the region.

Chief Ron Ignace of the Skeetchestn Band (formerly Deadman’s Creek Band) was one of the signatories.

From the document: Stsmel7qen also known as Kukpi7 (Chief) Ron Ignace is a member of the Secwepemc Nation. He is the elected Chief of the Skeetchestn Indian Band (one of the Indian bands which is part of the Secwepem Nation). He is an aboriginal person within the meaning of section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 and an Indian within the meaning of section 91(24) of the Constitution Act, 1867.

Based on the Open Letter/petition, did the Kamloops Indian Band believe that the passage of UNDRIP, which was a shoe-in after their atrocity propaganda, would mean that their bid for aboriginal title over the City of Kamloops and area would be immediately transferred to them, (not-with-standing the land claim is a BC provincial issue – see Article 26 of UNDRIP – that’s what I’m thinking of)? I think that is a fair question.

https://miningwatch.ca/sites/default/files/ssn_title_claim_2015_0.pdf

On June 16th, 2021, Ron Ignace was appointed Commissioner of Indigenous Languages.

I’m surprised he was emotionally able to accept such a position, given that the Kamloops Indian Band claimed to have found the human remains of 215 children. Would he not have been filled with grief?

https://www.sfu.ca/sociology-anthropology/news-events/news/2021/ron-ignace-appointed-commissioner-indigenous-lands.html

But back to the open letter/petition.

On Oct. 26, 2021, eight days after the Kamloops Indian Band’s “grassroots families” open letter, Marc Miller was appointed Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Miller continued to advance the claim of “tragic loss of innocent Indigenous children” even though the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) found that 423 Indigenous children died AT Indian Residential Schools – that’s over 139 schools and 133 years. Obviously very sad, but that is a very low figure, especially in times when Tuberculosis (TB) was endemic to society until the 1950s when the discovery of streptomycin virtually ended the TB mortality rate. According to Dr. Wherrett’s book, “The Miracle of the Empty Beds,” in 1908 TB was then killing one Canadian every hour of the day and two every hour of the night; on reserve mortality rates were higher due to the communal living conditions. Survival rates of children at Indian Residential Schools, were much higher than those of children on reserve, where such records were taken.

According to the PBS documentary, “The Forgotten Plague,” Tuberculosis (TB) killed one in seven of all people who had ever lived by the dawn of the 19th century.

Elaine Youngman Clifton experienced no such horrors at Indian Residential School, as she explains in this article.That doesn’t mean that other people’s stories are not true. It means that this is not a one-size-fits-all narrative about history, nor should it be. Senator James Gladstone went to Indian Residential School. He enjoyed learning, loved reading, and became the first Indigenous Senator. That would not have been possible had he been only able to speak in Blackfoot and unable to read. He was a residential school thriver, so he sent his daughter to Indian Residential School as well, and though Pauline Gladstone had some criticisms of her experience there, overall, the Indian Residential School was not a horror show.

Likewise, the great-grandfather of Leah Gazan, John LeCaine went to Indian Residential School for seven years, and became a pillar of his community, a successful farmer and settler.

But what is a horror show is the millions of dollars being funnelled to tiny so-called “First Nations” whose numbers are typically not even sufficient to call themselves a town, and the horrors (for taxpayers) of the millions for special projects – like the Indigenous Languages Commission.

You may recall that as reported in the press on May 31, 2026, an Indigenous Languages conference, organized by the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages, that cost $10 million over the course of two years, was flagged by government for an audit. Interestingly enough, Marc Miller is now Minister for Canadian Identity and Culture, and Minister for Official Languages. “Canadian Heritage” is that department.

Canada is funding Indigenous language revival for 1.8 million people, with hundreds of millions of dollars

Excerpt of news story:

Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/indigenous-language-office-financial-audit-ronald-ignace-9.7218520

In my last post I referred to Marc Miller saying that he’d been at a Catholic institution, as if this gives him similar experience to that of an Indian Residential School. I presume he was referring to his time at Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf. This is a private boarding school with a tuition fee of some $7,859 CAD (today’s dollars).

Meantime, there was no fee for children to attend Indian Residential Schools; education was part of treaty obligations. The schools operated on a government funding shoestring; improvements and expansions were typically financed by devoted Catholic/Christian Canadians who, with a loving heart, wanted a better life and more education for Indigenous people.

Though Minister Miller likes to denounce the alleged ‘horrors’ of Indian Residential School, he says nothing about the real horrors that Father Jean-de-Brébeuf experienced at the hands of the unacculturated, unassimilated, uncivilized Iroquois – who, by the way, had invaded the Huron Wendat territories and murdered most of them.

On March 16 of the following year, another band of approximately 1,000 Iroquois—most of them armed with firearms—attacked the village of Saint-Ignace, then Saint-Louis, where Brébeuf and Gabriel Lalemant were working. They had the opportunity to flee, but they chose to stay and share the fate of their followers. Thus, both were captured and taken to Saint-Ignace, where they were imprisoned.

There, Father Brébeuf endured one of the most horrific tortures in the annals of Christianity. In addition to being tied to a torture post and subjected to countless blows with clubs, he was scalded by his attackers, who wanted to ridicule the sacred act of baptism. He was also forced to wear a necklace of glowing tomahawk axes, and his lips were cut to prevent him from speaking of God during his ordeal. He was burned alive, and his body was slashed with knives. Finally, he was scalped, and after his death, his heart was torn from his chest, likely to be eaten, as the Iroquois believed this would absorb the virtues of their enemies!

Jean de Brébeuf was canonized in 1930 by Pope Pius XI. He is one of the eight Canadian martyr saints.

Source: https://www.brebeuf.qc.ca/le-college/jean-de-brebeuf/

Imagine what life would be like in Canada without Indian Residential Schools and the dedicated priests, nuns, clergy, staff and administrators who convinced thousands of Indigenous people that taking scalps and eating victims was barbaric and would ultimately lead to their own people’s demise.

Looking at the numbers I’ve shown you herein, do you think Rebel News is the grifter?

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