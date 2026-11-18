The First Nations Financial Transparency Act, which required financial accountability from Indigenous bands, was effectively nullified by the Trudeau government. According to Cory Morgan, this lack of transparency has led to mismanagement and corruption, as evidenced by the appalling conditions on reserves like Siksika in Alberta, despite receiving significant financial settlements. Morgan argues that Mark Carney should reinstate the Act’s compliance measures to ensure accountability and transparency in indigenous governance.

Ending the era of secret spending and bringing true transparency back to First Nations governance.

The Assembly of First Nations is pushing back against Prime Minister Mark Carney’s attempt to accelerate approvals for major “nation-building” projects, warning that fixed timelines could undermine indigenous consultation and consent. Image courtesy of ChatGPT/CBC

Western Standard

October 23, 2026

On June 2, 2022, then-prime minister Justin Trudeau gave the Siksika reserve in Alberta $1.3 billion as a land claim settlement. In March 2025, I toured the reserve and shot a video showing appalling housing conditions, rampant garbage, wild dogs, and general disorder on what should have been one of the wealthiest reserves in Canada. In response to the video, the reserve charged me with two counts of trespassing. That case is still before the courts today.

How is it that a relatively small community that just received a payment nearing $200,000 for every resident looks like a third-world country only three years later?

The chief and council certainly don’t want that kind of question being asked. So they have been going to incredible lengths to have people charged for exposing the conditions there.

The band itself hasn’t filed its audited consolidated financial statements and Schedule of Remuneration and Expenses since 2021. So there really is no way to know what the administration and leadership of the band are doing with the finances.

How is it that a band responsible for the well-being of thousands of citizens with over a billion tax dollars in its hands doesn’t have to file its finances?