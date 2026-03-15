Mass Graves Psychosis
Don’t miss this outstanding take on the “Mass Graves Psychosis” gripping Canada from Michelle Stirling which includes both video and PowerPoint presentations.
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Mass Graves Psychosis
Demoralizing Canadians with Claims of Mass Graves and Incinerated Babies
Michelle Stirling
Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’
December 30, 2025
I gave a presentation on the Mass Graves Psychosis that is gripping Canada. Here is the video, followed by the PowerPoint, if you’d like to follow the links for more information.
Mass Graves Psychosis Wlc 2
5.48MB ∙ PDF file
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This blog is interested in keeping mass graves as a propaganda tool but it’s not in the forefront of public issues.