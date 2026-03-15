Don’t miss this outstanding take on the “Mass Graves Psychosis” gripping Canada from Michelle Stirling which includes both video and PowerPoint presentations.

Demoralizing Canadians with Claims of Mass Graves and Incinerated Babies

Michelle Stirling

Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’

December 30, 2025

I gave a presentation on the Mass Graves Psychosis that is gripping Canada. Here is the video, followed by the PowerPoint, if you’d like to follow the links for more information.

Mass Graves Psychosis Wlc 2

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