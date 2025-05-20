A November 20, 2024, National Post report offers a rare but credible window into the operation of Canada’s Indian Residential Schools during most of their 113-year history as government-supported educational institutions whose altruistic aim was to allow indigenous children to transition from their previous stone-age existence to modernization following the loss of most of their traditional livelihood practices, namely hand-to-mouth hunting, gathering, trapping, fishing and elementary horticulture.

ASHLAND, MONTANA:TUESDAY OCTOBER 22, 2024—RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL— St. Labre Indian School student Jerome Fox at the Ashland, Montana, school, Tuesday October 22, 2024. [Photo Peter J. Thompson/National Post] National Post Story by Allen Abel for National Post] Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post

The Canadian Indian Residential Schools were closely modelled on their American counterparts in both form and content, why such a comparison is credible.

As the sub-title of the National Post piece suggests, most Canadians who have only read the “shock journalism” headlines about these Indian Residential Schools will be shocked again when they read about the high quality of life in the indigenous residential schools still operating in America. This is because the experiences of their students in what are called Indian Boarding Schools in the USA contradict the false narratives about how Canada’s Indian Residential Schools were genocidal houses of horror for most of their children.

Summary of residential schools still thrive in the U.S. What they're doing will shock Canada

Below are some of the main positive findings by journalist Allen Abel, in a piece titled “Residential Schools’ Last Stand, Abel reports on Labre Indian School, a Catholic residential academy for the daughters and sons of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes of Montana, now in its 141st year of continuous operation.

A Lady Braves player, wearing a pink t-shirt in honour of breast cancer awareness, serves during a match against the Lodge Grass High School Lady Indians at St. Labre Indian School on Oct. 22, 2024. Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post

The last Canadian IRS was closed by the federal government in 1997, even though many indigenous leaders wanted their boarding schools to remain open.

Following this summary are selected comments from National Post readers.

These are a few highlights from Abel’s story :

From the beginning, there were two parallel education systems for Native children in the American West: government-funded and church-sponsored. There still are.

But several such institutions remain extant and even flourish in Montana and the Dakotas and Oklahoma and beyond.

Across campus, near the handsome new dormitory and the well-stocked cafeteria (fresh salads, cantaloupe, honeydew) and the Cheyenne Indian Museum and the classroom buildings apportioned by grades (elementary, middle, high), a soaring dolomite tipi pierces the sky: the St. Labre Chapel, offering the Sacrament of Holy Communion daily at seven and four.

St. Labre Indian School’s church, in Ashland, Montana. Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post

One by one now, the Lady Braves of the Class of 2025, along with the soon-to-graduate members of the school’s other fall sports teams, are introduced, their scholastic and athletic achievements are enumerated, and their plans and dreams are proclaimed. Parents and grandparents, some of them St. Labre alumni, escort them onto the floor. Pennants in a campus hallway illustrate the paths that other Braves before them have taken: Dartmouth, Yale, MIT, Notre Dame.

There are two dogs within me and I’m fighting both and they’re tearing me apart,” Old Elk says. “Being a Native person is the hardest thing. You’re expected to live two lives: this modern life and the Native life.”

“Do you wish the white man had never come and you still lived with your traditions and the buffalo?” I ask.

“I have a weak mind,” Bucky confesses. “I want to do the Native stuff. But I’ve got my Apple watch, my nice wedding ring. I’d rather be in a car going 80 miles an hour than on a horse going 30.

“In modern times, if you’re not going to school, then you’re not getting a good job with the government, you’re not getting all of this stuff, all of these things.”

The corridors of St. Labre are lined with vivid paintings of muscular riflemen on lightning steeds, galloping to glory. Those days are long gone, replaced too often by indigence, diabetes, alcoholism, drug addiction, despair.

Ashland, Montana, is a rather discouraging lay-by on the road to just about nowhere.

“Three marijuana dispensaries, two bars, and two grocery stores,” is how the executive director of the St. Labre Indian School encapsulates the Ashland economy. And of the reservations that the institution serves, he says: “Not good. Kind of a chronic recession.”

Fittingly, the school is named for the patron saint of the homeless, a bedraggled French mendicant of the 18th century, Benoît-Joseph Labré, who, according to the 1913 edition of The Catholic Encyclopedia, believed that “it was God’s will that he should abandon his country, his parents, and whatever is flattering in the world to lead a new sort of life.”

It was much the same with the Ursuline Sisters of Detroit, who were invited in 1884 by the enlightened Bishop Brondel and the Northern Cheyenne themselves to open a school out here on what most white Americans deemed to be a frontier as remote as Mars.

Today, the 265 pupils at St. Labre appear amicably divided between Crow and Cheyenne, with a few children of Caucasian and Filipina staff members attending as well. Only about 65 of the kids bivouac from Monday through Friday in the commodious bunkhouse for students in Grade 7 and older. The others commute daily by bus. Everybody goes home for the weekend, even if home is a cramped trailer far across the so-called fruited plain.

Of the first nuns of the Order of Saint Ursula — there were only three of them — the Hardin Tribune-Herald reminisced in 1933 that “they took into their schools Indian and mixed-blood boys and girls and strove to teach them cleanliness as well as their conception of godliness. Being ladies of culture and refinement, they instructed these ‘wild ones’ in manners, and in many instances made the girls excellent housekeepers and homemakers.”

“Do you think those nuns came out here to kill children?” I ask the woman who is perhaps the Crow nation’s most prominent scholar, a few days later, a hundred miles off campus in bright and mostly white Billings, Montana’s largest metropolis.

“I can’t imagine that they did,” responds Janine Pease, PhD, the founding president of Little Big Horn College on the Crow reservation and the recipient of a MacArthur “genius” fellowship. “These women are educators. Not all of them, but some are very bright teachers, some are composers of music. They all are completely committed to Christianity.

“They are not instruments of genocide.”

“In some cases, the schools were the only thing that kept the people alive,” says Janine Pease. “Elders would tell me, ‘My mother sent us to school because there was no food at home.’

Since 1952, the motherlode of St. Labre’s bottom line has been a relentless mailbox bombardment of sob stories to which the phrase “poverty porn” has been applied by outside critics. Here is another of the letters that plaintively leverage — or exploit, depending on your choice of words — the abysmal living conditions on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne rez:

Every gift makes a difference! That’s because you will not only help deliver kids to and from our school – you’ll also help deliver hopes and dreams to our children. You see, you are a part of their journey to their future that is Proud, Prosperous and Free.

Thanks to you (Name), St. Labre can offer an exceptional education and important opportunities that nurture young minds and empower kids to overcome generations of poverty. In fact, over 93% of our students graduate – a higher average than the state and national averages. We owe so much to faithful supporters like you because we are funded primarily by our donors …

The mass appeals are effective. From kindergarten to graduation, and beyond to Montana State University in Bozeman or to Pease’s Little Big Horn College or the Cheyennes’ Chief Dull Knife College in Lame Deer, or to a vocational or technical trade school, so much money comes in that St. Labre is able to operate free of cost to the attendees and their families.

“The folks on the Cheyenne and Crow Reservations do not have the financial means to contribute,” Yarlott says, defending the “crying Joey” strategy. “We don’t get any government money, except for some funds to cover school lunches. We have to appeal to the general public to support what we do.

“Unless you are Harvard or Yale, you can’t simply say: ‘We’re the best in the country, send us money.’ We’ve had chronic poverty on the reservation for as long as I’ve been alive, and I am 61 years old. We need help from the outside. We have to show them what the need is.”

“When you tell that poverty exists, you’re telling the truth,” Pease concurs. (She is not affiliated with St. Labre.) “Forty-five to 50 per cent of the Crow and Cheyenne people are addicted.

“We have to acknowledge the past,” says St. Labre’s director of Mission and Ministry Integration, a white layman named Jack Joyce who left his hometown of Detroit 28 years ago to tie up his horse at a cluster of low brick buildings in woebegone Ashland, Montana. Joyce’s wife, who is part Crow, is the principal of the high school division here. “As an organization, we have to be the prime mover in healing. We have to be the agent of change.”

“After all the trauma, why should this place still exist?” I ask him.

“We get a lot of parents and grandparents who choose to send their children to St. Labre because conditions in the other public and Bureau of Indian Affairs schools are so bad,” Joyce replies with candour.

A statue of Chief Plenty Coups at the Chief Plenty Coups State Park in Montana. Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post

He tells me about the famous Chief Plenty Coups, the man in the photo on the wall of the volleyball gym, “who understood that if his people were going to thrive, they would have to find a way to survive after the buffalo were gone. They would need new skills for a new world.”

“Education is your greatest weapon,” preached Chief Plenty Coups. “With education you are the white man’s equal, without education you are his victim and so shall remain all of your lives.”

A Capuchin priest in a hooded cassock of earthen brown conducts the service — “Hosanna in the highest,” he intones. “In the company of angels and saints …”

Father Jim Antoine, a son of small-town Wisconsin, first came to St. Labre in the 1960s as a student — “initially curious, and then scared, because I was going among a people whose ways I didn’t know.” He returned after his ordination.

Father Jim Antoine says, “My place is to love and encourage those who are living in this time, because it is a different time, on and off the reservation.” Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post

I quote to the priest those words from the 19th century: Beyond the range of civilization and into the haunts of savagery these dauntless men carried the banner of their religion into an almost unknown country. Father Jim doesn’t look particularly dauntless.

“I came with the outlook of someone who is curious,” he says. “I felt attracted to the people, but I didn’t have that grand missionary attitude of making converts.

“I was here basically to love them for who they are. I was trying to find out what they believed before Christianity; what God had given them that connected our oneness. God is one, and the ways in which he has been with Native people are valid.”

“Are they equally as valid as your Christian beliefs?” I wonder.

“No,” the Capuchin answers. “But what God gave Indigenous peoples was a relationship with Himself, and ways that He as the Creator could be with them.”

“Are the criticisms of the Church and its schools valid?” I ask Father Jim, who is one of three Capuchins serving at St. Labre today.

“In some situations, yes, but we shouldn’t universalize that,” he replies. “We are in a different time now and the challenges are different. The diocese has made its apology. I don’t feel it is my place to do that. My place is to love and encourage those who are living in this time, because it is a different time, on and off the reservation.”

“Do you wish the white man had never come and these people still lived with their traditions and the buffalo?” I ask.

“Such an attitude is futile,” says Father Jim. “History happened, and justice is certainly present now. I definitely feel that the balance is for the good now, or this school wouldn’t be existing.”

In 2023, the board of directors of the Indian School, having read about the allegations that more than 200 children at the Catholic school in Kamloops, British Columbia had perished of sickness or had been killed over the decades and their violated bodies interred without any markers, swallowed hard and decided that they needed to mount a thorough search with modern equipment for tiny corpses lost in the loam of Ashland, Montana. In Kamloops, meanwhile, it was later revealed that the allegations were based on soil disturbances detected by ground penetrating radar.

The Americans appointed a committee of independent scholars, including Dr. Janine Pease and Dr. Richard Littlebear, president of Chief Dull Knife College, to lead the investigation.

“We started out knowing very little,” Pease tells me at a Billings coffee shop. “There was no reason to assume that what happened in Canada happened here. I feared that it happened but I tried to keep an open mind but I really did not know.”

The commission members searched St. Labre’s records as far back as the Ursuline Sisters.

The commission brought in a specialist who operated a Light Detection and Ranging drone that could pinpoint any disturbance or anomaly that could not be cross-referenced with known burials.

The LIDAR drone searched the existing St. Labre Cemetery, through which little Cecilia Thex had sprinted for home years before. It flew over the locations that elders had mentioned in the group or private interviews that the commission held across the Crow and Cheyenne lands: “In the grotto,” or “under a tree next to the river in Ashland.”

Nothing was found.

“No evidence of unmarked or undocumented graves was found in the flight paths at the St. Labre campus,” the commission’s final report stated. “There is no evidence of unmarked or undocumented graves outside or along the margins of the established St. Labre Mission Cemetery. No surface features indicate the presence of graves in either the area near the current grotto location or in the area north of the baseball field.”

“We were looking for evidence,” Pease says. “We didn’t find it. We had funds for excavation if we found anything, but we did not find it.”

“Do you wish the white man had never come and you still lived with your traditions and the buffalo?” I ask the 17-year-old.

“Sort of,” the student replies. “We were living a nomadic lifestyle. We didn’t have to worry about money, about paying bills.”

Now, the young man says, he is caught in the same buffalo jump as his peers — trying to balance Catholic and Indigenous teachings, two realities, two histories, two worlds.

Outside the room where we are talking is a gallery of class photos from the past half-century, and those pennants from Yale and Dartmouth and MIT, on a modern campus that seems so bright and promising compared to the nutritional Sahara and the meth addiction and the cracked waterlines outside. But I am only a tourist. Maybe I am as deaf as Colonel Custer.

“Will you send your own kids to St. Labre?” I ask Jerome Fox, who has been here since early childhood.

“Yeah,” the student answers. “Nice school.”

Selected National Post reader comments

Christianity was introduced into the indigenous circa 1620 in Canada. Many became Christians over the next 200 years, when the first residential school was introduced in 1831. They received federal funding in late 1800s and truancy laws, requiring mandatory attendance were introduced in the 1920s and enforced circa 1928. So for 300 years, Christianity was an accepted form of culture for the indigenous, and RS were voluntarily attended by the indigenous for roughly 100 years, before "mandatory attendance" occurred.

During this time, many indigenous Christians wanted a Christian education for their children, along with exposure to the upgrade in skills associated with the education they brought. Multiple chiefs acknowledged the importance of education and asked the federal government to fund the RS system in their treaties.

This subject area has been demonized by the woke and the neo marxists by highlightimg boarding school problems, and ignoring the positive feed

back and reasons why the indigenous attended these schools freely for almost 100 years, with parental consent.

I could describe my ancestral history for period context. 1 in 4 children died of sickness and accidents. My father walked miles to a one room school house. The older boys received the strap to "get their attention". Corporal punishment was the norm at school and at home.

BUT, as said in the article, changing ways and education was the path from victimhood.

Residential schools were an essential component to ensure children attended daily so they were properly educated as outlined in the Indian Act..... they were also located to an essential medical facility.

Many "true" elders who speak about their parents and lineage admit they knew their parents would rarely if ever send their children to a smaller school if they were ever built on the reserve

Once the network of roads and modes of transportation improved around reserves the government then began building on-site reserve schools.... but even with the improved roads and on-site schools there have been decades of massive truancy that has hindered the children which Residential schools solved earlier ......that's our reality.

The article illustrates the problems inherent in trying to live between two worlds, the modern one and a more primitive traditional one. The reality is that the divide can be bridged by only if one ceases to insist on being a victim. I watched a 60 Minutes piece about Bhutan last Sunday and it struck me as interesting that its government has transformed the language of instruction in all its schools to English. Dzongkha, the country's traditional language, is still widely spoken in the country but to give its students access to the best opportunities in the modern world, English, the world's most essential language, is taught. The concept of "cultural genoc-de" is nonsensical. The reality is that the more apt description for assimilation is "adapt or be left behind."

I don't think Canadians have ever been told the unbiased truth about the residential school system. While it could be argued today that assimilation and integration of young aboriginal kids is contrary to today's societal values, the fact that only monetary considerations from Canadian Taxpayers became the motivation for Aboriginals, demand some answers. It's not only residential schools became a reason for massive payments, it is also the unmarked grave issue which has become another reason for extracting more money from Taxpayers. Land claim issues and payments further add to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission objectives.

Millions of Canadians are all for fairness regarding unresolved Aboriginal challenges, but the constant push for Taxpayer monies for topics which should be the responsibility of Aboriginals has to stop, and soon.

I was forced to speak another language at catholic elementary school, and I was strapped on the hands for many misdeeds, including the offence of speaking my mother tongue (English). I am not indigenous, so when I read reports of this so-called abuse happening to students of Indian residential schools, I think big deal. We likely all went through things a couple of generations back that is unacceptable today. My people, like most Canadians, moved on from it to forge a relatively good life. If people are unwilling to move on from such circumstances, how can they question their lot in life?

Tomson Highway (Dec 15, 2015):

"All we hear is the negative stuff, nobody's interested in the positive, the joy in that school. Nine of the happiest years of my life I spent it at that school. I learned your language, for God's sake. Have you learned my language? No, so who's the privileged one and who is underprivileged? You may have heard stories from 7,000 witnesses in the process that were negative," he adds. "But what you haven't heard are the 7,000 reports that were positive stories. There are many very successful people today that went to those schools and have brilliant careers and are very functional people, very happy people like myself. I have a thriving international career, and it wouldn't have happened without that school. You have to remember that I came from so far north and there were no schools up there."

So-called "Progressives" would have Tomson Highway put in jail for saying that. Not to say that everyone's experience was great. But "Liberals" and Progressives choose ideology over truth every time.