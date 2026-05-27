The "Day of Infamy" speech was an address delivered by American President, Franklin D. Roosevelt, to a joint session of Congress on December 8, 1941, the day after the Empire of Japan attacked United States military bases at Pearl Harbor and declared war on the United States and the British Empire. The speech is known for its famous first line, which opened with Roosevelt saying, "Yesterday, December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy …”.

Five years ago today, Canada suffered its very own “Day of Infamy” when the chief of British Columbia’s Kamloops Indian Band declared war on the foundation of Canadian truth-telling, a cherished doctrine rooted in universally applicable but Western-rooted Enlightenment notions of scientifically verified and potentially falsifiable empirical evidence, by announcing that:

It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwé pemc [Kamloops Indian Band] Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. “We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” stated Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir. “Some were as young as three years old. We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwé pemc is the final resting place of these children.”

Brief translation: localized ‘sacred’ indigenous knowings held by unknown aboriginal knowledge keepers, which employ gossip, rumours, myths, and unproven allegations, take precedence over facts discovered, revealed, and transmitted using scientific methodology rooted in the principle and application of falsifiability.

Wikimedia Commons image of items left at a Kamloops Residential School Memorial in Vancouver, 30 May 2021.

Like other spuriously labelled “residential school denialists,” I have pointed out the errors in this announcement over the past five years. The need to avoid further repetition of the many logical and empirical flaws in this groundless announcement, which I have repeatedly pointed out, together with pressure from my upcoming move to another province, means I can only offer brief excerpts (due to copyright restrictions) from the first two of three divergent takes on the firestorm the announcement unleashed.

The first is from a deeply flawed May 20 piece in the Globe and Mail; the second is its debunking by Jonathan Kay, a senior editor at Quillette; and the third, which will be published in full this afternoon, and arguably the most important one, is a devastating critique from a star investigative researcher.

When it comes to careful and unbiased comparison, these three pieces validate my “date which will live in infamy” claim. Or, as Jonathan Kay states about its media implications, “The 'unmarked graves' farce is arguably the greatest journalistic scandal in Canada’s history,” also the position of many other perceptive and objective writers.

As usual, I welcome your comments on this critically important issue.

Patrick White and Willow Fiddler

The Globe and Mail

May 20, 2026

Five years ago, Rosanne Casimir, Chief (Kúkpi7) of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, issued a 600-word press release that broke the country’s heart. The announcement said that using radar technology, her community had found the remains of 215 former residential school students, some as young as three years old.

The announcement touched off an unprecedented period of national grieving.

But five years on, the country is still trying to understand what it is the First Nation found at the Tk’emlúps site, in an old apple orchard. The truth remains buried by two acres of dirt and a Tk’emlúps leadership that has, so far, resisted demands to bring up the dead.

The lowered flags, the vigils, the hundreds of millions in government funding, the national reckoning – what if all of it was dedicated to 215 burials that don’t exist?

“I think a lot of denialism’s roots go back to the fact that lots of these folks don’t want to acknowledge or face the fact that atrocities happened to children,” said Manny Jules, chief of Tk’emlúps through much of the 1980s and nineties.

In the months after the grave announcement, Mr. Jules chaired the committee of founding families. They decided remains should be exhumed so the dead could be given proper burials in their home communities. Years on, he still stands by that.

“I’m confident in the processes that we’ve laid out, that we will ultimately get to the point of excavation,” said Mr. Jules, who is no longer involved in the investigation. “We’re going to eventually get to the bottom of the situation in Kamloops.”

NOTE: My response to Jules’ prediction is my own prediction, one I have made several times in the past: excavation will never occur because it is increasingly clear to many parties, true believers and skeptics alike, that there are no remains to be found.

Five years after it helped promote a nationwide social panic over ‘unmarked graves,’ the Globe & Mail admits those graves might not actually exist—while also suggesting that it doesn’t really matter anyway.

Jonathan Kay

Quillette

May 23, 2026

A month ago, I offered some predictions about how Canadian journalists would cover the five-year anniversary of the country’s infamous “unmarked graves” social panic, which began on May 27, 2021. On one hand, this kind of important landmark would be difficult for news outlets to ignore. (After all, this was considered the Canadian “Story of the Year” at the time.) On the other hand, any intellectually honest retrospective that these outlets produced would require at least some passing explanation as to why the entire Canadian media establishment had fallen hook, line, and sinker for a story that turned out to be fake—something that most journalists have so far proven unwilling to do.

On Wednesday, it will have been exactly five years since the Kamloops First Nation in British Columbia claimed it has found 215 unmarked graves of Indigenous children on the grounds of the community’s former residential school. In the weeks that followed, gullible reporters transformed the narrative into a kind of horror-movie script, complete with mass murdering priests and midnight burials.

It all turned out to be complete nonsense. In five years, not a single actual grave has been found.

The “unmarked graves” farce is arguably the greatest journalistic scandal in Canada’s history. Over the last half-decade, several outlets have (grudgingly, in most cases) admitted that they got the original story wrong—including the National Post, New York Times, and, more surprisingly, the CBC. But many others, including the Globe, had never (to my knowledge) explicitly done so—whether out of embarrassment, fear of being labelled an enemy of Indigenous “reconciliation,” or, more likely, some combination of both. The new Globe article offers clues as to whether the newspaper (and similarly herd-minded legacy media outlets) will ever fully pivot to a genuinely truth-based approach to the subject.