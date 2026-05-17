Memorial for Kamloops ‘graves’ takes place at Fort Calgary

According to a news story by Leah Mushet, a memorial for the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc children, whose burials were announced in 2021 — but never proven to exist — at a Kamloops residential school, took place at Calgary city hall. The event included a planned relocation of symbolic children’s shoes to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, formerly Fort Calgary, where Frances Widdowson, who has rightly questioned the evidence of the graves, was present. While some supported Widdowson’s right to free speech, others criticized her for perpetuating harm against indigenous people for the “crime” of telling the truth about these so-called graves.

Western Standard

March 20, 2026

Frances Widdowson. Photo Credit: Leah Mushet, WS

At Calgary city hall, crowds of people gathered at a memorial filled with children’s shoes dedicated to the First Nation Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc who announced in 2021 that radar had detected “215 graves” at a residential school in Kamloops.

The event took place on Friday [March 20] morning, with speakers including the mayor, Jeromy Farkas.

Also in attendance was Frances Widdowson, who had spoken up on the lack of evidence regarding the Kamloops graves.

The city states the ceremony was supposed to have the children’s shoes moved from city hall to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, which used to be called Fort Calgary.

A memorial site called The Wandering Spirit is where they stated they would move the shoes.