REAL Indigenous Report

Russell Banta
3h

I can understand your frustration.

Indigenous peoples symbols suffer similar disrespect.

Key Incidents and Locations

Mazinaw Rock (Bon Echo Provincial Park, ON): Over 260 Algonquin pictographs, some up to 1,000 years old, were vandalized in September 2023 with carved names and graffiti. This followed a 2017 report that only 5 of over 100 visible pictographs remained untainted by graffiti.

BC Red Dress Memorial: In late 2024, a memorial for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) along Highway 19A had 28 of 48 dresses destroyed and ripped.

Fort St. John (BC):

The Treaty 8 Tribal Association office was targeted with racist graffiti in February 2025, including symbols targeting children who died in residential schools.

University of Ottawa (ON): An Indigenous welcome sign (kwey) was repeatedly vandalized, with letters stolen on multiple occasions, prompting increased security measures.

Algonquin College (ON): A mural was defaced in 2020, which was investigated as a potential hate crime.

Manitoba: Ancient petroforms in Whiteshell Provincial Park have been destroyed.

ictnews.org

Republic of CANADA
5hEdited

Michael Kerzner is the Attorney General of ONTARIO. His office is a few blocks North of Toronto City Hall.

.

