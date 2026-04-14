The piece below was written by yours truly.

​Hymie Rubenstein

Western Standard

January 23, 2026

Court-ordered disclosure raises fresh questions about the Kamloops ‘unmarked graves’ narrative and Ottawa’s long-running secrecy.

The swimming pool at the Kamloops Indian Residential SchoolGovernment of Canada

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report and REAL Israel & Palestine Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Blacklock’s Reporter provides news coverage of bills, regulations, reports, committees, the Federal Court, and public accounts.

So, where does the name “Blacklock” come from?

Remembered for his newsroom credo — “That ain’t the way I heard it!” — Thomas Hyland Blacklock was a pioneer publisher and war correspondent. Born in Halton County, Ontario, in 1870, he became a frontier editor and first mayor of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, in 1903. Assigned to Parliament Hill by the Winnipeg Telegram in 1912, Tom remained a gallery man for life with columns published from Victoria to Halifax. As a WWI correspondent for the Montreal Gazette, he was a passionate advocate of the troops and became a confidante of Prime Minister Robert Borden. “I always held him in the warmest affection,” Borden recalled. In peacetime, Tom served as the 1922 president of the Ottawa Press Gallery and co-founded the Canadiana news service. At his death in 1934, the entire Ottawa press corps mourned Tom as “a keen observer blessed with a sense of proportion.”

Victory Image courtesy of Rubenstein

Tom Blacklock’s legacy is displayed every day in the news site that bears his name, as the following story clearly reveals, in the process helping to debunk further an October 18, 2021, statement from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

“That’s the realization that Canadians have taken on following the leadership right here in Tk’emlups [Kamloops], a discovery in May of 215 indigenous kids in the graves just up the hill [and beside the long-shuttered Kamloops Indian Residential School],” said Trudeau. Canadians “have seen with horror those unmarked graves across the country and realize that what happened decades ago isn’t part of our history, it is an irrefutable part of our present,” he opined.