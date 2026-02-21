The piece on the other side of the paywall was written by yours truly.

It shows that a recent audit revealed that numerous artworks, including indigenous art, are missing from the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations’ collection. This mismanagement raises concerns about the potential for neglect and theft of indigenous artifacts recently returned to Canada by the Vatican. The return of these artifacts, considered sacred by many indigenous leaders, is seen as a significant step in reconciliation, despite ongoing debates about their true significance and the potential for misuse.

Hymie Rubenstein

December 15, 2025

Vatican Kayak. Image courtesy of the Vatican

Artworks, including indigenous art, have vanished from a multi-million-dollar federal collection, Blacklock’s Reporter states.

The most disconcerting part of this revelation from the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations is that jewelry disappeared from an unnamed regional office 30 years ago, only to be made public now. The department, in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons, would not disclose the total value of items it says are deemed “unaccounted for.”

An inventory of missing artworks was requested by a Conservative MP who asked, “For each unaccounted artwork, when was it last verified or inventoried and what was its last documented location?”

The Inquiry would not even describe the jewelry or name the artists who created the items. They were among 5,174 works purchased by the department’s $14.4 million Indigenous Art Collection, the largest of its kind in Canada.