REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Robert
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Once again, thank you to Nina for the work she continues to do. Sadly her efforts to shine the light of truth on this hoax is being ignored by those who could do something about it. People in government from the prime minister on down want this 'graves issue' to just peter out . No one evidently wants to take up this issue and show it for the farce that it is. The Indians have used this issue to attract attention to all their causes and for the money that continues to be handed to them by everyone from Trudeau on down. It has never stopped. Hard working Canadian taxpayers are being ripped off every day by a small percentage of the population who contribute very little towards the success of a growing ,industrial nation.

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