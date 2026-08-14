The attached email from Nina Green on the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal’s sham trial in Montreal on May 25-29, 2026 has been sent to Members of Parliament and is being forwarded to you for your consideration. Please pass the email on if you’re so inclined. The sham PPT trial is an important issue that has received little media coverage, but has the potential to be very damaging to reconciliation and to Canada’s reputation internationally, and could result in a referral by the PPT to the International Criminal Court, which the PPT has done in the past.

Nina Green

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From: Nina Green <ninagreen1550@gmail.com>

Date: Fri, 17 Jul 2026 at 10:37

Subject: Fwd: Missing transcript of YouTube video of 26 May 2026 session of Montreal tribunal hearings

To: Nina Green <ninagreen1550@gmail.com>

Dear Member of Parliament,

As the email below to the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal Board of Governance establishes, there is a complete lack of transparency on the PPT’s part about the so-called ‘evidence’ given at the Tribunal hearings in Montreal on 25-29 May 2026. Parliament must insist that the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal address this lack of transparency so that both Parliament and the Canadian public can inform themselves about what actually took place at the Tribunal’s Montreal hearings.

As stated on the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal’s website (see attached photo), the sole purpose of the Tribunal hearings in Montreal on 25-29 May 2026 was to inquire into ‘Missing and disappeared Indigenous children and unmarked graves in Canada’. This stated purpose is reiterated on official and other websites related to the Montreal PPT hearings, and was stated repeatedly at the hearings themselves, and by the ‘judges’, as established in the posted videos and in this statement by the ‘judges’ on the PPT website:

Our mandate was to look at missing and disappeared Indigenous children and unmarked graves, and the forced and coerced sterilisation of Indigenous women, through the lens of international law. [bolding added]

Yet as the posted videos reveal, no evidence whatever was led at the Montreal hearings about missing and disappeared children and [nefarious] unmarked burials in Canada. That being the case, the ‘judges’ should have dismissed the PPT’s case. By failing to do so, the ‘judges’ were derelict in their duty. As the ‘judges’ are well aware, there are no missing and disappeared Indigenous children or nefarious unmarked graves associated with Indian residential schools in Canada. No one has ever provided the name of a verified missing or disappeared Indian residential school student, and no one has ever identified a single nefarious unmarked grave associated with an Indian residential school.

Parliament must hold the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal accountable for the damage it has done to reconciliation in Canada, and to Canada’s reputation, both internally, and internationally, in the Montreal hearings on 25-29 May 2026.

Nina Green

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From: Nina Green <ninagreen1550@gmail.com>

Date: Fri, 17 Jul 2026 at 09:23

Subject: Missing transcript of YouTube video of 26 May 2026 session of Montreal tribunal hearings

To: <ppt@permanentpeoplestribunal.org>, <mark.carney@parl.gc.ca>, <sean.fraser@parl.gc.ca>

Dear Members of the Board of Governance of the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal Philippe Texier, Gianni Tognoni, Javier Giraldo, Luiza Erundina de Sousa, Nello Rossi, Helen Jarvis, and Simona Fraudatario,

Professionally produced videos of the Permanent People’s Tribunal hearings in Montreal on 26 May 2026 were recently posted on YouTube.

Typed transcripts are a usual feature of YouTube videos, and typed transcripts are available for most of the PPT sessions held between 25-29 May 2026. However there is no transcript available for the session on 26 May 2026. This appears to be deliberate, and deprives the Canadian government and the public of the opportunity to inform themselves by perusing a transcript without having to watch hours of video and take extensive notes of what has been alleged by the ‘witnesses’. On receipt of this email, could you please take immediate steps to make a transcript of the 26 May 2026 video available on YouTube.

Moreover comments on all videos are turned off, thereby depriving the public of the opportunity to provide input by correcting factual errors in the ‘testimony’ in the videos, pointing out flaws in the procedures by which so-called ‘evidence’ was introduced, and commenting on a multitude of other topics related to the content of the videos. The deliberate decision to turn off comments reflects a total lack of transparency on the part of the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal.

As well, the closed caption option has been deliberately made unavailable for the videos, again depriving the public of a usual feature of YouTube videos which makes viewing easier.

Please take immediate steps to rectify these transparency issues.

I’ve copied Prime Minister Mark Carney and Minister of Justice Sean Fraser on this email.

Sincerely,

Nina Green