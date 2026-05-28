According to Robert Sibley, the unmarked graves controversy at indigenous residential schools exemplifies how moral panic, amplified by media and institutional figures, can erode public trust. Despite widespread belief in the existence of unmarked graves, no concrete evidence has been found, leading to a national frenzy of self-flagellation and social unrest. This incident underscores the importance of evidence-based discourse and the potential consequences of unchecked moral panic on societal cohesion and trust in institutions.

The unmarked graves controversy shows how moral panic, media amplification, and institutional cowardice can corrode a nation’s trust in its leaders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a cemetery near a residential school, holding a teddy bear. Western Standard Canva

Robert Sibley

May 27, 2026

There’s a story from the French Revolution about an aristocrat who, as he stood before the guillotine, asked plaintively why the peasants wanted to chop off his head. “Why are you doing this?” he asked. “Is it because I’m an aristocrat?”

“No,” replied the executioner, “it’s because you did not conduct yourself as a true aristocrat.”

The story may be apocryphal, but it serves as a cautionary message to our contemporary aristocracy — politicians, judges, academics, journalists, etc. — who so readily succumbed to the “unmarked graves” hysteria that gripped Canada five years ago.

The topic has certainly not gone away. This week in Montreal, an “independent opinion tribunal” — the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal — is holding sessions, according to a news release cited by the CBC, to examine Canada’s responsibility for the residential school system and “the human rights violations associated with it, including ‘forced and coercive sterilizations, the disappearances and unmarked burials of Indigenous children, and intergenerational trauma linked to the loss of language, culture, and identity.’”

Given the obvious assumptions embedded in the CBC story, I won’t be surprised if the tribunal’s conclusions about “unmarked burials” echo those of five years ago.