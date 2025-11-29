The National Post’s Michael Higgins informs us that the Law Society of British Columbia has revised its educational material about the Kamloops Indian Residential School, acknowledging the findings as ‘preliminary’ as opposed to ‘definitive.” This change in stance, undoubtedly prompted by a libel lawsuit, suggests a growing skepticism about the claims of unmarked graves. Despite substantial government funding for research and commemoration, no exhumations have occurred, and the public’s trust in the truth-seeking process is waning.

I have already dealt with the background of this libel lawsuit here.

Brief excerpts from Higgins’ informative opinion piece appear below.

Michael Higgins

National Post

August 22, 2025

​“It is unfortunate that First Nations are reluctant, or unable, to provide precise details in these cases, since they almost certainly warrant some kind of criminal investigation.”

Here we go again. More announcements that “graves” have been found at former Indian Residential Schools, more flags lowered in mourning and more uncritical press coverage.

And yet times have changed. There is less news coverage of these events, there’s no federal flags flying at half-staff and there appears to be a marked lack of national angst.

The best example that things are different is over at the Law Society of British Columbia (LSBC) which has done a stunning reversal in how it sees the residential school graves controversy.