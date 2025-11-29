REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

Brian Giesbrecht
2h

The word “assimilation” in Canada is equated with “forced assimilation”. Hence Canadians must use the word “integrated” to define an indigenous person, like Wab Kinew, who retains his cultural identity, but in every way functions as an ordinary Canadian citizen. The problem in Canada is that too many Indians are only partly integrated (assimilated) into the Canadian whole. The “forced assimilation” canard has been used by indigenous opportunists to promote their toxic apartheid (nation to nation) scam

Grube
2h

Theatrics are critical in this current fight by indigenous to take back or take something out of the misery that has apparently been their individual and collective existences. The issue quite frankly is that there is a loser and a winner in this high stakes game of accusations with little or no proof. We are told simply to “believe” when the written truth and that of many indigenous contradicts the current narrative. There is no easy way out of the dilemma that the various FNs find themselves in. Blaming the “settlers” forever and every day for everything will simply not work and is beginning to backfire. The leadership needs to mature. They have actually over time but they need to move to the next level. That is — retaining cultural gifts and history and ceremony and appropriate types of education for the young — but all the while becoming integrated (not assimilated) with the rest of society. Which has changed hugely from that society that came upon this continent from Europe hundreds of years ago.

I emphasize that it is up to the indigenous to change their tack now. It’s time.

2 more comments...

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
