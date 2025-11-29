More grave claims, but still no shovels
The National Post’s Michael Higgins informs us that the Law Society of British Columbia has revised its educational material about the Kamloops Indian Residential School, acknowledging the findings as ‘preliminary’ as opposed to ‘definitive.” This change in stance, undoubtedly prompted by a libel lawsuit, suggests a growing skepticism about the claims of unmarked graves. Despite substantial government funding for research and commemoration, no exhumations have occurred, and the public’s trust in the truth-seeking process is waning.
I have already dealt with the background of this libel lawsuit here.
Brief excerpts from Higgins’ informative opinion piece appear below.
Michael Higgins
National Post
August 22, 2025
“It is unfortunate that First Nations are reluctant, or unable, to provide precise details in these cases, since they almost certainly warrant some kind of criminal investigation.”
Here we go again. More announcements that “graves” have been found at former Indian Residential Schools, more flags lowered in mourning and more uncritical press coverage.
And yet times have changed. There is less news coverage of these events, there’s no federal flags flying at half-staff and there appears to be a marked lack of national angst.
The best example that things are different is over at the Law Society of British Columbia (LSBC) which has done a stunning reversal in how it sees the residential school graves controversy.
The word “assimilation” in Canada is equated with “forced assimilation”. Hence Canadians must use the word “integrated” to define an indigenous person, like Wab Kinew, who retains his cultural identity, but in every way functions as an ordinary Canadian citizen. The problem in Canada is that too many Indians are only partly integrated (assimilated) into the Canadian whole. The “forced assimilation” canard has been used by indigenous opportunists to promote their toxic apartheid (nation to nation) scam
Theatrics are critical in this current fight by indigenous to take back or take something out of the misery that has apparently been their individual and collective existences. The issue quite frankly is that there is a loser and a winner in this high stakes game of accusations with little or no proof. We are told simply to “believe” when the written truth and that of many indigenous contradicts the current narrative. There is no easy way out of the dilemma that the various FNs find themselves in. Blaming the “settlers” forever and every day for everything will simply not work and is beginning to backfire. The leadership needs to mature. They have actually over time but they need to move to the next level. That is — retaining cultural gifts and history and ceremony and appropriate types of education for the young — but all the while becoming integrated (not assimilated) with the rest of society. Which has changed hugely from that society that came upon this continent from Europe hundreds of years ago.
I emphasize that it is up to the indigenous to change their tack now. It’s time.