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Hymie

According to Leah Mushet, an anonymous Mount Royal University professor expressed concern that the university’s meditation space has been converted into a Muslim prayer room, potentially compromising the school’s secular neutrality. The professor also criticized the university’s recognition of World Hijab Day.

Readers should recall that Mount Royal University is the same public institution that fired Frances Widdowson for daring to question indigenous assertions.

MRU, meditation room CBC; MRU website

Western Standard

September 18, 2026

The meditation space on the Mount Royal University (MRU) campus in Calgary has been turned into Muslim prayer room, says an outraged professor.

The instructor told the Western Standard, the space is being filled with “prayer mats, and then they have the curtain, and they used to have dividers, and then prayer.”

They added the space separates women and men by a curtain, as often done in mosques.

The room is also described as containing “Qurans, and Islamic scriptures.”

Though what concerns the MRU instructor — whom the Western Standard has granted anonymity — most is that the university is supposed to be “a public secular school.”

The instructor also shared that one of their students, a refugee from Iran who escaped the country four years ago, shared with the instructor that they had lost three friends who refused to wear head coverings under the regime and were killed, and was upset that MRU recognized world hijab day.

The instructor added the school should not accommodate any religious orthodoxies, no matter which one, “We wouldn’t if it was the if the Mormon students started doing apostatizing here, if the you know the Sikhs or the Jewish or the Christians or you know the list goes on.”

“Where does the line stop?”

“[The school] needs to be neutral, and to see this creeping is really concerning,” concluded the instructor.

When Western Standard asked MRU about the meditation space, they only provided a link to their “Multi-Faith & Spirituality” page.