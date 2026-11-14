REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

Western civilization is clearly under attack, isn't it?

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David McPike's avatar
David McPike
32mEdited

So Frances Widdowson believes the quaint lie that the purpose of universities is the pursuit of truth (as opposed to falsity). This instructor believes the equally quaint lie that universities should pursue neutrality (i.e., neither truth nor falsity). Both of them should devote some attention and thought to a philosophical, moral, sociological, historico-ideological -- in general: non-naively empirical -- examination of what universities actually are and how they actually function.

(Because, like, democracy and, um, 'Enlightenment' are under threat here, people. We gotta DO something.)

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