The following piece was written by yours truly.

Hymie Rubenstein

Canada Free Press

January 24, 2026

I n retrospect, in the interest of full equality with non-indigenous people, both the British government and Canada’s founders should have treated the indigenous people in precisely the same manner that such people were treated around the world ...

Hymie Rubenstein ——Bio and Archives--January 24, 2026

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Marion Buller headed the 2019 National Inquiry on Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls. Photo by BNI Brunswick News /Postmedia News

The title of this piece is a deliberate play on Rebel Without a Cause, a classic 1955 film starring James Dean, which sought to explain the moral decay among middle-class American youth.

Its use here reflects the moral decay exhibited by the wearisome portrayal and explanatory shallowness of the differentially high murder rates of indigenous women and girls compared to non-indigenous ones.

While there is no single, absolute number for the total studies on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in Canada, the crisis has been the subject of hundreds of reports by indigenous organizations, government bodies, academic researchers, and international organizations going back decades.

A key 2014 literature review by the Legal Strategy Coalition on Violence Against Indigenous Women (LSC) identified 50 major reports containing over 700 recommendations. Since then, dozens more studies have been completed.

The National Inquiry into MMIWG Final Report (“Reclaiming Power and Place,” 2019) is the largest, most comprehensive of these studies: its two volumes are based on testimony from over 2,380 people.

The key themes in most of these studies are: (1) systemic neglect: police have inadequately investigated these missing and murdered girls and women cases; (2) institutional racism and misogyny: both underlie these police investigations; (3) genocide: the 2019 National Inquiry concluded the violence constitutes a race-based genocide; and (4) intergenerational trauma: many studies point to the long-term impact of residential schools, the Sixties Scoop, and the Indian Act.

These reports also show that in virtually all cases involving indigenous women, the victim and accused knew each other, suggesting that both parties identified as indigenous.

This disparity between the murder rates of indigenous and other women and girls saw the June 2019 National Inquiry report mincing no words when it claimed there currently exists in Canada “a race-based genocide of Indigenous Peoples … empowered by colonial structures … leading directly to the current increased rates of violence, death, and suicide in Indigenous populations.”

The chief commissioner of the National Inquiry, Marion Buller, a B.C. Provincial Court judge, former president of the indigenous Bar Association, and a member of the Mistawasis Indian Band, wrote in her opening comments that the report is about “deliberate race, identity, and gender-based genocide.” Buller declared that “The violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people is a national tragedy of epic proportions.”

The Final Report declares that its use of “genocide,” which occurs no fewer than 72 times in its first volume alone, is in keeping with the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.