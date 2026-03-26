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Any reader who would deny the applicability of the following piece to the long-standing Israeli vs. Palestinian conflict would be dead wrong because the religion called Islam lies at the heart of scores of ideologically-rooted battles not only in the Middle East but around the globe.

The article deals explicitly with Algeria’s parliament, which approved a law demanding reparations from France for colonization, while ignoring Algeria’s history of piracy and slavery. The law also criminalizes celebrating French colonialism and making remarks with colonial connotations.

Islam is the majority and state religion in Algeria. Almost all its citizens are Sunni Muslims. Islam provides the country with its central social and cultural identity and gives most individuals their basic ethical and attitudinal orientation, including acceptance of modern slavery.

Daniel Greenfield

World Israel News

December 26, 2025

Twitter

﻿ But if Algeria wants reparations, how about we start with reparations for the over 1 million Europeans trafficked through Algeria’s slave markets?

Islamic victimhood, whether it’s crying about colonialism or genocide, is entirely based on moral inversion.

Only in the most grotesque inversion could the Algerian Muslim terrorists have been transformed into anti-colonial freedom fighters.

But that’s what leftists did a few generations ago while completely disregarding not only Algeria’s extended history of piracy and slavery (the two overlapped with Muslim pirates abducting entire European towns, not to mention Miguel Cervantes, the author of Don Quixote, and selling them into slavery) but also even while they were waging their ‘anti-colonial struggle’ against France, were also massacring the Jewish population, which the French had been oppressive enough to provide equal rights to.

A no-no in Islam.

Now, Algeria’s regime is demanding ‘reparations’ from France.

Algeria’s parliament has unanimously approved a law declaring France’s colonization of the country a crime and demanded an apology and reparations.

In a solemn ceremony steeped in symbolism, 340 of 407 members of Algeria’s National Assembly voted late Wednesday to approve the law.

No peace plan will stop the terrorists’ jihad against Israel - opinion

The law stipulates prison sentences for any action by an Algerian celebrating French colonialism, for attacks on symbols of the Algerian resistance, and “remarks with colonial connotations.”

That last part is the actual substance. No one is allowed to oppose Islamic terrorism or suggest that minorities were better off before Islamic terrorists took over.

But if Algeria wants reparations, how about we start with reparations for the over 1 million Europeans trafficked through Algeria’s slave markets?

What’s the price to be paid for Algeria’s habit of taking European women as sex slaves?

The United States had to fight a war on Algiers to stop its habit of attacking American ships and taking their crews captive.

Before that, we were paying ‘reparations.’ Jefferson refused to keep paying reparations.

Meanwhile, Algeria has an estimated 89,000 slaves today. Where do they apply for reparations?

Algeria’s Islamic regime can consider French ‘colonialism’ a minor down payment on the reparations it owes for enslaving millions.

And then there are the current atrocities Algerian Muslim colonists are committing in France.

An Algerian Muslim refugee terrorist went on a stabbing spree at a market in France while shouting “Allahu Akbar” or “Allah is greater than your religion.” The Muslim terrorist managed to kill a 69-year-old man and stab several police officers.

Two Algerian men accused of abducting and raping a woman in Toulouse in September 2022, before leaving her naked on the roadside, appeared before the Assize Court on Monday to answer for their alleged crimes.

France left Algeria long ago. Perhaps it’s time for Algerians to leave France.