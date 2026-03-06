A cogent piece of analysis from constitutional lawyer John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (jccf.ca), critiquing the Musqueam Agreement, signed between the Musqueam Indian Band and the Canadian federal government, recognizing aboriginal title within several municipalities in Greater Vancouver.

While the agreement states it does not impact private property, the legal reality is that the Musqueam could pursue legal property rights in the future. Carpay sees this race-based approach to governance, establishing a third level of government based on ancestry as a recipe for division and conflict, contradicting Canada’s Constitution and the principles of equality and unity.

Musqueam Agreement: Race-Based Laws Are Doomed to Failure

John Carpay

The Epoch Times

March 4, 2026

An aerial view of Vancouver on May 2, 2024. Sebastien St-Jean/AFP/Getty Images

There are now questions around whether large swathes of Vancouver could be closer to belonging to an aboriginal band thanks to the “Rights Recognition Agreement” signed in secret between the Musqueam Indian Band and Canada’s federal government. This agreement recognizes issues related to aboriginal title within not only Vancouver, but also Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and parts of Coquitlam, Delta, and Surrey, plus smaller towns and villages.

Some might say “relax!” and assert that millions of B.C. homeowners will never, ever have to worry about paying rent to their new 1,500 or so Musqueam landlords. The Musqueam Indian Band itself states that the agreement does not relate to land ownership, and “there are absolutely no impacts to fee simple lands / private property. We recognize how impactful the Cowichan judgement has been on everyone – including us. It’s why we are appealing the judgement.”

Chief Wayne Sparrow said in December 2025 that “Musqueam is not coming for anyone’s private property. Our approach to traditional unceded territory is one of partnership and relationship with our neighbours, not trying to take away our neighbours’ private property.”

This sounds reassuring, but is not what the actual agreement says. While the Musqueam can choose not to enforce legal property rights against current homeowners for a number of years (or even decades), such choice does not detract from the legal reality they could end up pursuing, enabled further by the agreement.