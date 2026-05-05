Outstanding thinker Brian Giesbrecht argues that the Musqueam agreement, granting Aboriginal Title to large parts of Vancouver, lacks transparency and potentially undermines property rights. He shows that these agreements, driven by flawed reasoning and a misinterpretation of aboriginal rights, deviate from the original treaties and could lead to a patchwork of land ownership and taxation. He also questions the rationale behind granting special privileges to reserve populations, arguing that it contradicts the founders’ vision of a unified, equal Canadian society.

Musqueam Madness — secret land deals and the end of property rights in BC

Behind closed doors, governments negotiate indigenous land agreements that critics say could reshape ownership, taxation, and development across Vancouver.

Musqueam Declaration. Image courtesy of Musqueam

Western Standard

March 9, 2026

BC residents, still reeling from the fallout of the Cowichan decision that threatens basic property rights, woke up to read newspaper articles about an agreement between the federal government and the Musqueam Indian band that purported to give Aboriginal Title to large parts of Vancouver to the Musqueam. Politicians, in full panic mode, then proceeded to say some combination of: “They didn’t know anything about it; it wasn’t their fault; and the agreement didn’t mean what it said, so not to worry.” News of the agreement was also immediately met by opposition from another Indian band, the Squamish, who will be disputing the Musqueam claim.

Other disputes between Indian bands are sure to follow, because this is only one of the hundreds of “agreements” being negotiated behind closed doors in Ottawa and Vancouver.

One of the rationales for these agreements is the fact that most of BC did not negotiate treaties with the Indian bands resident there after Confederation. So, it is argued, the federal and provincial governments are simply making up for that failure to do so now.

This argument is disputed by many legal scholars, but even if valid, it is not true that the “agreements”, such as this Musqueam agreement, are the equivalent of the numbered treaties made with the Indians from 1871-1920. Those “numbered” treaties required the surrender by the Indians of any interest they had in the land in return for compensation from the government. The Musqueam agreement, and the others now being negotiated behind closed doors, require no such thing. The Indians give up nothing and retain any Aboriginal Title claims they have to the land, even after signing.

And while the compensation received by the Indians in the numbered treaties was modest, the compensation received under these new BC agreements is extremely rich. The numbered treaty Indians received reserves, $5 per year, and the right to hunt on Crown land surrounding the reserves until it was needed by the government for other purposes. That was basically it. Under these new BC agreements, the Indians receive extensive powers to control vast areas of Crown land - in effect, a veto over development. As for the amount of money the Musqueam will receive, the government refuses to tell us. However, the total worth of their effective veto over development and cash awards will be in the many millions, or even billions. Not $5 per year.

In short, the Musqueam agreement bears little resemblance to the original treaties and, in most ways, is a violation of what the original treaty makers intended.

But the other rationale for these agreements is that “aboriginal rights” as stipulated in Section 35 of the Constitution require that these extremely rich agreements be made. But wait! Aboriginals already have exactly the same rights as any other Canadian. They vote, run for office, get passports, etc., exactly like everyone else. They also have many special privileges that other Canadians do not enjoy. The only right they don’t have is the right to own property on their reserve, and the government would give them that in a heartbeat if they signed off on their special privileges. (When the federal government made that enfranchisement offer in 1920, 1933, and again in 1969, the chiefs refused.)

But the main reason why the current upheaval resulting from the current effort to restore “title” to the claimed descendants of ancient Indian tribes is that those tribes never had “title” to begin with. They were semi-nomadic hunting cultures that followed food supplies. The stronger groups took the best hunting and fishing territories, and had done so for thousands of years. There was no such thing as “title” in that world. Our Supreme Court and government have chosen to ignore that very obvious fact, in a glaring example of what historians call “presentism.”