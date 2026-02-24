ABSTRACT

In the following article, Michael Keren and Tom Flanagan discuss two cases of the disappearance of children in Israel and Canada that are haunting both societies. They focus on the clash between social groups and institutions in both societies pursuing disparate narratives, each claiming to hold the truth.

The first case concerns the disappearance of Yemenite children who, during the mass immigration to Israel following its independence in 1948, were announced dead after being hospitalized. A narrative emerged that they were kidnapped and sold for adoption, while three commissions appointed to investigate the matter concluded they found no evidence to substantiate this claim.

The second case concerns soil disturbances discovered in Canada in 2021 on the grounds of an Indian Residential School run by the Catholic Church. A narrative emerged that these were graves of missing children who were secretly buried there after being murdered by school personnel. This narrative has been advanced amidst a contrary argument that there was no evidence to substantiate this claim.

Based on our observation of the role played in both cases by politicians, political activists, government commissions, the media and academic scholars, Keren and Flanagan propose a set of conclusions on the relations between narratives and factual evidence.

Narratives and factual evidence : two cases of missing children in Israel and Canada

Michael Keren and Tom Flanagan

January 2, 2026

Introduction

A decade ago, political scientist Ruth Amir published an article comparing public inquiries into the Missing Yemenite Children Affair in Israel and the Indian Residential Schools Settlement in Canada. The first case concerned children of immigrants from Yemen and other Arab and Balkan countries who arrived in Israel after independence. The children were lost to their parents after being hospitalised in absorption camps and a claim arose that they were sold for adoption. The second case concerned the compulsory removal of indigenous children in Canada to boarding schools run by churches where they suffered abuse and misery. The article’s main argument was that in both settler societies atrocities have been committed as part of aggressive assimilation policies and that in both cases transitional justice measures had failed to reach the long-term goal of reconciliation.1

Amir rightly pointed at the importance of factual evidence in both cases. In her words, ‘Uncovering the facts of the wrong is vital. Truth must be established as formally as possible and be widely recognised, accepted, rigorous and objective. It must join all the relevant facts about the violation into an undisputable narrative’.2

The chance to reach such a narrative is slim because in both cases the disparate narratives developed within wider historical and political contexts. For example, the first narrative we discuss, claiming that Yemenite children were kidnapped and sold for adoption in the early years of statehood, has its roots in the perception that immigrants from Arab countries were often treated in Israel with disrespect. Similarly, claims about the mass murder of children in Indian Residential Schools in Canada were impacted by the testimonies heard by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission appointed to investigate the schools, and the commission’s conclusion in 2015 that they were tools of ‘cultural genocide’. We therefore do not aim at proposing an undisputable narrative, nor do we place judgment on the holders of disparate narratives in the two cases. Our aim is to highlight the role played by politicians, political activists, government commissions, the media and academic scholars at the meeting point between narratives and factual evidence.

First case: the Yemenite children affair

In the 4 years following the proclamation of the state of Israel in 1948, the Jewish population in the country of about 600,000 persons doubled as a result of mass immigration mainly from Europe and from Arab countries. The effort to absorb such an influx of immigration involved great difficulties, which left scars for many years. Among those immigrants were over 50,000 Yemenite Jews who were temporarily housed in four former British military camps in Haifa, EinShemer, Sarafand and Beit-Leed where they lived in tents under extremely hard conditions. Solid concrete structures in the camps were turned into hospitals and nurseries and mothers were instructed to turn their babies over to caretakers in those nurseries and stay there only while breastfeeding them. This was common medical practice at the time but was hardly understood and accepted by the Yemenite immigrants.

Cultural gaps and language barriers between the Yemenites and the staff managing the transit camps gave rise to misunderstandings and hard feelings. As early as 1950, complaints about the disappearance of Yemenite children, and those of immigrants from other Arab and Balkan countries, began to be raised. A narrative emerged placing the children within the framework of children’s disappearance in Canada and Australia. According to Amram, an association of Yemenite activists, every eighth child of a Yemenite family disappeared.

Thousands of testimonies by parents indicate a similar method: parents were asked to give their children to nurseries or hospitals under the pretext that there “they will be given more appropriate care.” Sometimes children were violently taken by social workers or nurses, placed in ambulances and forcibly transferred to these institutions. The parents were not allowed to stay with their children and were told to go home and to return only to breastfeed their babies. A few days later the parents were told that their child had died. The parents never saw their child’s body and were not allowed to take their child to be buried. In many cases, parents did not receive a death certificate or received it much later, retroactively. A few dozen children were returned to their parents after the latter’s fierce protests, but the fate of most of the children is unknown.3

According to this narrative, the children were kidnapped and given or sold to families of European Jews – occasionally Holocaust survivors who had lost their children – or to rich Americans who paid as much as $5000 per child. Moreover, the disappearance of the children has been framed as part of an institutional conspiracy covered up by the state. Some activists went as far as contending that children were sold for medical experiments. They also argued that to hide the kidnappings from the families and the public, state authorities, including hospitals and burial companies, issued false documents claiming the children died of natural causes and were buried in locations around the country.

This became an enduring saga in Israeli history, which involved protests, demonstrations, political crises, public debates, media reports, podcasts, dissertations, articles, books, 1.5 million pages of archival documents and also a major violent incident when in 1994 Yemenite Rabbi Uzi Meshulam and his heavily armed followers barricaded themselves in his home, which ended in a deadly standoff with police.

Countervailing evidence

In his studies of the Yemenite children affair, historian Dov Levitan proposed a different perspective.4 He claimed that most of the missing Yemenite babies had died from severe health issues they encountered during the hard journey by foot from Yemen to Aden, where they were picked up by Israeli planes. According to Levitan, no evidence was found of any criminal acts committed in the transit camps, and no illegal adoptions were discovered. Likewise, there was no indication of any child being sold abroad. Moreover, for seven decades not a single abducted Yemenite child has been found in either Israel or abroad; and in the five or so cases wherein children were found alive, they were not abducted or illegally adopted, but were mainly children born to young unwed mothers who could not afford to raise them and gave them over for adoption without informing their families.

This perspective called by Levitan ‘the fact-based narrative’5 was shared by all three commissions appointed to investigate the affair. In 1967, a commission composed of investigators from the Ministry of Justice and the police (The Bahalul-Minkowski Commission) investigated 342 complaints about kidnapped children. In 1988, a commission headed by a district judge (the Shalgi Commission) investigated 505 such complaints. Both commissions were able to confirm the death of most of the children whose cases were put before them. Since this did not calm down the kidnapping theory, which gained momentum over time, a third commission was appointed in 1995 in accordance with the State Commissions Law, which allowed it to summon witnesses, swear them in, require them to show documents in their possession and issue search warrants. According to that law, if the commission decides that a person may be harmed by the investigation or its results, it may issue a criminal warning and that person must appear before it, either in person or by a lawyer.

That commission (the Cohen Kedmi Commission), headed by Supreme Court judge Yehuda Cohen who was later replaced by Supreme Court Judge Yaacov Kedmi, worked for 7 years, during which it conducted hundreds of interviews in Israel and abroad, visited every relevant archive, surveyed thousands of documents including death certificates, adoption papers and the like, and published three volumes in which every individual case was discussed. It concluded that of the 1,053 cases all three commissions studied together, 936 children were proven to have died of natural causes, the fate of 69 children has remained unclear and five children were found as adults, none of whom were kidnapped.

The commission pointed at the many faults in the fields of transportation, communication, documentation and surveillance which gave rise to the Yemenite children affair. It criticised the failure of the Jewish Agency in charge of the reception of immigrants to set up a central system of registration of babies brought to hospitals, pointed at the communication difficulties which led to parents not being properly and promptly informed on the death of their children, etc., but concluded that no baby theft took place either by individuals or by the ‘establishment’.

The report, published in 2001, has not put the matter to rest. As Nadav Molchadsky has written, ‘Ironically, the commissions strengthened societal trust in the kidnapping allegation, which stands in contradiction of their own interpretation’.6 Activists holding the opinion that thousands of Yemenite children were kidnapped suggested that the commission hid crucial information from the public, which led the government in 2016 to open the vast documentation reviewed by the commission to public scrutiny. Three years later, the country’s chief archivist Yaacov Lozowick concluded, ‘Immigration to the modern Jewish state has often been chaotic at best. But the insistence that nefarious motives guided its placement work with refugees is unsupported by archival evidence’.7The lack of evidence, he added, did not make a dent.8 This has also been noted in a study finding that ‘Despite extensive archival information debunking the kidnapping theory, public opinion and discourse largely continued to support it’.9

In an article titled ‘Without Suspicion There Is No Real Investigation’, legal scholar Boaz Sangero made the claim that the commission’s report suffered from the greatest deficiency an investigative process may suffer from: the lack of suspicion. The fundamental principle that needs to guide the work of any investigation, he wrote, is that something is probably wrong and needs to be fully investigated to identify the guilty. Although it is possible that at times no guilt is found, this does not apply to the present case. According to Sangero, the commission was not seeking the truth but was making the point that the whole matter is not serious.10

Communication scholar Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber accused the commission of framing the complaints brought up by the children’s parents as isolated cases, thereby hindering a discussion of the state’s responsibility in its full historical context. She claimed that any suggestion of a widely practiced policy by the establishment, such as forceful separation of babies from their parents, or the transfer of babies to hospitals and recovery centres without parental consent, was quickly debunked by all three state-appointed commissions, which were supported by the press.11

The main study of the affair appeared in a 2019 book titled ‘Yaldi Halach Le-an?’ (Hebrew for ‘where did my child go?’). The author, Nathan Shifris, was involved in the 1994 standoff with police and spent three years in prison. The book aimed to reveal the true facts of the kidnappings as documented in primary-source material, that is, testimonies accumulated over the years, and to show that state commissions cannot be seen as the ultimate arbiters of facts. Shifris surveyed tens of thousands of pages of testimonies submitted to the commission and became a major source of the kidnapping narrative. However, in many reviews of the book historians and others have claimed that survivor accounts, while invaluable in themselves, contained too many errors stemming from the passage of time. Shifris has been accused of narrative reconstruction, that is, the reconstruction of apparent evidence from fragments of testimony presented in dramatised fashion. Reviewers have detailed many cases in which he made statements based on personal accounts while ignoring clear evidence available in the documentation, as in his claim that the police ignored a mother’s complaint about a missing child while a pile of evidence exists about the steps taken by the police. He was also criticised for his reliance on late evidence without considering earlier evidence given by parents.12

The discrepancy between earlier testimonies and those given in later years has been exposed in an extensive study by Avi Picard who compared testimonies given to the Bahalul-Minkowski commission in the 1960s and the Cohen-Kedmi commission in the 1990s. He demonstrated how the later testimonies were affected by the kidnapping narrative developed over 30 years. In the later testimonies, emphasis was put on the taking away of children to hospitals by compulsion and manipulation, an element missing in the earlier testimonies. While early testimonies mentioned that the children taken to hospitals suffered illnesses, this fact was later omitted. Moreover, in the 1990s parents testified that they were told of their child’s death one day after hospitalisation, while in the earlier testimonies the time span was much longer.13

The dispute has served well politicians who sought support among voters of Middle Eastern and North African descent, such as Likud’s Amir Ohana, who defined the affair as ‘intentional murder’.14 He made this statement in a meeting of a special Knesset committee established in 2017, headed by Nurit Koren, a Knesset member of Yemenite origin, who rejected the conclusions of the former three commissions and initiated such measures as a bill allowing for graves of missing children to be exhumed in order to allow families to collect genetic material and test whether they were related to a buried child. The Koren committee occasionally supplied sensational headlines, but its work ended in 2020 with no proof of any state-organised kidnappings.15

The dispute also served well the media. Religious Studies Professor Motti Inbari has shown how a DNA test that brought together two Yemenite sisters served the press as a ‘smoking gun’ proving the truth of the longstanding accusations that thousands of Yemenite babies had been taken from their homes and transferred to childless families. In February 2019, the New York Times published a long article that used the unification of the two sisters to make the point that the project of immigrant absorption in Israel was fatally flawed by elitism and outright racism, similar to the forcible removal of Aboriginal children from their homes in Australia and Indigenous children in Canada ‎around the same time.16And although it was later revealed that the lost sister was ‎abandoned by her unwed 17-year-old mother and legally adopted, this did not alter the ‎reporting. As Inbari puts it, ‘This type of inaccurate reporting about the case of the ‎supposedly stolen Yemenite children has become the norm in most Israeli media and for ‎some Israeli academics driven by social justice activism’.17

Academic scholars and social justice activism

It is the role of academics driven by social justice activism that deserves special ‎attention. For example, Sociologist Tova Gamliel proposes a ‘transformative ‎methodology’ that allows her, she claims, to send a clear and empathetic message of ‎protest to social activists in the Yemenite children affair without endangering her ‎position as a ‘researcher-activist’ and an agent of change. As she writes:‎

Thousands of these immigrants’ children were abducted by someone or something of ‎still-unknown identity. Parents - most of Yemenite-Jewish origin - realized after the ‎fact that they had lost their children by having complied naively with an ‎uncompromising demand by their hosts to surrender them for medical care. The ‎traumatic storyline began with news of the “death” of their children, reported to parents ‎shortly after they had handed over the youngsters; it continued with violent distancing ‎of the parents and refusal to let them part with their children, bury them, or receive a ‎death certificate.18

The above paragraph illustrates some of the features of the transformative methodology ‎that allows the support of social and political narratives by grand theories that turn facts ‎into hypotheses. Yemenite children are supposedly missing in the thousands; the reason ‎for their disappearance is without doubt their abduction; and although no evidence ‎exists of the abductors, we are assured that their identity, ‘still’ unknown, will be ‎revealed in the future. Parents are portrayed as naïve victims of ‘someone or ‎something’, thus hinting at an institutional force. The death of the children is put in ‎quotation marks as if the vast documentation that was found about it, despite the ‎disorganised way the burials were registered at the time, is a false claim. All deaths ‎were reported ‘shortly’ after the youngsters were handed over, which reinforces the ‎conspiracy theory according to which the hospitalisation of the babies was merely a way ‎to abduct them.‎

This methodology is grounded in Edward Said’s conception of the intellectual as an ‎activist who is expected to side in any political affair with the victims. In his ‎Representations of the Intellectual, Said wrote that intellectuals face a clear choice: ‎‎‘either to side with the weaker, the less well represented, the forgotten or ignored, or to ‎side with the more powerful’.19 Since every nation-building process produces its ‎victims, he claims, intellectuals are distinguished by their siding with those victims. ‎Following Gramsci’s view of social reality as divided between rulers and ruled, Said ‎considers it the intellectual’s task to consider social stability as ‘a state of emergency ‎threatening the less fortunate with the danger of complete extinction, and take into ‎account the experience of subordination itself, as well as the memory of forgotten ‎voices and persons’.20 ‎

Scholar-Activists using that approach placed the entire affair within conceptual ‎frameworks that leave no room for facts such as those gathered by the three ‎commissions. If, for example, every move made by doctors, nurses and social workers ‎volunteering to care for new immigrants in transit camps is conceptualised within ‎Gramsci’s notion of hegemony, then evil intentions can easily be attributed to them with ‎no further investigation. Here are two examples of such theorising.‎

Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber places the affair within the framework of colonialism. ‎Usually, the discourse of violence in a nation’s logic involves images of penetration to ‎borders and land, she writes, but her focus is on ‘the reproduction of the state not ‎through land, but through bodies, and babies, narratives and memory, knowledge and ‎censorship’. The meeting between the Yemenite immigrants and their absorbers who ‎were themselves refugees from Eastern and Western Europe is paralleled to the ‎experience of Western colonisers in the orient. ‘For Ashkenazi [Western] Jews, the ‎meeting with Mizrahi Jews in the 1950s was a similar experience to the meeting of ‎Western colonizers with the Oriental native. It was a meeting of culturally distinct ‎people, largely organized and controlled by the West that ultimately served to reinforce ‎what White society perceived of as its natural superiority’.21 ‎

Madmoni-Gerber applies Said’s notion of Orientalism as a Western institution for ‎dealing with, ruling and having authority over the Orient to the Yemenite children ‎affair. She does it, for example, by comparing the media responses to Rabbi Meshulam, ‎who was involved in a violent standoff with police in 1994, to the treatment of Saddam ‎Hussein.

Both Saddam Hussein’s image and Rabbi Meshulam’s images were perceived ‎as ‘Orientals’ in such that the only focus in both cases was on their unstable ‎personalities. This focus allowed the media to oversimplify the conflicts behind their ‎personalities and reduce them to nothing but one crazy man’s act. This crazy man, we ‎are constantly reminded, is an Oriental man; he tends to act irrationally, often imagine ‎or invent things and his acts show nothing but brutality.22

In another study, sociologist Meira Weiss places the Yemenite children affair within a ‎theoretical framework that stresses ‘the commodification of the body and of body ‎parts’. In a book chapter titled ‘The Immigrating Body and the Body Politic: The ‎‎“Yemenite Children Affair” and Body Commodification in IsraelX’,23she makes the ‎following statements based on interviews she conducted with parents and staff in the ‎transit camps:‎

The attitude of the new Zionist state toward the Yemenite immigrants was very similar ‎to that of the colonial missionaries and medical troops that had set out to ‘civilize’ the ‎‎‘primitives’ … the Black body, for the colonials, became increasingly associated with ‎degradation, disease and contagion as the colonial empire grew. The growing discourse ‎on public health that arose with the development of biomedicine led to great concern ‎over the hygiene of the colonized population … Through the testimony of Tsviah Cohen ‎‎– a nurse of Yemenite extraction herself – we can see the extent of the power of the ‎state. It benefited the children’s health, she explained, to be distanced from their ‎unclean, disease-prone parents.‎

Weiss further claims that upon entering the nurseries in the absorption camps the ‎Yemenite babies were ‘sterilized’, a term she uses in reference to their bathing by ‎nurses in hot water. By controlling the frequency and length of the mothers’ visits and ‎feedings of their children, she writes, ‘the body politic was able to prevent the mother ‎from reclaiming her child. All bodily connection between mother and child was ‎supervised and timed’. Furthermore, the failure admitted by the investigative ‎commission to use proper name tags when children were driven by ambulances to ‎hospitals allows the following conclusion: ‘Nameless, the children became blank slates, ‎objects to be passed back and forth and handled like things, not people. Once tagged and ‎filed at the hospital, the child becomes another item on the shelf’.‎

This article provides an example of the use of academic language to support horrifying ‎claims. The sociologist contributing an article to a volume on Commodifying Bodies ‎repeats the claim by Yemenite activists that physicians who treated Yemenite babies at ‎hospitals in the 1950s used these babies for experimentation. Although she admits that ‎such allegations are difficult to substantiate, she adds what seems like a substantiation:‎

A screening of the medical literature of the time suggests that the medical ‎establishment viewed Yemenite immigrants as a possible source of contaminating ‎diseases. One research reported on several cases of syphilis among Yemenite ‎immigrants (particularly children) and warned that ‘the affected population lives in ‎unsanitary, overcrowded conditions.’ Yemenite babies could have been subjected to ‎experimentation because of their ‘exotic appeal’ to physicians, the epidemiological risk ‎associated with them, and the lack of parental or state protection.

Second case: the Kamloops affair

On 27 May 2021, the Chief of the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc (Kamloops Indian Band) announced that ground penetrating radar (GPR) had located the remains of 215 ‘missing children’.24 These were allegedly ‘undocumented deaths’ from the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which had closed 52 years ago. Dr. Sarah Beaulieu, the anthropologist who conducted the GPR search, later added a note of caution that GPR showed only soil disturbances and forensic investigation would be required to confirm that these were burials,25 but a moral panic was already under way. Politicians and media seized on the first announcement, and ‘burials of missing children’ was the storyline that quickly ricocheted around Canada and indeed much of the world. Meanwhile, several other First Nations that had at one time hosted Indian Residential Schools hired their own GPR practitioners and announced similar discoveries.26

Understanding the extraordinary response to the unproven claim of unmarked graves at Kamloops requires some knowledge of the historical background. Boarding schools for Indian children were established as early as the 17thcentury.27 These early schools were run by Catholic religious orders and Protestant missionary societies without government assistance. The federal government, worried about how the Indians of the prairies would support themselves after the bison had been hunted almost to extermination, followed the advice it received to offer subsidies to the schools.28 The idea was that formal education would teach Indians the arts of civilisation, understood at that time to be literacy, agriculture, and Christianity, which would help them make the transition from hunting to farming and ranching.

The government eventually subsidised 143 Indian Residential Schools (IRS).29They were located everywhere in Canada, though the majority were in the west and in the north. Contrary to what is often said, attendance at IRS was not compulsory unless no day school was available on the child’s home reserve. More children attended day schools on reserves or did not go to any school at all than were sent to ISR. It is difficult to get precise numbers about attendance because some children attended both IRS and day schools at different times.

The federal government wanted to close the IRS after World War II, but it took many years to achieve that goal.30 The IRS had to a considerable degree become orphanages for abused and neglected Indian children, who would have had nowhere else to go if the schools had been closed. The schools were also centres of employment for Native adults, who worked not only as support staff but as teachers and even principals.

Up to about 1990, the IRS enjoyed a good reputation in Canadian public opinion. Things started to change when Indian leader Phil Fontaine stated on a popular television show that he had been sexually abused at an IRS.31 This was at a time when child abuse at Catholic schools and orphanages was becoming a scandal, so sexual abuse at IRS could fit easily into that paradigm. As accusations mounted, lawyers moved in to sue for damages. The federal government negotiated a general settlement in 2005, just as the Liberals were going down to defeat, but the new Conservative government signed onto the agreement, and Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper offered a dramatic apology in the House of Commons.32 The Settlement Agreement provided for individual compensation, which eventually amounted to about $5 billion for 80,000 successful claimants,33 plus a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate in detail what had happened at the schools.

The Commission held hearings around the country for several years, allowing IRS ‘survivors’ to tell their stories without providing evidence or undergoing cross-examination. The result was a mounting tide of bad publicity for the IRS. In its final report, the Commission stopped short of calling the schools genocidal but did use the term ‘cultural genocide’, defined as ‘destruction of those structures and practices that allow the group to continue as a group’,34 an emotional label for what had previously been known as assimilation. However, a separate Commission on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls did use the word ‘genocide’.35 Thus, the stage was set for the Kamloops announcement in 2021. The claim to have discovered 200 or more unmarked graves seemed to promise hard evidence of genocidal violence against helpless children.

To return to the aftermath of the Kamloops announcement, Canadian Prime Minister ‎Justin Trudeau set the tone of the public response on May 30 by ordering Canadian flags ‎to be flown at half-mast on all federal building to honour the ‘215 children whose lives ‎were taken at the Kamloops residential school’,36thus elevating the possible burials to ‎the status of murder victims. Unprecedented in Canadian history, flags remained at half-‎mast until Remembrance Day, November 11, and were returned to normal height only ‎after the Assembly of First Nations gave its approval.

Trudeau’s response signalled a major difference between the politics of the Israeli and ‎Canadian cases. Although individual Israeli politicians have accepted the factual truth ‎of the stolen children narrative, the heads of government have remained sceptical, ‎appointing three commissions of investigation rather than endorsing the narrative. In ‎contrast, Trudeau almost immediately accepted the truth of the story about Kamloops. ‎His government quickly promised $320 million to be spent, not on a neutral ‎investigation, but on further searches for unmarked graves.37 On 8 June 2022, his ‎minister of justice appointed an Office of the Independent Special Interlocutor for ‎Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian ‎Residential Schools; the Interlocutor herself was Kimberly Murray, not a neutral figure ‎but an Indigenous lawyer who had been executive director of the Truth and ‎Reconciliation Commission.38 Trudeau’s successor as prime minister, Mark Carney, has ‎not himself pronounced on the Kamloops Narrative but has so far left intact the flow of ‎money for additional investigations premised on the assumption that burials are out ‎there waiting to be found.‎

An article in the New York Times typified media commentary about the so-called ‎unmarked graves. It was first published under the headline ‘Horrible History: Mass ‎Grave of Indigenous Children Reported in Canada’ on 28 May and updated on 5 October ‎under the same title.39 ‘For decades’, it said, ‘most Indigenous children in Canada were ‎taken from their families and forced into boarding schools. A large number never ‎returned home, their families given only vague explanations, or none at all’.‎The prestige of the Times made its perspective echo widely. Canadian newspaper ‎editors chose the discovery of the alleged unmarked graves as the ‘news story of the ‎year’.40 And the World Press Photo of the Year award went to a picture of red dresses ‎hung on crosses along a roadside, with a rainbow in the background, commemorating ‎the supposed deaths.41

Shock waves also rolled through the wider public as over 120 Christian churches have ‎been vandalised or even burned to the ground.42 Many of these were historical church ‎buildings still used and revered by native people. The Indian Residential Schools had ‎been run by Catholic missionary orders and Protestant missionary societies,43 leading ‎Prime Minister Trudeau to say the wave of arson and vandalism was ‘understandable’.44

Countervailing evidence

As the narrative about mass graves of murdered children took hold, sceptics argued that ‎no unmarked graves have been discovered at Kamloops or elsewhere.45 GPR, they said, ‎has located hundreds of soil disturbances, but none (except in one case) have been ‎excavated, so by legal standards of proof it is not known whether they are burial sites, ‎let alone children’s graves. However, at her original press conference, the Chief of the ‎Kamloops Indian Band called these findings unmarked graves; and the media, ‎politicians and even Pope Francis repeated the story without waiting for further ‎evidence.‎

Leaders of other Indian reserves followed with claims resembling the Kamloops ‎Narrative, but the GPR research was often conducted in whole or in part on community ‎cemeteries located near the sites of residential schools. It is not surprising to find burial ‎sites in a cemetery. Sceptics, therefore, say that in the absence of excavation, it is not ‎known whether these unmarked graves contain the bodies of children.‎

The narrative about the graves of missing children was foreshadowed by the Truth and ‎Reconciliation Commission (TRC), whose members spoke at various times about Indian ‎children who were sent to residential schools but never returned to their parents. Indeed, ‎some children died at residential schools of diseases such as tuberculosis, just as they ‎did in their home communities. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation ‎website has a list of over 4000 children who reportedly died while attending IRS or ‎within a year afterwards,46but these are not missing children; their names are known, ‎and provincial death certificates are generally available for them. To put this total in ‎context, it has been estimated that about 150,000 children attended 143 IRS from the ‎beginning of federal funding in 1882 until the last school closed in 1996. Until ‎streptomycin became available around 1950, there were no good treatments for ‎tuberculosis, which was endemic in the entire Indigenous population.47

In many news stories, the ‘unmarked graves’ were presumed to hold the ‘missing ‎children’ who died at residential schools. Lurid tales of torture and murder, of babies ‎thrown into furnaces, made the stories more powerful.48 Yet Indian parents, like other ‎parents, loved their children and would have noticed if they went away to school and ‎never came back, but no inquiries about missing Indian children were ever filed with the ‎police. Moreover, children were carefully tracked in the residential school system. As in ‎boarding schools all over the world, each child received a number upon admission for ‎keeping track of clothing and other possessions.‎

The Department of Indian Affairs also recorded students because it paid per capita ‎subsidies to the schools. It reviewed admission records because it did not want to pay for ‎White and Métis students who sometimes got into the IRS, even though they were ‎supposed to be only for Indians. The residential schools were equally motivated to keep ‎track of students because their income depended on the per capita subsidies. If students ‎disappeared, the subsidies would have decreased.‎

Stories about IRS are almost always accompanied by the frightening claim that 150,000 ‎students were ‘forced to attend’ these schools, but sceptics see this claim as ‎misleading. They point out that more students attended day schools on Indian reserves ‎than went away to residential schools and that a large number did not go to any school at ‎all (It was not until 1920 that school attendance was made compulsory for Indian ‎children, and enforcement was often lax).49 ‎

Moreover, for students who did attend IRS, there had to be an application form signed ‎by a parent or other guardian. Many of these forms still exist and can be seen in online ‎archives.50 Many Indian parents saw the residential schools as the best option available ‎for their children.‎

A serious challenge to the Kamloops Narrative emerged in the form of an anonymous ‎history of groundworks in the Kamloops IRS apple orchard (anonymous publication in ‎this field is not uncommon because of fear of reprisals). Using previously unpublished ‎government sources, the author reported that in the 1920s the school had installed a ‎sewage drainage system in the general area of the orchard.51 In July 2024, he posted a ‎map, which he had been unable to publish earlier for technical reasons, showing how the ‎lines of septic tiles passed directly through the area of alleged graves. The 2000 feet of ‎tile laid underground in the 1920s have never been removed; might they not resemble ‎underground burials, or at least confuse the GPR blips?‎

The sceptical literature has had some effect on the leadership of the Kamloops First ‎Nation. Chief Casimir put out a statement on 18 May 2024, which amounted to a ‎retraction of the claim that unmarked graves had been discovered: ‘With the help of a ‎ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to ‎light – the confirmation of 215 anomalies were [sic] detected’.52‎

Despite this semi-retraction, the Kamloops Narrative continues to circulate with little ‎abatement. A highly acclaimed book by Globe and Mail columnist Tanya Talaga ‎entitled The Knowing, published in late 2024, takes the truth of the Kamloops Narrative ‎as a given.53 Indeed, Talaga received an award from the Canadian Journalism ‎Foundation in 2025 for her book. Meanwhile, claims of new discoveries of unmarked ‎graves near other IRS continue to be made, though still based only on the use of GPR or ‎cadaver dogs and without excavation.54 In the one case where excavation was conducted ‎after a GPR survey, nothing was found.55

The debate between sceptics and advocates of the Kamloops Narrative has now settled ‎into a stylised routine, where neither side seems able to convince the other, but both ‎hope to persuade undecided observers who do not have firm views. The sceptics demand ‎‘hard evidence’ – physical remains or documents – of the type that would be required in ‎a criminal trial. The advocates say it is not necessary to exhume, that one can rely on ‎the stories of the Elders or ‘Knowledge Keepers’ about secret burials, substantiated by ‎GPR. Underlying that debate is a stark difference in the understanding of ‘truth’. Here ‎as in many other fields, there is an appeal to ‘lived experience’, expressed in slogans ‎such as ‘believe the victims’, whereas sceptics have a Rankean conception of history ‎wie es eigentlich gewesen ist, as discovered in physical evidence or documents ‎contemporaneous with events. With differing conceptions of truth, there is no meeting ‎of minds.‎

Genocide and Denialism

Post–World War II politics expanded the concept of genocide, originally coined to ‎denote the Nazi destruction of European Jewry, to include other atrocities, such as the ‎1930s famine in Ukraine, which, though terrible in their own way, were not aimed at the ‎deliberate annihilation of entire peoples. In Canada, Indigenous and other activists have ‎tried to label the colonial regimes of France and Britain as genocides of native peoples. ‎A partial victory in that direction was gained when the Truth and Reconciliation ‎Commission in its 2015 report adopted the phrase ‘cultural genocide’ to describe Indian ‎Residential Schools, replacing what used to be described as integration or assimilation.56‎

The Kamloops Narrative led to further use of the genocide vocabulary; now there were ‎reports of secret deaths and burials to support claims of genocide. New Democrat ‎Member of Parliament Leah Gazan, who has both Jewish and Indigenous ancestry, ‎succeeded in getting the House of Commons to give unanimous consent to a resolution ‎on residential school genocide: ‘That, in the opinion of the House that the government ‎must recognize what happened in Canada’s Indian residential schools as genocide, as ‎acknowledged by Pope Francis and in accordance with article II of the United Nations ‎Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide’.57

Consent to the resolution was nemine contra, ‘no one against’. Parties in the House of ‎Commons often agree among themselves not to offer opposition to motions of this type ‎because they are expression of sentiment, not binding legislation. There was no ‎recorded vote by individual MPs.‎

But even if Gazan’s resolution had no direct legal consequences, it pointed towards ‎legislation. Earlier in the year, an amendment to the Criminal Code had been passed to ‎outlaw wilful promotion of anti-Semitism ‘by denying or downplaying the Holocaust’, ‎the latter being defined as ‘the planned and deliberate state-sponsored persecution and ‎annihilation of European Jewry by the Nazis and their collaborators from 1933 to ‎1945’.58 ‎ Introduced as a private member’s bill by a Conservative MP, this legislative ‎amendment said nothing about a genocide of Indigenous people, but it provided a ‎platform for Gazan and others to argue that, once Parliament had recognised the ‎existence of an Indigenous genocide, it should also move to criminalise denial of that ‎genocide.‎

On 26 September 2024, Gazan took the next step by introducing a private member’s ‎bill, C-413, to further amend the Criminal Code:‎

Everyone who, by communicating statements, other than in private conversation, ‎willfully promotes hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying, ‎downplaying or justifying the Indian residential school system in Canada or by ‎misrepresenting facts relating to it• (a) is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not ‎exceeding two years; or• (b) is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction.59

This bill never received the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal ‎government and hence failed to progress towards passage. However, the new Liberal ‎government led by Mark Carney has introduced amendments to the Online Harms Act ‎(Bill C-63)60 that do not mention an Indigenous genocide but might one day become ‎applicable through expansive interpretation in the courts, while Gazan has reintroduced ‎her 2024 bill without any changes.‎

While the wheels of legislation grind and spin, advocates of the Kamloops Narrative ‎have developed a rhetorical strategy around the concept of ‘Denialism’, drawn from ‎earlier debates about the Nazi attempt to annihilate European Jewry. ‘Holocaust ‎Revisionists’ or ‘Holocaust Deniers’ have long tried to maintain that there was no ‎Jewish genocide in World War II. They have variously argued that Jews were expelled ‎from Germany but not murdered; or that whatever deaths occurred were a result of ‎disease, not intentional homicide; or, in the most extreme version promulgated by ‎engineering professor Arthur Butz, the Holocaust was a hoax involving the governments ‎of the Soviet Union, Great Britain, and the United States, orchestrated by the Elders of ‎Zion to promote the interests of Israel.61

No serious scholars in the Western World today advocate Holocaust Denial, but it ‎remains a fertile source of powerful rhetorical tropes. In 2017, Murray Sinclair, the ‎Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, labelled Conservative Senator ‎Lynn Beyak a Denier because she had maintained that residential schools had done ‎some positive things:‎

[P]eople tend to forget that there have always been those who are deniers of ‎history, and they deny history for their own reasons. They deny, perhaps, ‎because they’re slow-minded and dim-witted, but more importantly it’s because I ‎think they believe in a certain delusion about our history that they are unwilling ‎to give up.62 ‎

Labelling a certain position as Denialism summons up the powerful emotions associated ‎with anti-Semitism and the Holocaust without having to make a logical and factual case. ‎Like the ‘transformative methodology’ employed by some scholars in the Israeli debate ‎over Yemenite children, it shifts the focus to conceptual issues and away from questions ‎of historical fact. Refusing to consider the factual evidence brought forward by sceptics ‎while dismissing them as ‘deniers’ is an attempt to occupy the moral high ground ‎without engaging in actual discussion.‎

Once sceptics started to criticise the Kamloops Narrative with demands for hard ‎evidence, advocates of the Narrative denounced them as Denialists for discounting ‎Indigenous oral histories and rejecting the ‘lived experience’ of residential school ‎‘Survivors’. The most energetic academic purveyor of the Denialism concept is Sean ‎Carleton, a self-proclaimed ‘settler scholar’ and associate professor of history and ‎Indigenous studies at the University of Manitoba, who defines it as the ‘rejection or ‎misrepresentation of basic facts about residential schooling to undermine truth and ‎reconciliation efforts in Canada’.63 This definition shifts the debate from the truth or ‎falsity of the Kamloops Narrative to the quality of residential schools. He has been ‎joined in his attacks on Denialism by former Special Interlocutor Kimberly Murray and ‎by Niigan Sinclair, the son of Murray Sinclair.64 Most of what is written by Carleton and ‎other proponents of the Denialism trope follows the ad hominem path of Murray ‎Sinclair, denouncing their opponents for low intelligence, lack of good faith and ‎outright racism.65 As pointed out years ago by the American economist Thomas Sowell, ‎this type of rhetorical strategy is used by those who see their opponents not just as ‎mistaken but intellectually and morally deficient. In their minds, such opponents ‎deserve denunciation, not debate.66

Conclusion

We close with a few observations based on these cases:‎

Narratives can arise and continue to be propagated despite lack of physical and ‎documentary evidence. Speculation is commonplace when disparate narratives compete ‎in the public sphere. Narratives are nourished by catchy slogans, however inappropriate, ‎such as ‘cultural genocide’. Acceptance of a narrative by government does not settle ‎debates, but it gives a substantial advantage to proponents and opponents in terms of prestige, money ‎for research and publication, and cues to the media and the public.‎

Investigative commissions also do not bring affairs marked by disparate narratives to ‎rest. Official apologies make little difference. The longer the debate over disparate ‎narratives endures, the more extreme the arguments become. And, of course, the ‎temperature is raised when allegations of harm to children are involved.‎

Disparate narratives encourage vandalism and violence. Media organisations considered ‎to be responsible do not necessarily differ from the rest of the media in such cases. ‎Disparate narratives serve politicians well, allowing them to side with a narrative as a ‎means of gathering votes. Academics become drawn to the polemical language of public ‎debate rather than the more neutral language of scholarship.‎

Above all, there is a clash of narratives in today’s politics. On the one side are stories ‎told by political activists and sympathetic scholars, which are not so much factual as ‎mythical, in the sense of the Canadian literary critic Northrop Frye: myth tells us not ‎what happened but ‘what we need to know’.67 On the other side are the stories told by ‎lawyers and historians, who claim to describe the past, in the words of the historian ‎Leopold von Ranke, wie es eigentlich gewesen ist. If the two sides adhere to different ‎conceptions of truth, they will continue to talk past one another and fail to reach ‎reconciliation.‎

Notes on contributors

Michael Keren

Michael Keren is an Israeli Professor of Political Science and former Canada Research Chair in Communication, Culture and Civil Society.

Thomas Flanagan

Thomas Flanagan is an American-born Canadian Professor of Political Science and former advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.