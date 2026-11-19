According to the National Post’s Jamie Sarkonak, a New Brunswick judge ruled that it is unconstitutional to prevent unqualified indigenous elders from legally representing indigenous clients in provincial court for minor offences. The ruling, based on the historical use of elders in traditional indigenous dispute resolution, could potentially open the door for non-lawyers to represent clients in court, raising concerns about the potential for abuse and the impact on the legal profession. The decision has sparked debate about the balance between indigenous rights and the integrity of the justice system.

Like all other special indigenous rights, if granted, this right would still be denied to non-indigenous defendants whose cultures have similar systems of dispute resolution, especially involving minor transgressions.

Below are brief excerpts from Sarkonak’s take on this issue. To read the rest, consider subscribing to the National Post.

A man accused of lobster poaching argued that the Constitution gives him the right to use an elder instead of a lawyer in court ... and won

Jamie Sarkonak

National Post

September 21, 2026

The Saint John Law Courts. Photo by ANDREW BATES/BRUNSWICK NEWS

One of Canada’s most notorious ex-lawyers practicing fake law is named Glenn Bogue, but courts often dignify him by using his ludicrous stage name, “Spirit Warrior.” He’s an Indigenous sovereigntist who self-identifies as an “unconquered Métis man”; essentially, the LandBack version of a freeman on the land.

When he’s not fighting the law society that suspended his licence in 2019 (and revoked it in June) for breaching the rules of the profession, he’s playing the advocate. He takes “clients” and tries to represent them on the basis that the Canadian state and courts have no authority to tell them what to do, and demands millions, sometimes billions, in debt relief or payments from the Crown. His attempts at lawyering are usually shut down in court — but that could change, if a recent decision out of New Brunswick catches on across the country.

In the decision, posted online Sept. 1, Judge Martin Goguen declared that it’s unconstitutional to bar Indigenous elders (or delegates, or “sachem” — tribal leaders) from representing Indigenous clients in provincial court on minor offences. This was just the ruling of one low-ranked judge who can’t set precedent anywhere in the country, but if higher courts liked his thinking, Bogue might be able to pursue a legitimate career in pseudolaw. While courts can oust him for being a vexatious litigant at present, a constitutional right of Indigenous people to be represented by peers could force judges to take him seriously instead of kicking him out.

This case wasn’t about Bogue, however. It was about a Mi’kmaq lobster poacher who had been caught and who now wanted to use the services of an elder to defend his charges by arguing that it was his constitutional right to fish.