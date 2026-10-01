Rebel News reporter Alex Dhaliwal discusses how NDP MP Leah Gazan is urging the Canadian government to criminalize residential school “denialism,” following controversy over Rebel News’ Orange Shirt Day merchandise. Gazan argues that the government has the power to act against hate speech, while Rebel News defends its merchandise as challenging specific claims about unmarked burial sites. The debate centres on whether questioning suspected burial sites constitutes “denialism” or criminal hate speech.

Renewed attempts by Gazan to criminalize so-called residential school denialism came just before what appeared to be a group of white nationalists holding a demonstration on a B.C. First Nation on Sunday, September 27.

Kamloops Indian Band Chief Rosanne Casimir told Global News on Sunday that several individuals wearing black clothing and hats with white material covering their faces showed up in the community Sunday morning.

She said the photos she saw were believed to be individuals belonging to the Second Sons of Canada. Global News has not independently confirmed the identities of the individuals or if they are associated with any group.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a release that the group of people seen on the First Nation also put up a sign.

“The posting of a banner bearing the words ‘got bones?’, combined with the use of masks to conceal their identities while making such public statements is a cowardly attempt to avoid accountability for actions and messages that are clearly intended to intimidate, provoke fear and division,” he said.

But to me, content is more important than form: the “got bones banner?” is no different in content from the Rebel News’ Orange Shirt Day shirts bearing slogans such as “Still No Proof” and “Dig Deeper.”

In my opinion, neither should be criminalized in a society that truly values freedom of expression.

“The RCMP is taking this matter seriously and will continue to engage the group as part of our response and current ongoing investigation….. It has no place in this country,” Supt. Pelly also said.

“My thoughts are with everyone who are shaken and hurt by this disgusting display of hate. This week, we will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It is a stark reminder of our shared responsibility to confront the devastating legacy of the residential school system and the consequences still felt today. Courageous Survivors shared the truth, so that all Canadians could take up the work of reconciliation,” PM Mark Carney stated in response to the demonstration.

As for Dhaliwal’s important report, brief excerpts appear below.

Leah Gazan is pressing the Carney government to criminalize residential school “denialism” as a battle erupts over Rebel News’ Orange Shirt Day merchandise.

Alex Dhaliwal

Juno News

September 28, 2026

Source: CPAC (screenshot)

NDP [Manitoba] MP Leah Gazan is ramping up pressure on the Carney government to criminalize residential school “denialism,” declaring Ottawa has the power to act.

The Winnipeg Centre MP made the remarks Thursday [September 24] amid controversy over Rebel News’ Orange Shirt Day merchandise, which features slogans including “Dig Deeper” and “Still No Proof.”

“We don’t need thoughts and prayers,” Gazan said.

“We’re not talking about freedom of speech. We’re talking about the incitement of hate.

“Everybody can go around and say, oh, we don’t like the orange shirt denialists, but this government actually has the power to criminalize it,” she added.

You won’t find stories like this in legacy media. Support bold, independent journalism by subscribing to Juno News and get full access to our latest reports.

Gazan called on the Liberal Indigenous Caucus to pressure the government to adopt her private member’s bill as government legislation.

Her push comes months after the Senate rejected a committee report that would have added a residential school “denialism” offence to Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act.

The Senate Human Rights Committee amendment would have criminalized residential school “denialism,” which would be punishable by up to two years in prison.

The government opposed the amendment, citing a lack of consultation and legal analysis. On June 3, the Senate rejected the committee report 41-32. Bill C-9 passed third reading the next day without it.

CLAYTON DEMAINE

·

JUN 3

Read full story

COSMIN DZSURDZSA

·

JUN 2

Read full story

Gazan is now pushing Ottawa to pursue the issue through her own legislation.

Her comments come amid outrage over Rebel News’ Orange Shirt Day shirts bearing slogans such as “Still No Proof” and “Dig Deeper.”

The Liberal Indigenous Caucus called the merchandise a “campaign of hate,” while former Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller accused Rebel of “grifting off bigoted views.”

ALEX DHALIWAL

·

MAY 25

Read full story

Rebel rejected those accusations.

Publisher Ezra Levant said the shirts do not deny that residential schools existed or that children were mistreated, but instead challenge specific claims surrounding suspected unmarked burial sites.

“Our shirts say ‘Dig Deeper’ and ‘Still No Proof.’ Nothing more,” Levant said.

“What they say is that a claim as large as 215 children in a mass grave in an apple orchard should be tested against evidence.”

“Asking to see the evidence is not hate. It is what journalists are supposed to do.”

The fight centres on whether questioning suspected burial sites amounts to residential school “denialism” or criminal hate.

Gazan argues legislation is necessary to protect survivors from hate, while Levant argues criminalizing such speech would threaten freedom of expression.

“Gazan is entitled to disagree with us, and we support her right to say so,” Levant said.

“But in a free country, the answer to a T-shirt you disagree with is not two years in prison.

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

Start your Substack. Get the app

Substack is the home for great culture