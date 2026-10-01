REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hymie Rubenstein's avatar
Hymie Rubenstein
Oct 1

Here is a comment from one of my readers sent to Leah Gazan and Mark Miller:

Mr. Miller:

You are accusing Rebel News of “grifting off bigoted views”? You are confused. Do you not hear what the population is saying but I imagine you do not care. You are supposedly an intelligent man - do you not have the ability to “read the room”?

The indigenous are practicing their own grift here and you know it. They keep insisting on using “residential school denialism” as their grift point. But no one is denying the existence of residential schools or harms they may have done. What people are fed up with is being lied to about missing children and mass graves. You and Leah Gazan both know this is the point. Stop obfuscating. We are told digging up the “possible” graves is an offence to the spirits of the dead, yet millions were spent on digging through a Manitoba landfill to find three murdered indigenous women and it seems their spirits were not offended. Millions have been given to the Kamloops situation and yet still no proof. You know all this too as does Ms. Gazan.

I was reading the Fraser Institute Report about the money spent on the indigenous – increased to over $40 billion. The taxpayers, no matter what colour, are fed up with the absurdity of this whole scenario. Who is really doing the grifting here? Are government officials and Ministers perhaps also benefitting? Are Liberals getting a kickback or is it all going, unaccounted for, into the pockets of the indigenous bureaucracy?

Stop denigrating people and institutions for calling out the Liberal/indigenous rot and demanding answers. How much longer will this grift continue or do you not yet have enough money lining your pockets? How many more years is the residential school inter-generational trauma story going to be used to guilt the taxpayer into emptying their pockets into the pockets of the indigenous and the government? Ask people on our reserves how much better life is for them after all your/our largesse.

I imagine you must get hundreds if not thousands of similar emails from disgruntled Canadians but we are all literally pissing into the wind, aren’t we? Our words go ignored because you and your cohorts, Leah Gazan included, happily ensconced in your gilded Ottawa cage, drawing your salaries and pensions, really could care less about the plight of the taxpayer, or for that matter, the indigenous. I imagine you’ve scored your little piece of the loot. You will try to get voted in again with the help of that silver tongued snake oil salesman Carney and those indigenous you have supported and the lies and grift will continue. Life is good!

Gail Singh

Calgary AB

Reply
Share
1 reply
Hugh's avatar
Hugh
Oct 1

This is the biggest fraud in Canadian history!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture