A new book released today documents how Canada’s residential schools “unmarked graves” narrative spread, hardened into orthodoxy inside media and government, and how it continues to warp our debates in Canada to this day.

This second announcement in my newsletter contains the book’s table of contents.

November 27, 2025

Share

Dead Wrong is a follow-up to Grave Error, published by True North in late 2023. Grave Error instantly became a best-seller because it debunked the Kamloops Narrative about “unmarked graves” and “missing children” at Indian Residential Schools.

Why is another book needed? Simply because the struggle for accurate information continues. Very few of those who spread unsubstantiated rumours about “discoveries” of “unmarked graves” holding the remains of “missing children” at Kamloops and other Indian Residential Schools have admitted their errors.

Dead Wrong gives the straight story about episodes involving the Kamloops Narrative, such as:

The shocking unwillingness of the New York Times to retract its headline about “mass graves” at Kamloops.

The attempt of the city council at Quesnel, BC, to drive the mayor from office because his wife gave away ten copies of Grave Error.

The firing of high school teacher Jim McMurtry because he told students the truth—that most students who died at residential schools succumbed to TB.

The so-called documentary Sugarcane, which was nominated for an Oscar even though it was riddled with errors about St. Joseph’s Residential School at Williams Lake, BC.

The attempt of the Law Society of BC to entrench the Kamloops Narrative in its educational materials, even though the falsehoods were pointed out by member Jim Keller.

Check out the full table of contents below!

All this and much more is contained in Dead Wrong, which picks up where Grave Error left off. If you liked Grave Error, you’ll love Dead Wrong.