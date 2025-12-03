December 3, 2025

The OneBC provincial Caucus proudly presents Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide, and Plunder in Canada.

Making a Killing is a feature documentary film exposing the massive scandal behind the taking of wealth, land, and power from the Canadian public to benefit already overly funded indigenous bands.

The film debunks the worst lie in Canadian history: the lie that 215 bodies were found at the Kamloops Residential School and that Canadians committed a mass murder against indigenous children. Making a Killing is the first documentary film produced by an elected caucus.

Don’t miss viewing a professionally produced video with over 18,000 views since its quiet release two weeks ago.

It deserves at least 100 times that number, so please share it with as many people as you can.