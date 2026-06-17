The introduction of two new treaties for provincial approval in British Columbia has sparked protests from neighbouring Indigenous groups. The Haisla Nation, among others, argues that the current approach to treaty-making disregards overlapping territories and fails to secure free, prior, and informed consent from all impacted Nations. This has led to threats of legal action and a call for a pause in the treaty process.

If legal action is delayed or circumvented, my view is that “direct action” will be its substitute.

As many prior examples of indigenous “direct action” have shown, these may include activities that are either violent or nonviolent, targeting people, groups, institutions, actions, or property that its participants deem objectionable. Violent direct action may include political violence, assault, arson, sabotage, and property destruction. Nonviolent direct action may include peaceful demonstrations, civil disobedience, sit-ins, strikes, and counter-economics.

As I argued in my last piece and elsewhere, overlapping claims by indigenous peoples is the understandable result of the hunting, trapping, and fishing traditional lifeways of all of BC’s aboriginal populations, ways of surviving employing a Stone Age technology that required periodic movements based on the shifting availability and over-exploitation of local food sources and other resources, exacerbated by thousands of years of inter-tribal warfare in which neighbouring groups displaced, enslaved, eliminated, or assimilated each other in a constant search for resources, glory, status, and power in a system of land occupation devoid of any notion of fee-simple possession.

Tom Fletcher

May 2, 2026

New treaties pushed into the legislature gave the appearance of progress, but neighbouring tribes are not having it.

VICTORIA – It appeared to be a timely bit of good news in BC’s glacial 35-year modern treaty talks, when David Eby’s NDP government introduced two new treaties for provincial approval in April, with a third expected to follow shortly.

That moment of apparent progress came as Eby was forced into a series of humiliating back-downs on his efforts to rein in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and its threat to upset the legal basis of British Columbia’s existence. The political leadership of BC’s 203 indigenous communities simply vetoed Eby’s proposed changes and deferrals, raising the question of whether the province has lost its authority to govern.

Treaties hammered out over decades with the K’omoks First Nation on Vancouver Island and the Kitselas First Nation on the northwest coast were tabled in the BC legislature for ratification, with a third treaty for the Kitsumkalem First Nation in the northwest expected to follow. The protests began even before they were introduced.

The latest objection comes from the Haisla Nation, one of BC’s most progressive and industry-friendly communities with a reserve near Kitimat. Haisla is the primary owner of Cedar LNG, a floating liquefied natural gas export facility that has secured a gas supply, environmental permits, and approval to proceed with engineering and construction. Previously led by former MLA and now MP Ellis Ross, Haisla is the model of economic reconciliation sought by both Eby and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In a statement issued April 28, Haisla’s leadership joined others in the region to call for the provincial vote on the Kitselas treaty to be suspended until multiple overlaps of traditional territory can be sorted out.