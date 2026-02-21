Gifted researcher and writer Michelle Stirling has just urged the University of Lethbridge Board of Governors to establish a structured, public debate venue, akin to the Oxford Union, to address contentious issues like the Kamloops First Nation’s claim of 215 children’s bodies found in a mass grave. This venue should foster open, civil dialogue, allowing for critical questions and fact-based arguments, free from disruption and intimidation.

Stirling emphasizes the importance of universities in advancing human knowledge through critical thinking, not ideological conformity, and in the process exposes the hypocrisy of the University of Lethbridge’s betrayal of its core mission for not doing so.

… on the Issue of the Kamloops First Nation’s Claim of 215 Children’s Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

Michelle Stirling

February 14, 2026

By Michelle Stirling ©2026

To the Board of Governors of the University of Lethbridge,

In a few days, you will be celebrating 50 years of Indigenous Studies at the University of Lethbridge. But what are you teaching the students today?

I witnessed the disgraceful and dangerous confrontation Dr. Frances Widdowson and a small group of her supporters faced when a horde of hundreds of outraged University of Lethbridge students descended upon her small Spectrum Street Epistemology set up in a public space on campus.

I have written the following items, expressing my disgust, as a lover of history, documentarian and author, that your university took no care to ensure respectful debate.

Subsequently, I was shocked to learn, via a Bridge City News story, that the University of Lethbridge administration sent out an email notice to students that, in my opinion, incited them to descend upon Dr. Widdowson and colleagues, in a mob-rule manner.

Apparently, Professor Emeritus Anthony Hall shares my view that the issuing of such a public statement to students would likely light the crowd on fire. And it did.

As in the past, on Jan. 23, 2023, the University of Lethbridge was able to claim that it supported freedom of expression, but the marauding band of outraged students were an effective tool then, at shutting down Dr. Widdowson’s presentation. On Feb. 05, 2026, again a hoard of student drummers, musical instrument honkers, screamers and abusers successfully shut down Dr. Widdowson’s efforts to engage in open, civil debate on a matter of national importance.

Sadly, your Vice-Provost Leroy Little Bear was very pleased that the students had successfully ‘neutralized’ Dr. Widdowson.

While claiming that in her culture young people are taught to never speak negatively of anyone, Carla Iron Shirt, Student Protest Organizer, went on to defame academics Dr. Anthony Hall and Dr. Frances Widdowson as White Supremacists.

A meme shown in the Bridge City News clip illustrates the intellectual, academic and factual problem in five words.

Vice-Provost Leroy Little Bear was thrilled that the students shut down freedom of speech.

Little Bear also thinks that the university must think about what to do going forward to handle these situations.

The answer is simple and it has been around for centuries in one form or another, but perhaps it is best know today as the Oxford Union – “the most prestigious debating society in the world.”

If you can believe it, “In the early part of the nineteenth century, student members of the University of Oxford were restricted in the matters they could discuss and the opinions they could air. Tired of the curtailment of their freedom of speech…” In other words, the Oxford Union was established by students trying to expand freedom of speech and debate, not drum and drown it out with noisemakers.

Source:

To be honest, when I first thought of writing to you, the Board of Governors of the University of Lethbridge, I felt very angry. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a former career and employment counsellor who worked with hundreds of young aboriginal people. I cannot think of a more career-destroying thing to do than to be part of a public mob like this, especially in these days of cellphone video everywhere. I cannot believe that University leaders like Dr. Fast Buffalo and Dr. Little Bear were not out there, front and centre, telling everyone to calm down or go home.

I found Vice-Provost Little Bear’s comments to be shocking; a breach of trust, completely lacking in understanding of what drumming out controversial views at a university means to society at large.

I was so angry that I wanted to demand the resignation of both Dr. Fast Buffalo and Dr. Little Bear.

But that will not accomplish anything for society.

Instead, I demand that you, the Board of Governors, order the establishment of the University of Lethbridge Oxford Union. Call it the Talking Feather if you must. But you must establish an on-campus structured, on-going, public dialogue venue and operation.

Then, perhaps to celebrate your 50 years of Indigenous instruction, you can invite Dr. Widdowson and Dr. Hall to debate with Dr. Fast Buffalo and Dr. Little Bear on the issue of whether or not Indian Residential Schools were genocidal.

This debate must be fact and evidence-based. Students should be welcomed and must agree to abide by the rules; no drums, no chaos, polite questions at the end of the debate. The venue must be safe, secure, and pleasant, like that of the Oxford Union. And yes, vigorous, fact-based arguments should be welcomed.

I demand that you, the Board of Governors of the University of Lethbridge, set the standard for open, civil debate on university campuses, in atonement for the disgraceful and dangerous melee we witnessed on Feb. 05, 2026.

If we cannot ask critical questions of public interest at university, then there is no need for that edifice, faculty or student body. Everyone can go home and read books or get a job. The University buildings are perfect for conversion to low-income housing.

Universities are for the advancement of society, not just for handing out certificates and sheepskins to people who fill in all the blanks correctly or tick the right number on a multiple-choice exam. Universities are where young people learn to think critically, not ideologically. If that is not happening, then you are not running a university.

I demand that you take constructive action immediately; if not, I will demand that your university be defunded and I will ask other taxpayers and citizens to join me in such a campaign.

Note also, I believe that Ms. Iron Shirt defamed all of you and hurled a racist epithet, while none of Dr. Widdowson’s colleagues did anything but try to protect themselves from physical violence, incited by University of Lethbridge administration (based on available evidence).

I encourage concerned members of the public to make their views known to you.

