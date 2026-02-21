REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
1h

It states, “Universities are where young people learn to think critically, not ideologically.”

Indoctrination is not free of speech or thought; it stifles one’s perspective of “The Truth”!

Reply
Share
Brian Hollingshead's avatar
Brian Hollingshead
8m

The behaviour of students at Univerity of Lethbridge, as well as UBC, UVIC and Thompson River, does not advance reconciliation. Truth about residential schools is obstructed by the refusal of the Kamploops band to exhume the claimed remains. This is one of the great controversies of our time, and it behoves these universities to debate the issues critically.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture