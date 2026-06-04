This excellent piece is reposted compliments of the author, Michelle Stirling.

Michelle Stirling

April 2, 2026

“Trust is essential to stop conflicts from escalating.”

By Michelle Stirling ©2026

In a March 27, 2026, op-ed in the Winnipeg Free Press, Niigaan Sinclair argues that “Spying on Indigenous peoples fuels mistrust, threatens Canada’s economy and society.” He is shocked and dismayed that CSIS spied on “peaceful Indigenous protesters and community environmental organizations that opposed the Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline project. They include the Dogwood Initiative, ForestEthics (now Stand.earth), Sierra Club BC, Leadnow.ca, and the #IdleNoMore movement.”

Perhaps he has never heard of the ~30-year long, multi-billion dollar foreign-funded Tar Sands Campaign, that provided strategy and financial support to many of these groups, with the ultimate goal to landlock Alberta’s oil sands and shut down this source of oil.

Sinclair’s comments support a “cargo cult worldview” of Canada. Just as native islanders, awed by the magical appearance of airplanes filled with “cargo” then built grass and bamboo replicas of same, hoping for a miraculous new delivery of goods, so Sinclair seems to think Canada’s economy and the multi-billion-dollar payouts to First Nations come from thin air. Getting “land back” doesn’t bring “cargo” prosperity if property rights and associated legal frameworks are filled with uncertainty.

Most Canadians are blissfully unaware of the numbers involved in funding to indigenous groups. We see endless stories of the abject poverty that most indigenous people live in, in Canada. But BILLIONS of dollars are being paid out to an elite layer - where is this money going? Pay-outs to indigenous groups, like those collated from government data by “The Reclamare” will soon hit the wall.

If anything “fuels mistrust, threatens Canada’s economy and society” it was and still is the Tar Sands Campaign which includes an alliance between environmental groups and indigenous groups. The Hub has estimated that over $670 billion in oil and gas projects have been sidelined or cancelled since Justin Trudeau was elected.

According to a collection of Oak Foundation grants, the tanker ban on Canada’s West Coast was a product of foreign funding to an enviro-law ‘charity’, plus joint action with various First Nations groups. This is what is keeping Alberta’s oil from world markets.

In 2010, there is a grant to West Coast Environmental Law for $97,131:

“To constrain development of the Alberta tar sands through a legislative ban on crude oil tankers on British Columbia’s north coast. This would necessitate the cancellation of the Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline to transport tar sands oil and bitumen to Asian markets. WCEL aims to establish the conditions under which a) opposition parties holding a parliamentary majority work together to enact a legislative tanker ban under a minority government and/or incorporate a ban promise in their manifestos, committing them to act following an election that produces a majority government, and b) First Nations declare their own bans on transportation of tar sands crude oil through their territories and waters.”

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Sinclair mentions “peaceful protests” and “grandmothers” in his piece, but he doesn’t seem to remember #ShutDownCanada protests of Feb. 2020, where indigenous activists and allies violently blocked road and rail transportation for weeks, nearly bringing Canada’s economy to its knees. And it certainly wasn’t peaceful grandmothers who perpetrated the professional domestic terror attack on the Coastal Gas Link pipeline work camp in 2022; still unsolved.

This is economic warfare against Canada over oil and gas resources, our economy and national security!

Now with the Strait of Hormuz oil/LNG blockade, the world realizes oil and gas are vitally important to the operation of modern society. A missed opportunity for Canada, thanks to Tar Sands Blockadia.

Curiously, in Niigaan Sinclair’s op-ed denouncing CSIS and the RCMP, there is no reference to the recent news about the surveillance of George Manuel, which included insider-reporting described as ‘betrayal’ by CBC. Betrayal of who? Does CBC stand for radicals or for Canada?

And it seems Sinclair is promising more of the same activism for any new nation building projects. He writes: Over the next few months, there will not be unilateral acceptance to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plans to ramp up development for resource projects “in the national interest.” There will likely be protests by Indigenous activists, leaders, and grandmothers. There will be a march – or 10. There will be political organizing both in favour and against whatever project impacts Indigenous peoples the most. Trust is essential to stop conflicts from escalating.

In the early days of the National Indian Brotherhood (NIB) (aka now the Assembly of First Nations), they were closely allied with the radical Black Panther movement in the USA. J. Edgar Hoover called the often violent Black Panthers a threat to US security, stating they were, “Schooled in the Marxist-Leninist ideology and the teachings of Chinese Communist leader Mao Tse-tung…” [2]

In 1967, the Native Alliance for Red Power (NARP) was established in Vancouver. They were closely allied with the Black Power movement, according to Glenn Sean Coulthard’s introduction to George Manuel’s book “The Fourth World – An Indian Reality.”

This alliance occurred at a time when the urban guerilla, anti-colonial Front de Libération du Québec (FLQ), who shared Marxist-Communist ideological affiliation with Cuba and Algeria, had perpetrated more than 200 acts of violence and robberies (between 1963-1970), leaving six people dead, ultimately leading to the FLQ crisis, and the War Measures Act.

It is curious that in the midst of this crisis, Canada established diplomatic relationships with China on Oct. 13, 1970.

NARP copied most of the Black Panther’s ideological pillars. Several NARP members went to China in 1975, issuing a press release in advance of their trip that claimed that absolute obeisance by the Chinese to Mao was a myth, and they hoped to find out how China treated minorities. China had just genocided 36 million of its own people through the famine caused by The Great Leap Forward.

It is interesting to note that today’s “struggle sessions” against those who question residential schools as “genocide”, or who ask for evidence of the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim of ‘215’ children’s bodies found in the orchard, mirror Mao-ist Great Leap era struggle sessions in methodology, language and physicality. In my opinion, the Kamloops claim is responsible for the passing of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) through parliament, which in part, led to the Cowichan ruling.

George Manuel and the NIB (today’s AFN) developed a position paper on aboriginal title back in the day.

At the time, Jean Chretien, then Minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development, along with his indigenous parliamentary secretary Len Marchand (a Kamloops Indian Residential School graduate) rejected the paper.

George Manuel saw Chretien’s rejection as fear-mongering and ‘spurious’. Chretien’s comment was that “whole cities in British Columbia might be found to be on land that was not Canadian.”

Returning to Niigaan Sinclair’s premise that CSIS and RCMP surveillance of indigenous groups over the years “fuels mistrust, threatens Canada’s economy and society” it is clear that just surveillance wasn’t enough.

Millions of property owners in British Columbia now find that the land and properties they have paid for “might be found to be on land that was not Canadian”, which, I daresay “fuels mistrust, threatens Canada’s economy and society”. How can they trust a system where the Cowichan case was going through the courts for a decade, but the parties involved decided not to inform property owners because…they might object.

Canada’s economy is collapsing; university students berate and abuse once-honoured academics like Frances Widdowson in Maoist struggle sessions, and millions of property owners mistrust their governments, judicial authorities, and indigenous activist groups.

Reconciliation = wreck-a-silly nation. We must be Sorry No More.

© 2026 Michelle Stirling · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

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