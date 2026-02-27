REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
7h

“Dividing society one pandered policy after another.” You cannot appease fanatics or snakes in the grass.

Reply
Share
Roaming Daniel's avatar
Roaming Daniel
6h

Things like this do not just infringe on non-Muslim employees’ rights. They also infringe on the rights of Muslims to practice their faith in the way that suits them, and helps create an atmosphere where they are pressured to conform in ways they may not wish to.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture