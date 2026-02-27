Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Shared Services Canada (SSC) employees were reportedly asked to cancel coffee breaks and lunches during Ramadan to avoid making fasting colleagues uncomfortable. This directive, issued by Ray Edwards, the then-chief equity and inclusion officer, was criticized as compelled accommodation that infringes on non-Muslim employees’ rights. Star editorial writer Linda Slobodian sarcastically but truthfully questions the fairness of prioritizing one religious observance over others and argues that DEI programs, while well-intentioned, can lead to resentment and division.

Shared Services Canada staff were reportedly urged to cancel lunches and coffee chats to avoid “making fasting colleagues uncomfortable.” That’s not inclusion. It’s compelled accommodation that tramples everyone else’s workplace rights.

Linda Slobodian

Western Standard

December 10, 2025

Person drinking coffee next to a muslimImage courtesy of Grok

So, thousands of Shared Services Canada (SSC) employees had to forgo coffee breaks and lunches during the month-long Ramadan 2025 to spare a few fasting Muslim coworkers from feeling uncomfortable.

Managers were instructed to schedule key meetings and chats around times when fasting “energy levels were low.” Work wasn’t to interfere with their pre-dawn and post-sunset Suhoor and Iftar meals.

What comes next? A Ramadan 2026 directive instructing all employees to bring prayer mats to work, so Muslims don’t feel uncomfortable praying alone during the midday Dhuhr and afternoon Asr prayers? They’re required to pray three to five regulated times per 9-5 workday.

Here’s hoping employees defied this intolerance of their workplace rights, told management to back off, and enjoyed their coffee.

That’s probably wishful thinking. Too many Canadian sheep have been manipulated into obediently cowering under the threat of being wrongly accused of hate and Islamophobia.

Of the 9,993 SCC employees, 100 identify as Muslim, and not all are observant.

How many spineless managers disregarded the majority’s rights and carried out this discriminatory directive as a DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) enforcer — an unelected bureaucrat — had the gall to send out?

Canadians are getting pushed around by an army of DEI bullies with the authority to choose whose minority ‘rights’ supersede everybody else’s.

Since 2016, an obscene $1.04 billion has been spent on discriminatory DEI programs rife with unfair hiring practices. Under DEI, respect and tolerance are a one-way street leading to resentment and division.

But Carney’s Liberals slipped more DEI program spending that taxpayers foot into the 2025 budget.

Federal workers pay taxes. How ironic that their tax dollars were used to stomp on their right to have a cup of coffee.

Hundreds of DEI agents are assigned to numerous departments, some secretive about DEI staffing totals. An inquiry of the Ministry led by Conservative MP Vincent Ho just heard.

One of them is Ray Edwards, then-SSC chief equity and inclusion officer, according to internal Access to Information records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter.

He told managers what to do during Ramadan last February 28 to March 29.

Not only did Edwards overstep boundaries, his directive read like an Imam’s sermon on the virtues of Muslim fasting.

In an email, Edwards used a slick DEI tactic, a psyop of sorts, that wasn’t really about coffee and sandwiches. The intimidating DEI approach is always crafted to influence how people think and behave. It plays on emotions, creates guilt, and encourages them to bend to the will of others.

“Avoid scheduling lunches or informal coffee breaks and chats as this could unintentionally put your Muslim colleagues in an uncomfortable position,” wrote Edwards.

“Be mindful of not scheduling important meetings during Iftar (the breaking of the fast) or Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) times. Be conscious of your language and actions during Ramadan.”

“Fasting is done as a way to purify the soul, practice self-discipline, and express gratitude for the blessings in life.”

“As such, it’s important to be respectful of Muslim colleagues who may be fasting during Ramadan and to understand the significance of this observance.”

Fasting is an important spiritual practice that should never be disrespected.

Fasting isn’t easy. It’s mandatory from dawn until sunset for Muslims during Ramadan. It’s unjust lunacy to expect everyone to appease anyone abstaining from food and drink.

Muslims aren’t the only ones who religiously fast. Yet they’re the only ones getting special attention.

Christians fast, particularly during Lent, especially on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Jews fast during Yom Kippur and Tisha B’av. Hindus fast during Maha Shivaratri and Navratri. Buddhists fast during Uposatha.

There’s no evidence Edwards issued a directive requiring employees to adjust to those observance days.

Maybe he forgot.

Or maybe members of these religions believe fasting is a personal decision and didn’t try to influence him by bleating about how special and hard-done-by they are.

Edwards’ directive followed a complaint from the Muslim Federal Employees Network, which advocates for Muslim federal public service employees.

The Network claimed they weren’t offered the support given to others, that they’re victims of systematic racism and growing anti-Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiment.

The Network wanted managers to create a more supportive environment — flexible work hours for prayer and Iftar — during Ramadan.

When ‘more support’ mushroomed into a crackdown on everybody’s rights, did these allegedly oppressed Muslims sympathetically object?

Or did the radicals among them, aided by useful DEI idiots, see it as a victory, another step in quashing the rights of infidels?

Is speaking truth about the motives of some radicals considered hate speech in today’s Canada that’s teetering on the precipice of a dictatorship? Have you heard some of the radical Imam’s disturbing sermons?

This isn’t about disrespecting Muslims. It’s about objecting to an encroachment on non-Muslims’ rights that’s gaining ground.

The Network issued a memo marking the start of Ramadan 2025, encouraging greetings such as “Ramadan Mubarak” or “Ramadan Kareem.”

During fasting holidays like Yom Kippur, common Jewish greetings include “Gmar Chatimah Tova,” which means “a good final sealing,” and “Tzom Kal,” meaning “easy fast.” Christians say, “Wishing you a blessed Lent!”

Some Muslims respectfully greet others according to their non-Muslim faiths. Are those within the SSC network among them?

How do they feel about hearing someone say “Christ is Risen” at Easter? That’s a crime punishable by death in some Muslim countries. Do they respect a Christian’s right to say that in Canada?

Do these Network volunteers run to HR to complain about being victimized if someone greets them with “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays?”

The Network issued a Managers’ Guide to Supporting Muslim Employees.

It said supervisors must be aware that Islam “teaches there is only one god.” Why exactly must they be aware of that?

“We encourage all colleagues to help create a supportive and inclusive environment during this time by being mindful of fasting colleagues, understanding potential energy shifts especially in the late afternoon; offering flexibility in scheduling where possible, especially for those who may want to adjust their work hours to accommodate prayers or iftar; and joining the Muslim Federal Employees Network and encouraging other public servants to do the same,” reads the guide.

Here’s where it gets interesting, pertaining to Ramadan fasting.

“Also, bear in mind that although Muslims will not be eating during daylight hours, this does not mean that they do not need a lunch break. Every employee is entitled to their allotted breaks as per their collective agreements.”

What do collective agreements say about non-Muslims having to scrap coffee breaks?

Here’s where the stated “Ramadan etiquette” gets confusing. It contradicts Edwards’ email about abstaining to “avoid” making fasting Muslims uneasy.

“You do not need to be anxious around your Muslim colleagues observing Ramadan.”

“Colleagues who are fasting will not expect you to do the same; therefore, you do not need to be secretive about eating and drinking. Although fasting for 29-30 days may seem to you a big undertaking, many Muslims have been fasting annually for many years and know how to manage their days and needs.”

Really? Any ideas on why a DEI bureaucrat sent that email?