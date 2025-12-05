The following post was written by yours truly.

"In an Instagram post, Fontaine repeated that Kirk was 'a racist, xenophobic, transphobic, islamophobic, sexist, white nationalist mouthpiece.

Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

September 15, 2025

Nahanni Fontaine. Source Facebook

Nahanni Fontaine, indigenous member of Manitoba’s legislative assembly, was recognized as a “beacon of advocacy and leadership” in April 2024.

Her biography claims her "academic achievements laid the foundation for her profound understanding of Indigenous rights and social justice issues.”

Unfortunately, this “profound understanding” of indigenous issues has not extended to tolerance for the rights, safety, and well-being of other groups, ethnicities, or individuals.