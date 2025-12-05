No consequences for Manitoba NDP minister’s spiteful Charlie Kirk post
"In an Instagram post, Fontaine repeated that Kirk was 'a racist, xenophobic, transphobic, islamophobic, sexist, white nationalist mouthpiece.
Hymie Rubenstein
Juno News
September 15, 2025
Nahanni Fontaine, indigenous member of Manitoba’s legislative assembly, was recognized as a “beacon of advocacy and leadership” in April 2024.
Her biography claims her "academic achievements laid the foundation for her profound understanding of Indigenous rights and social justice issues.”
Unfortunately, this “profound understanding” of indigenous issues has not extended to tolerance for the rights, safety, and well-being of other groups, ethnicities, or individuals.
