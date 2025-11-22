Gifted researcher and writer Brian Giesbrecht reminds us that the claim of 215 unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is based on a gross misinterpretation of ground-penetrating radar (GPR) results.

He suggests that determining the truth about this assertion should involve a more sophisticated RCMP-led, professionally conducted GPR search to definitively prove or disprove the claim, without the need to conduct excavations.