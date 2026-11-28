In brief excerpts from his National Post opinion piece, Warren Mirco discusses the new B.C. Conservative government’s plans to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), a move met with strong opposition from some Indian Band leaders. While concerns about aboriginal rights are valid, Mirco argues that the repeal of DRIPA does not negate these rights, which are protected under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. Accordingly, he suggests the government should review existing agreements under DRIPA, establish clear rules for public consultation, and prioritize a renewed approach to treaty negotiations to address aboriginal rights and title.

A First Nations chief has amped up the rhetoric even before the Conservatives take office

Warren Mirko

National Post

October 30, 2026

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (Scott McAlpine / UBCM)

As the incoming B.C. Conservative government prepares to deliver on its promise to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, stated this week that doing so would be a “declaration of war.”

New Premier Lorne Doerkson was unambiguous throughout the election campaign that repealing DRIPA was a top priority, while also reaffirming that he is “completely committed to working with First Nations.”

Phillip can oppose repeal, but suggesting that British Columbia could become a battleground over a legislative decision he opposes only serves to stifle public debate. B.C. Green Leader Emily Lowan recently reinforced this narrative by linking Conservative efforts to repeal DRIPA with anti-Indigenous racism.

Their approach fosters the mistaken impression that DRIPA is somehow necessary to protect Aboriginal rights. It isn’t. Opposition to the legislation should not be conflated with opposition to Aboriginal rights.

As Aboriginal law expert Tom Isaac recently explained on CBC’s “B.C. Today,” Aboriginal rights do not flow from the declaration. They are recognized and protected under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, regardless of whether DRIPA remains in force. Isaac has also described Canada’s legal framework as the world’s leading system for protecting Indigenous rights against unilateral government action.

The incoming government’s commitments to protect established property rights and preserve public access to Crown land are welcome. But repealing DRIPA will not automatically undo the agreements that have already been signed under the legislation.

The government should undertake an immediate review of existing agreements and those under negotiation that affect public lands and resources, particularly arrangements involving shared decision-making and consent requirements authorized under Section 7 of DRIPA.

The election demonstrated that voters are willing to engage with difficult questions when given the opportunity. The incoming government should trust the public with the facts, explain its decisions and stand behind them. Disagreement is no excuse for secrecy, nor should threats of confrontation determine public policy.

Warren Mirko is executive director of the Public Land Use Society and a former B.C. Conservative candidate in Kootenay–Monashee.