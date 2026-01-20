A Métis delegation walked out of the BC legislature after OneBC leader Dallas Brodie questioned the highly speculative narrative surrounding life and death at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Brodie’s statement, while factually accurate, was deemed disrespectful and “triggering” by the delegation. The incident highlights the ongoing debate and differing perspectives on the interpretation of evidence related to residential schools.

Dallas Brodie called reports of residential school graves the ‘worst lie in Canadian history.’

Hymie Rubenstein

November 21, 2025

OneBC leader Dallas Brodie. Photo: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

A Métis delegation stormed out of the BC legislature after controversial OneBC party leader Dallas Brodie questioned the narrative surrounding the Kamloops Indian Residential School (IRS). Brodie’s statement, while technically and factually accurate, was deemed disrespectful, even “triggering,” by the delegation.

Representatives of the Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) visiting the legislature on Monday, November 17, fled the public gallery in apparent disgust as Dallas Brodie asked a straightforward question about Canada’s IRS system.

Brodie’s question “felt incredibly disrespectful,” said Patrick Harriott, the organization’s acting vice-president.

“We have people, we have relatives that went to residential schools that witnessed these things, and so it’s denying all of those statements from all of those people and all that intergenerational trauma that’s still being carried.”

This is a highly problematic assertion given that the IRSs were reserved for Indian status children, as defined by the Indian Act, a privilege that excluded Métis children.