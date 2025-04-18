The excellent piece on the other side of the paywall written by Greg Piasetzki, a prominent Toronto lawyer and gifted historian, was first published in a leading Canadian newspaper.

Piasetzki’s editorial needs to be read within the larger context of a previous piece that he wrote about Sir John A. Macdonald that can be found here or by clicking on the following link:

https://hymie.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/132646182?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fpublished%3Fsearch%3DGreg%2520Piasetzki