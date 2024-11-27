Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Don’t miss reading this highly perceptive from Dotan Rousso.

Why is the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the Head of Hamas, so significant?

True North

October 21, 2024

IDF Chief of the General Staff - Source: X

Yahya Sinwar has been the leader of Hamas since 2017. His biography reflects the life of an arch-terrorist responsible not only for the deaths of many Israeli civilians but also for the deaths of numerous Palestinians. Sinwar personally oversaw the execution of Palestinians suspected of cooperating with Israel or opposing Hamas. Additionally, he systematically used civilians as human shields, indirectly causing thousands of Palestinian casualties. His removal carries profound consequences for both Hamas and the broader conflict.

Hamas is a highly structured, hierarchical organization where decisions rest almost entirely in the hands of one person. Sinwar’s authority was absolute; he controlled operations and led crucial matters such as ceasefire negotiations and hostage releases. Every summit involving Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the U.S. ultimately hinged on his word. With his death, the group faces a leadership vacuum that could lead to disarray, disrupt coordination, and spark internal power struggles. This sudden absence of centralized leadership may leave Hamas vulnerable and directionless in a critical moment.

Sinwar’s elimination also deals a severe psychological blow to Hamas and its allies. Leaders in such ideologically driven organizations are not just decision-makers but powerful symbols who inspire loyalty and morale. Losing a leader of his stature can diminish the fighting spirit of those within the group. This mirrors the psychological effect of Israel’s efforts against Hezbollah, including its campaign targeting key figures such as Hassan Nasrallah. When the figureheads of movements are taken down, it can erode the morale of followers and create a significant crisis for the organization.

For Israel, the elimination of Sinwar represents both a strategic and symbolic victory. From the beginning of the war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized dismantling Hamas’s leadership and operational capabilities as key objectives. Sinwar’s death demonstrates that these goals are within reach, reinforcing the government’s resolve and boosting public confidence in the war effort. The operation also restores a sense of purpose after the devastating events of October 7th, when Hamas inflicted massive casualties on Israeli civilians.

Beyond the immediate military impact, Sinwar’s death serves as a deterrent to other militant leaders. He prioritized his own survival from the onset of the war, hiding most of the time in tunnels and minimizing communication with his commanders. His elimination sends a clear message: those who orchestrate attacks on Israel will not escape retribution.

For Canadians, Sinwar’s removal also holds particular relevance. Canada’s designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization aligns with its commitment to combating global terrorism. It may also help ensure the millions in humanitarian aid Canada provides to Gaza through UN channels (Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, Canada has committed $60 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza). As former Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird (2011-2015) stated, “Terrorist groups like Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people, and we must ensure that aid serves those in need, not the agendas of extremists.”

Finally, the death of Sinwar may open the door to a different future for Gaza. His absence could allow for new leadership to emerge with different policies and approaches. This shift might create an opportunity for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the end of Hamas’s rule over Gaza. While the path to peace remains uncertain, the hope is that these changes could pave the way for greater cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians, and perhaps even lead to lasting peace.

Sinwar’s removal is, therefore, more than just a tactical achievement; it is a moment of significant military, psychological, and political importance. The consequences of his death could reshape the dynamics of the conflict, offering both challenges and opportunities for all parties involved.

Comments: dotanrousso@yahoo.com

Dotan Rousso. Holds a Ph.D. in Law—a former criminal prosecutor in Israel. He currently lives in Alberta and teaches Philosophy at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT).