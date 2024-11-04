On July 11, 2024, admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman known as Buffalo Woman. He was automatically sentenced to 25 years in prison with no chance of parole.

The piece on the other side of the paywall written by yours truly presents some of the continuing machinations in a fruitless search for the remains of these women that is only now beginning.