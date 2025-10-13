Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Hymie

Two learned observers, Arsen Ostrovsky and Alan H. Kessel, introduce an issue in the National Post few other parties have ever raised about the war between Hamas and Israel, namely if countries like Canada, France, the UK, and Australia recognize Palestine as a state, they must also hold it accountable for the actions of Hamas, including the October 7, 2023 massacre.

They rightly claim that recognizing Palestine as a state means accepting responsibility for its actions, including the genocide committed by Hamas. The article suggests that the Palestinian Authority, which acceded to the Genocide Convention in 2014, should also be held accountable for failing to prevent or punish genocide.

Brief excerpts from their important argument appear below.

It must bear responsibility for the genocidal massacre of October 7

Arsen Ostrovsky and Alan H. Kessel

National Post

October 12, 2025

This general view shows the logo of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on January 12, 2024. (Photo by REMKO DE WAAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

When Canada, France, the United Kingdom and Australia rushed to recognize a Palestinian state, they did not advance peace; they rewarded terror. They handed political and legal legitimacy to the same movement that, two years ago, committed the most barbaric massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

If these governments, including Canada, now insist on treating “Palestine” as a state, they must also accept the consequences of that recognition: bringing “Palestine” before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the charge of genocide.

For the past year, Israel has faced a grotesque inversion of justice at The Hague, accused by South Africa and others of genocide for defending its citizens after Hamas’s October 7 slaughter. Even though Israel has gone to unprecedented lengths to follow the laws of armed conflict, the ICJ has allowed that political stunt to proceed, giving moral cover to Hamas and ignoring its own explicit statements of genocidal intent.

The credibility of the international legal order depends on consistency. Those who claim to uphold it cannot invoke the law for political expediency to condemn Israel, while shielding the Palestinians from accountability for the atrocities of October 7.

Arsen Ostrovsky is a human rights lawyer and CEO of The International Legal Forum, a global coalition of lawyers, combating antisemitism and terror. Alan H. Kessel is the former Assistant Deputy Minister Legal Affairs and Legal Adviser at Global Affairs Canada and is a senior fellow at the Macdonald Laurier Institute