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Hymie

The National Post’s editorial board has criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney’s approach to combating antisemitism in Canada by highlighting the rise in hate crimes and incidents targeting Jewish Canadians. Brief excerpts from its editorial show a focus on the deeply rooted radicalization on university campuses and the influence of extremist ideologies, including those promoted by Islamist terror groups. The opinion piece also calls for Carney to take decisive action, including enforcing existing laws, cracking down on radicalization, and defunding organizations that spread antisemitic ideas.

NP View: What Jewish Canadians need to hear from Mark Carney

​National Post

May 30, 2026

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the Global Progress Action Summit in the Concert Hall at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto on May 9, 2026. Photo by Nick Kozak /For Postmedia News

Since 2022, the number of police-reported hate crimes targeting Jews has increased 75 per cent in Canada, while antisemitic incidents, as tracked by B’nai Brith, shot up 145 per cent. In that time, we have heard a lot of empty words from politicians and numerous legislative proposals that offer little substance. That needs to change.

According to sources within the Conservative Party, Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to make an announcement on Monday [June 1] about how his government will tackle antisemitism. This should include a full-throated denunciation of the sources of anti-Jewish hate, a strong commitment to uphold the laws of the land and solid plans to reform immigration and exorcise the rot in our education system.

Carney must recognize that there are no quick fixes. The antisemitism roiling this country was not merely lingering beneath the surface, waiting for an event like Hamas’s October 7 massacre to bubble to the surface. It has been metastasizing for years on university campuses.

Since the turn of the century, we have also witnessed Islamist terror groups adopt the language of Western “progressives” and unite in a common struggle against their one shared enemy: the world’s only Jewish state and the liberal values it represents in a very illiberal part of the world.