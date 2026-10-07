REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
Oct 7

The Holocaust lives through the derangement of the followers of the so-called prophet Mohammad and carried out by internationally financed murderous jihadists unwelcome in any other Islamic neighboring state. Israel will never be at peace with the "Palestinians" as long as their mission is the elimination of Israel and its Jewish population.

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Brent Wylie's avatar
Brent Wylie
Oct 7

Never forget the role UNRAW played!

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