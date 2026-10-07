Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a section to my newsletter titled REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and the Jewish people, wherever they live, and their many regional and international enemies.

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Hymie

October 7, 2023, marked the deadliest single day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust, when Hamas-led militants launched a massive and violent attack on southern Israel.

What happened on October 7, 2023?

The Attack: Hamas fighters broke through the Gaza border fence at dawn. They targeted civilian communities, military posts, and the Nova music festival.

Loss of Life: Israeli authorities report that approximately 1,200 people were killed, the vast majority of whom were civilians, including families, the elderly, and young festival-goers.

Hostages Taken: Attackers abducted about 251 people, including foreign nationals, and took them into the Gaza Strip as hostages.

What was the Aftermath?

Regional Conflict: The attack led to a major war in Gaza initiated by Israel’s military response, which has since expanded into a wider regional conflict involving multiple actors.

Ongoing Impact: Families and governments worldwide continue to mark the solemn anniversary of the attacks, remembering the victims and addressing the status of remaining hostages.

Facebook post:

October 7, 2023, is a day that will forever be seared into Jewish memory.

On that morning, Hamas and other armed groups launched a coordinated terrorist attack across southern Israel, murdering approximately 1,200 people and abducting 251 others into Gaza. Families were slaughtered in their homes. Young people were murdered at the Nova music festival. Entire communities were devastated. A United Nations commission later documented deliberate killings, hostage-taking, torture, and sexual and gender-based violence committed during the attacks.

Three years later, we remember every life stolen and every family shattered. We remember the survivors who carry the trauma of that day and the communities that were forever changed.

We also recognize the responsibility to preserve the truth of what happened on October 7. At a time when the massacre has been denied, distorted, and exploited to fuel further antisemitism, remembrance cannot be separated from the responsibility to confront hatred and defend the historical record.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center will continue to speak the truth, preserve the stories of the victims, and stand with Jewish communities around the world.

We will remember their names. We will tell their stories. We will continue to defend the State of Israel. And we will never allow the horrors of October 7 to be forgotten.