The OneBC Caucus is a conservative breakaway provincial political party in British Columbia. It was registered with Elections BC on June 9, 2025.

Independent MLAs Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong, former members of the deeply divided BC Conservative Party, launched the new party, with Brodie serving as interim leader and Armstrong as house leader.

OneBC is about to release the first-ever documentary film produced by an elected caucus in Canada. Making a Killing tells the story of how the “Reconciliation Industry” has employed false grievance narratives of genocide and abuse to exploit and transfer resources, money, land, and power from Canadians to themselves.

Here is the documentary’s trailer. It had 176,316 views by Oct 9, 2025.