Juno News co-founder Candice Malcolm writes about the legacy of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and why we cannot have TRUE reconciliation as a nation while distorting history and dividing Canadians.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.