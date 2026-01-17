British Columbia King’s Counsel Barry Kirkham rightly argues that the Cowichan decision, based on the 1997 Delgamuukw ruling, allows for 7th-generation hearsay evidence — testimony regularly dismissed in a court of law due to its unreliable and untrustworthy basis — to “prove” aboriginal title in areas without treaties. He shows that this has led to genuine concerns about the loss of private property and Crown land, as well as the potential for a tiny group of indigenous people to gain immense wealth. He also argues that this is unjust because it wrongly denies the political and legal extinguishment of aboriginal rights, on the one hand, and enriches already over-provided indigenous communities, on the other.

​Barry Kirkham

Western Standard

November 20, 2025

A ll we do is get on our knees and pray to the god of reconciliation.

Lawyer Barry Kirkham is a King’s Counsel and a senior member of the bar in British Columbia.

The Cowichan followed a decision of the Supreme Court of Canada in 1997, Delmaguukw, which held that in the absence of a treaty ceding their lands, any band is entitled to aboriginal title over any area to which they can prove their ancestors had exclusive possession in 1846.

And the court decided that to assist bands in proving the fact of possession in 1846, the band could introduce 7th-generation hearsay evidence, passed down through generations, as to what land was occupied in 1846. This reversed a common law prohibition against first-hand hearsay evidence that applies in every other lawsuit that goes before the courts.

The trial judge in Cowichan reasoned that the 7th generation hearsay she relied to find aboriginal title in Richmond was reliable because the elders would pick berries with the children, which gave them the opportunity to pass on their history, such that 180 years later someone today could give evidence as to what land was occupied in 1846.

I am not making this up.