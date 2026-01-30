The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has filed a legal challenge against the Waterloo Region District School Board’s decision to mandate land acknowledgements at school council meetings. The challenge, brought on behalf of Geoffrey Horsman, alleges that the mandate infringes on his freedom of expression and that the board lacks the statutory power to impose such practices. The dispute follows similar objections raised by other parents, highlighting concerns about the appropriateness of land acknowledgements in government settings.

Plaintiff father says his concerns began after the council started opening meetings with land acknowledgements with no debate or vote

Stewart Lewis

National Post

Nov 27, 2025

The Alberta-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has filed a legal challenge over what it alleges was a Waterloo Region District School Board’s decision to mandate the reading of land acknowledgements at school council meetings, while prohibiting debate on the issue.

The application has been brought on behalf of Geoffrey Horsman, a biochemistry professor and member of the Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School Council, the father of three children attending district schools.

Horsman’s concerns began, says the JCCF, when the council started opening its meetings with land acknowledgements even though no vote or debate had ever been held on the practice. In the spring of 2025, he sought to have the matter placed on the agenda for discussion. However, the council chair declined and referred him to the school principal.

On May 9, says JCCF, the principal informed Horsman that the board requires land acknowledgements at all school council meetings and that the topic could not be debated.

The judicial review challenges the Board’s conduct on three grounds:

Mandating land acknowledgements compels Horsman to sit through a statement that contradicts his belief in the inherent dignity and equality of all people;

Prohibiting any discussion of land acknowledgements at school council meetings suppresses his ability to raise or challenge the issue;