In this carefully documented must-read piece, an open letter sent to two skeptical members of the Senate Standing Committee on Indigenous Peoples, gifted thinker and researcher Michelle Stirling expresses concern over the lack of evidence supporting claims of mass graves and missing children at Indian Residential Schools. She particularly argues that the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim of finding 215 children’s remains was used to push through the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) without due diligence. She also calls for an inquiry into the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s omissions, unproven claims, and the dissemination of unvetted reports.

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on the Matter of Indian Residential School History and Claims of Mass Graves and Genocide

Michelle Stirling

March 13, 2026

By Michelle Stirling ©2026

Dear Senator Tannas and Senator Greenwood,

Thank you for raising the question in the Senate Standing Committee on Indigenous Peoples on March 10, 2026, by asking the witnesses, “How do we address deniers when we don’t have any kind of solid proof?” regarding the Kamloops Indian Band’s May 27, 2021, claim that the human remains of 215 children were found in the old apple orchard on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

In previous testimony to this Senate Committee, a key point was made:

“Not having the names of the children who are suspected to have died in the residential schools, we can’t focus our search to identify these particular files quickly.”

Dr. John K. Younes, Chief Medical Examiner, Province of Manitoba

I am deeply concerned about the breach of due process and lack of due diligence related to these matters of ‘mass graves and missing children’ and have called for the Attorney General Sean Fraser to open an inquiry into:[1]

1) the Truth and Reconciliation’s Commission Omissions, 2) the Unproven Claims of Missing Children, Clandestine Mass Graves and Genocide, 3) the Dissemination of Unvetted Reports issued by the Special Interlocutor Kimberly Murray to UN Human Rights Organizations, 4) and the passing of UNDRIP – United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples - under false pretext.

In it, I also called for an End to Ministerial and Member of Parliament Attacks on Indian Residential School Factualism, referencing Minister Miller’s attacks on people like me.

Canadians are right to demand due process of law, which first and foremost requires an adherence to the principle of “presumption of innocence” – a Sec. 11 Charter Right, and an integral part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 10). That does not make a person a “denier” – a disgusting epithet, completely inappropriate in this context.

Canadians have been denied this Charter Right. Media and academics of all description, most of them government funded, have denounced Canada as guilty of genocide in relation to Indian Residential Schools, making accusations of the most heinous of crimes, without even the courtesy of advising that “these claims have not been proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt,” which is typically stated in the media, in reference to criminal allegations.

With regard to the Kamloops Indian Band, we have not seen a list of names of children alleged to be missing or murdered, nor have any family members stepped up with any kind of evidence (i.e. birth certificate, school admission record, family photo) to demonstrate that there is a person missing in their family – a child, a former KIRS attendee – whose absence has not been resolved.

Where is the list of the ‘215’ names?

Dr. Frances Widdowson posted to X, a video excerpt of your comments, Senator Tannas, from June 01, 2021, wherein you expressed your shock and horror at the finding for 215 bodies of children. Like many Canadians, I too was shocked but not horrified when I heard the news. I had spent many years working on a historical documentary series under the research supervision of Dr. Hugh Dempsey, who was then curator of the Glenbow Museum (and son-in-law of Senator James Gladstone). Based on the knowledge I gained from hundreds of interviews with historians and early Albertans, along with years of archival work with photographs and documents at the Glenbow, I felt that IF a mass grave had been found, it was likely related to an epidemic of typhus, cholera, Spanish Flu, or any number of diseases like Tuberculosis, that regularly swept away dozens or hundreds of people at a time, before modern medicine. I felt sure, at the time, that this matter would be clarified within days or weeks. I was wrong. The story ballooned out of proportion. I finally, unwillingly, wrote this about a month later.[2]

Senator Tannas, in your heartfelt statement on June 01, 2021, you stated that as an individual, to try and rectify the ghastly wrong of 215 (allegedly) murdered children, covertly buried in the old apple orchard at the former Kamloops Indian Residential school, you planned to read the 94 Calls for Action that evening, and to try and implement the actions, that you, as an individual could, to right this terrible wrong (a wrong which has never been proven; see below).

After studying this issue for some time, I believe that Canadians’ good hearts and willingness to say ‘sorry’ for every little thing, was exploited to push UNDRIP through parliament and into law.

Your good heart and compassion was exploited for land back. Let that sink in.

After reviewing the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim, and the time line around it, I am convinced this was a contrivance meant to ensure that the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) passed through the Senate. A previous attempt to pass UNDRIP in 2019 had passed through the House of Commons, but Conservative Senators filibustered it until the end of sitting.

Let me explain my reasoning.

First off, I am not a ghoul, as Marc Miller would describe me, for demanding excavations and evidence. I grew up in the same small prairie town as Senator Margo Greenwood; I was even on the cheer squad for her basketball team at school. I have done marketing work for her brother. I’m a decent person. I’m not a ghoul for demanding evidence and for ‘spreading’ historical context in my work – aka residential school factualism.

Consider this. If I accused Marc Miller of murdering my relatives and if I broadcast that news worldwide, I am sure he would also want a full police investigation. I’m sure he would demand evidence, due process and a fair trial. I’m sure he would want to be presumed innocent, rather than having his reputation being destroyed by media stories based on my family Knowledge Keepers who claim to have witnessed Marc Miller murder my family with his bare hands and secretly bury them in my backyard.

This is the preposterous nature of the claim that has been made, except that for the Kamloops Indian Band, Catholic nuns and priests are said to have been the evil-doers.

That the Government of Canada accepted the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim with no due diligence is a travesty. There was no presumption of innocence on the part of government officials, particularly not from then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. There was no effort on the part of the Government of Canada to perhaps acknowledge the claim, but resist accepting it without proper evidence and due process. The Government of Canada could have said, “We are concerned about this claim, but until we have further evidence and confirmation, along with a full investigation, we consider this matter to be one of accusation alone.”

Instead, the Government of Canada and all of the Ministers of the time, and the Senate, accepted the claim at face value.

Sir, Madam, Senators, please let me walk you through some curious anomalies in the time line related to the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim of finding the human remains of 215 children’s bodies in the old apple orchard of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The story begins on June 02, 2015, when the 94 Calls for Action were issued by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. UNDRIP is mentioned 16 times in the 94 Calls for Action, with calls for its implementation. The 94 Calls to Action were authored anonymously.

On Sept. 15, 2015, the Kamloops Indian Band filed claim for aboriginal title over the entire City of Kamloops, Sun Peaks Resort, surrounding territory, and several lakes, where they claim their ancestors spirits live at the bottom of the lake and can communicate with each other. Were they anticipating the impending adoption of UNDRIP and thus resolution of their claim?

In Dec. 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports were issued; at the same time, former residential school student, Tomson Highway, wrote an op-ed in the Huffington Post, stating that the 7,000 good stories had not been heard.[3] He wrote:

“You may have heard stories from 7,000 witnesses in the process that were negative,” he adds. “But what you haven’t heard are the 7,000 reports that were positive stories. There are many very successful people today that went to those schools and have brilliant careers and are very functional people, very happy people like myself. I have a thriving international career, and it wouldn’t have happened without that school. “You have to remember that I came from so far north and there were no schools up there.”“I learned your language, for God’s sake. Have you learned my language? No, so who’s the privileged one and who is underprivileged?”He says that by the time he was 18, he was playing Brahms, Chopin and Beethoven: “How many white boys can get to do that? And they grew up with grand pianos in their living rooms!”

Indeed, in Ronald Niezen’s “Truth and Indignation” there are many serious anomalies noted about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s process, including that the budget for gathering recollections of former staff (who would have provided the adult historical context) was cut and they were told their work would not be transcribed; that the ‘missing children’ project began and was conducted in secret; that ‘missing children’ claims were solicited; and that the Independent Assessment Process (IAP) was a travesty of justice and now some 5,315 Canadians are trapped in a Kafkaesque world where they were accused, denied any opportunity to clear their names, and their accusers made off with often $250,000. in compensation, decided solely on the basis of ‘probability’ - not evidence. I discuss these matters in “Canada’s Darkest Secret - the Myth of Missing Children at Indian Residential Schools.”[4]

Senator Greenwood and I know an individual in common who is trapped in that nightmare world of false accusations, unable to restore their good name.

To continue on the time line: In April of 2016, NDP MP Romeo Saganash sponsored Bill C-262 (An Act to ensure that the laws of Canada are in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) which was defeated by a Conservative Senator filibuster, and thus it died on the order paper.

UNDRIP legislation was re-introduced by the Liberals in late 2020.

1) April 2021 – UNDRIP, as written, was rejected by six premiers and several First Nations. Due to COVID travel and health restrictions, they had been unable to meet to clarify points like what constitutes ‘consent’ and would this be retroactive, among other issues.

2) May long weekend 2021 – despite travel restrictions in British Columbia, due to COVID, where only essential travel was allowed, somehow Dr. Sarah Beaulieu came from the lower mainland to Kamloops to conduct the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) search of the old apple orchard at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School over the May long weekend. No previous land use records were accessed at that time, which would have revealed the existence of 2000 feet of septic trenches, the GPR echoes of which Dr. Beaulieu misidentified as shallow graves.

3) The funding for this project was appropriated from a Heritage Canada grant, which was intended to upgrade the Kamloops historic park. The $40,000 grant had expired at the end of 2020; none-the-less the Kamloops Indian Band applied the grant to this purpose and was lauded subsequently in the House of Commons.

4) Diena Jules, who claims to have been the GPR project lead in a CBC documentary, directly benefitted from the staggering shock that hit Canada upon the announcement, as the Day Scholars claim, which had stagnated for some 9 years, was settled within 2 weeks of the claim of 215 children’s bodies found. Ms. Jules is a named claimant.

5) Reporter Tanya Talaga was the principal liaison in reporting on this claim to the Globe and Mail, said to be Canada’s newspaper of record. According to her book and various public interviews, Talaga claimed there were three days of ‘ceremony’ in which she participated “before the world arrived,” suggesting that she was not acting as an objective reporter, but rather an activist. Talaga also reported that her editorial desk and the parliamentary press gallery were hard-pressed to believe the story, but she assured them that it was true. As Ms. Talaga claims Indigenous ancestry, it is likely that the editors acquiesced to her insistence that she had seen evidence. Some of the evidence she describes included a local Indian Band bringing canoes, and in ceremony, loading the canoes with the spirits of the 215 children to ‘take them home.’ This is not journalism but the beginning of a mass psychosis. Ceremony can be mesmerizing.

6) The day of the Kamloops Indian Band announcement was also the day that the BC Law Society released the disciplinary ruling[5] on a lawyer who had hired a convicted murderer to act as a ‘form filler’ for clients making claims of the Independent Assessment Process (IAP) for people in the Williams Lake region, who would have attended St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School (aka Cariboo).[6] The lawyer had represented some 624 clients, the claims for which averaged $112,000 each, receiving $10,541,898.95 in legal fees from the Canadian government, pursuant to the Settlement Agreement. This payment did not come out of the clients’ awards or settlements. The firm sometimes also collected additional legal fees from clients. During the process, several clients had contacted the law firm saying that the ‘form filler’ convicted murderer was demanding a portion of their settlement fee; many were frightened as they knew the man had a violent past. These allegations have not been proven, but upon recognition of these matters, the man was reincarcerated. The Kamloops announcement overshadowed this story. According to the IRS Adjudication Secretariat, the average compensation between Sept 19, 2007, and June 30, 2019, was $91,000 per IAP claim. There is a significant disparity of $21,000 between this average compensation and that paid out to this lawyer’s clients who were aided in ‘form filling’ by a convicted murderer.

As outlined in this 2006 article about the Tony Merchant firm of Saskatchewan, there are many questions to be asked about to what extent were IAP claimants coached by any law firm or ‘form filler’ to heighten the stated trauma, so as to receive more compensation.[7]

Canadians would be justified in asking if the traumas claimed in IAP cases were amplified, either by greedy intention by lawyer or client, or by intimidation or exploitative tactics such as those alleged and described [though not proven] in the BC Law Society ruling.

Thus, Canadians would also be justified in asking how many of the 6,500 people who gave their recollections at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission public hearings were IAP recipients, and if any were under duress of any kind to amplify their traumatic statements, or if they anticipated a benefit of any kind (including ‘land back’) for their participation in the TRC hearings. As you can see by the words on the kiosk below, which was at the entrance of TRC hearings, a decidedly negative tone was established from the get-go. Virtually all of the statements on this kiosk are wrong or wildly exaggerated.

7) On June 01, 2021, the Canadian flags across the country were ordered, by Prime Minister Trudeau, to fly at half-mast, despite there being no evidence of any children’s bodies. Canada Day was cancelled.

8) The RCMP, which had begun an investigation, backed off when Senator Murray Sinclair told the Senate that the RCMP had been hard on the person they were interviewing (presumably Dr. Beaulieu). Tanya Talaga notes in her book “The Knowing” that she interacted with Senator Sinclair at that time on these matters. The supervision of the old apple orchard by the former Kamloops Indian Residential School was then handed over to the alleged victims, the Kamloops Indian Band, and there has been no site custody by the RCMP of what is claimed to be the site of the largest mass murder in Canadian history. Thus, any future finding at this location is suspect; any kind of tampering is possible. The Kamloops Indian Band invoked a no-fly zone over the site, including for drones.

9) On June 03, 2021, a collection of 22 lawyers, issued a detailed legal brief to the International Criminal Court, accusing Canada and the Indian Residential School system of heinous crimes and human rights violations for which there is no evidence. This legal brief is now cited as if evidence of proof of the Kamloops Indian Band’s claims.

10) On June 06, 2021, Taylor & Francis published settler-historian Sean Carleton’s attack paper on former Senator Lynn Beyak.[8] The paper was ‘open access’ – meaning the author had paid a special amount of money to the publisher, so that all readers could access the work without paying a fee. Senator Beyak was widely denounced and ultimately kicked out of the Senate for stating what Tomson Highway stated – that many children enjoyed and benefitted from Indian Residential School.

11) On June 12, 2021, former Alberta Minister and lawyer Donna Kennedy-Glans published an influential op-ed in the Calgary Herald, affirming the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim, as if there was evidence and as if there had been due process. Kennedy-Glans explained the brief the 22 lawyers had written to the ICC, to which she is signatory, and accused Canada of these crimes, with no evidence, and invited other lawyers to sign the letter.

12) On June 16, 2021, the Senate passed UNDRIP.

13) On June 21, 2021, UNDRIP received Royal Assent.

14) On June 22, 2021, China and several fellow despot nations, accused Canada of genocide and human rights violations on the world stage, citing the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim of finding the remains of 215 children’s bodies as evidence.

15) The report by Dr. Sarah Beaulieu has never been released to the public, as promised by Chief Rosanne Casimir.

16) The almost wholly tax funded Assembly of First Nations have passed several resolutions, enshrining the claim of mass graves found at Kamloops and genocide, despite the fact that academics like Sean Carleton subsequently claimed that neither the Kamloops Indian Band made any claims of mass graves nor did any others in the indigenous community, and that this is just a ‘denier’ talking point. He himself made this claim.

I do appreciate that Michael DeGagné, in response to your question about proof and ‘deniers’, was clear that people should be allowed to state their views without exception, and that other evidence from academics and former student groups would provide the counter-argument and education.

Ironically, in this regard, Sean Carleton and colleague Reid Gerbrandt of the University of Manitoba issued a report about media coverage of the Kamloops Indian Band’s claim of a mass grave. I have debunked their work it in this report, “Confronting Indian Residential School Confabulation and Media Irresponsibility.” [9]

17) Curiously, on Oct. 18, 2021, the “Thirteen Grassroots Families” of the Kamloops Indian Band ran a full-page ad in the Globe and Mail – an Open Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In it, they claim that because of the ‘genocide’ of their children, then they should have taxation and land back rights. It seems clear (to me), now that we know the Kamloops Indian Band had filed claim for aboriginal title over all of the City of Kamloops, Sun Peaks Resort, and related territories and lakes, back in Sept. of 2015, that the Kamloops Indian Band appears to have anticipated that the passage of UNDRIP would have resolved their title claim, and based on how the letter is worded, (to me) it appears that they believe Justin Trudeau made promises of this nature to them when he visited with them prior to the 2015 election. You can read their full-page ad in this article of mine, “The Great Canadian Land Grab Psy-op. Mass Graves and Incinerated Babies.”[10]

18) Some of the timing of items noted above may be purely coincidental, but the outcome is clear (to me) – the Kamloops Indian Band claim of finding the human remains of 215 children’s bodies in the old apple orchard on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School is the vehicle that pushed UNDRIP through to legislation, against the will of six premiers and several First Nations. Article 26 of UNDRIP is clear about land rights and land back.

With regard to your interactions at committee with Raymond Frogner, Chief Archivist of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, may I direct you to read “An Open Letter to Dr. Michael Benarroch, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manitoba: Enforce Your Respectful Work and Learning Policy Sec. 2.18.” [11]

The University of Manitoba holds the trust deed for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation wherein it agrees to allow full public access to the records held. At present, the NCTR is restricting access to records. This is problematic for researchers.

Likewise, the NCTR has published a memorial banner of some 2800 names along with a memorial register which purports to name some >4,000 (including from the ‘unnamed’ register) of former residential school students who died; most people believe that they died on site, at an Indian Residential School.

Former Attorney General of Manitoba and Canadian Citizenship Judge, James McCrae, has found significant errors in this list, suggesting that Canadians are being intentionally misled by the tax-funded University of Manitoba and the NCTR.[12]From McCrae’s article:

A review of provincial death records reveals that many names on the register belong to children who died off school grounds and for reasons unrelated to residential institutions. · Some drowned or died in fires while home for the holidays. · Some died in hospital of illness or injury. · Some were killed in accidents in their home communities. · Some, like Willard Frank William, lived full lives. He died in 2019 at age 85, yet his name also appeared on the register. How did this happen? The answer lies in the TRC’s own Missing Children and Unmarked Burials report. The commission adopted a definition that counted a child as a “residential school death” if they died during the school year or within a year of being discharged, regardless of where or how the death occurred. That approach was flawed from the beginning. It leads to misclassifying children who were already home and no longer in the care of any school. It also sweeps in people who clearly do not belong, including adults and long-term survivors.

My point is that in your discussion with Mr. Frogner, he advanced many ideas about extended services, how to track and correlate the events of people’s lives at Indian Residential Schools, the use of AI to facilitate interpretation of Oblate handwritten documents (which are often in French with Latin phrases).

These all sound wonderful and very expensive for taxpayers, but if the basic memorial list is inaccurate or misleading, then shouldn’t this be the first priority? In fact, in my letter to Dr. Benarroch I proposed this simple solution:

1) The NCTR claims more than 4,000 children died at Indian Residential Schools and frequently speculates in print and interviews with people like Raymond Frogner, Chief Archivist, that these numbers may be higher. We need to see the evidence for these claims. We need to see the 4,000+ death certificates for every person named on the memorial banner and register without restriction. As James McCrae, former attorney general of Manitoba has pointed out, significant errors have been found on the memorial banner/register, including people who died at 85 years old and whose deaths had nothing to do with Indian Residential Schools.[2] The NCTR Trust Deed was entrusted to the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg on condition that the public would have access to all files. In a recent APTN documentary, Raymond Frogner claimed to have seen these files over the past 15 years; Canadians and other interested parties need to be able to see them, too.

As Mr. DeGagné mentioned about the records he and his healing group had sought from the Library and Archives of Canada, they were told these would cover the size of a football field in bankers boxes, two or three deep.

As stated by others in previous Senate testimony the amount of documentation is staggering. The Senate could be helpful in reducing Canadians’ expectations that any of this can be processed near term.

As I previously wrote in “Just Say No to Canada’s Wild Ghost Chase”:[13]

The Senate report states, “Indigenous peoples’ records belong to them.” I dispute that claim. These records were paid for by all Canadian taxpayers of the time and it appears that the records (or the lack of quick access to them) are being used as a means to publicly condemn Canada as guilty of nefarious deeds, including genocide, without fair trial. These are historical records that must remain accessible to all members of the public, particularly in light of the blood libel foisted upon all Canadians in recent years. How will Canada or individual Canadians be able to defend themselves against such heinous charges if access to documents is withheld or restricted to only Indigenous people? On page 26 of the report, we are told that records exist across 13 federal departments and that a 2023 estimate suggests these could include 23 million records related to 139 federally recognized residential schools. There’s a make-work project for you, Raymond Frogner. In fact, Frogner expressed delight in a recent webinar that ‘after the discovery’ (Kamloops claim of a mass grave) his department ‘exploded’ from a staff of 15 to 60. The Senate learned from Janet La France, Executive Director, Société de Saint-Boniface that while they had made a Herculean effort to inventory records in their care, some of which are Oblate files, they have to process “the entire archive of 183 linear metres of records, with about 122 linear metres remaining to be translated, digitized and described. According to Ms. La France this represents the length of a standard baseball field.”

Senators, I hope this missive provides you with a broader picture of events and the fact that, in my opinion, UNDRIP was passed under false pretext and that it is now Balkanizing and destroying Canada. Please also review my article titled, “Manufacturing a Genocide: The Balkanization of Canada.” [14]

Please be the sober second thought we need now, at this critical time in Canada’s history.

Thank you,

Michelle Stirling

Independent researcher/writer

[1]

[2] https://medium.com/@UndauntedArtz2/unmarked-or-mass-graves-10a7a8b12e71

[3] https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/tomson-highway-has-a-surprisingly-positive-take-on-residential-s_n_8787638

[4]

[5] https://www.lawsociety.bc.ca/lsbc/apps/hearings/viewreport.cfm?hearing_id=1480

[6] https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/lawyer-residential-parole-penalty-bronstein-1.6044463 “The penalty against Bronstein was announced Thursday — the same day the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation [Kamloops Indian Band] revealed the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried at the site of a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C.”

[7] https://macleans.ca/news/canada/white-mans-windfall-a-profile-of-tony-merchant/

[8] https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/2201473X.2021.1935574

[9] https://michellestirling.com/2023/10/25/confronting-indian-residential-school-confabulation-and-media-irresponsibility/

[10]

[11]

[12] https://troymedia.com/education/residential-school-death-list-riddled-with-errors/

[13] https://medium.com/@UndauntedArtz2/just-say-no-to-canadas-wild-ghost-chase-bda5b58cc430

[14]

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