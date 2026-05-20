REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
6h

This certainly another thoroughgoing exposition of various aspects of the matter, convincing, one would think, for all but the intentionally blind.

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Brian Hollingshead's avatar
Brian Hollingshead
3h

Thank you for sharing this letter. It should be required reading. The timeline you have recited paints a picture of intrique and obfuscation. Any reasonable person would draw the obvious conclusion of a conspiracy to advance the landbck agenda. The RCMP are at fault for not protecting the crime scene and instigating a dig. It is all a massive hoax with grave implications.

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