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In comparing the Palestinian flag to the Confederate flag, Pat Johnson argues that both symbols are associated with hate and violence despite their intended meanings. He asserts that the “pro-Palestinian” movement is inherently violent and antisemitic, and that displaying the Palestinian flag equates to endorsing this hatred. He also calls on those who support Palestine to condemn antisemitism and violence within the movement if they wish to counter his assertions.

Like Confederate symbols, flag-fliers’ intent matters less than impact.

Pat Johnson

September 3, 2026

I didn’t need to leave home for this, of course. Canada is similarly festooned in Palestinian flags and the spray-painted words of the “pro-Palestinian” prophets.

These symbols inevitably ruin my day — the way seeing a swastika would ruin my day.

Actually, they ruin my day more than seeing a swastika — because I know that no decent person looks at a swastika and thinks, Yes, that seems right. That represents my ideals.

If I see a swastika, I am disappointed, thinking of the sick individual who put it there. I know, though, it’s an individual who doesn’t represent a large constituency.

But seemingly decent people in Palermo, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, and Dublin scrawl “Free Palestine” on walls and hang Palestinian flags in their windows and think they are advancing peace and coexistence.

That is, in its way, more disturbing than the swastika.

The people who hang these flags and spray-paint these slogans may or may not know that many Jews, and allies like me, see these images and think they celebrate the rape, kidnapping, torture, and mass murder of Jews.

To those who placed these symbols on flag poles and walls, as well as to many who see them, these symbols may represent a positive hope for Palestinian self-determination. As I have written in my previous two posts, though, this is possible only through massive self-deception.

For whatever happy, uplifting, positive messages it dresses itself up in, the “pro-Palestinian” movement is unequivocally a violent, genocidal hate movement with Jew-hatred at its core. (If these statements evoke any kind of resistance in your mind, please take the few minutes required to read my previous two posts, if you have not already. They are foundational to the point I am about to make …)

The most accurate comparison in this instance may not be the swastika, but the Confederate flag.

Defenders of the flag often describe it as a symbol of Southern heritage, regional pride, family ancestry, rebellion, or resistance to federal authority, insisting that they mean “heritage, not hate.”

For many African-Americans, of course, these justifications are total bullshit. It is impossible to separate the “positive” aspects of the symbol from what the Confederacy actually fought to preserve and what the symbol later came to represent: a racial order built on slavery, in which Black people could be bought and sold, whipped, raped, separated from their families, and worked by force, followed after emancipation by Jim Crow segregation, disenfranchisement, racial terror, and lynching.

To someone whose ancestors lived under those systems, the flag may therefore evoke not quaint Southern tradition but a society in which white supremacy was enforced by law and violence. The crucial distinction is between what a person displaying the flag says they intend and what the symbol can reasonably communicate to people whose history includes enslavement, segregation, and terror under the political order it represents.

If comparing the Confederate flag with the Palestinian flag seems like any kind of moral or intellectual stretch to you, consider this incontrovertible fact: The overseas Palestinian movement today is made up of:

(A) people who endorse the most heinous crimes against Jewish civilians as justifiable “resistance,” and

(B) people who may not endorse those acts but have no misgivings or reservations about making common cause with those who do.

These two groups represent the entirety of the “pro-Palestinian” movement worldwide.

On the one hand, we hear bloodcurdling, irrefutably genocidal hate slogans and justifications for rape, kidnapping, beheadings, and live immolations as legitimate political expression.

On the other, we hear almost absolute silence from anyone in the “pro-Palestinian” movement condemning these calls for rivers of Jewish blood. (Please … prove me wrong. Provide links.)

The people hanging Palestinian flags in their windows may tell themselves that the symbol means liberation, dignity, peace, or compassion. Fine. Confederate-flag defenders tell themselves theirs means heritage. Intent matters — but it does not magically erase history, context or the company you choose to keep.

Symbols acquire meaning from what is done beneath them, what is shouted alongside them, and what their movements are prepared to tolerate.

Since October 7, the Palestinian flag has flown over demonstrations where Jews have been depicted as legitimate targets for death, where mass murder has been described as resistance, where terrorist organizations have been glorified, and where slogans imagining the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state are routine.

People who genuinely abhor this sort of rampant hatred have had nearly three years to draw a bright moral line between themselves and this detestable toxicity.

Where have they been?

If a Southern neighbor hung the Confederate battle flag outside his house and assured a Black family across the street that he meant only honor, tradition, and regional pride, we would understand immediately that his private interpretation did not settle the matter. We would expect him to understand what the symbol communicates to the people whose history is bound up with it.

Jewish people are entitled to the same consideration.

You may see a watermelon, a keffiyeh, a Palestinian flag, or the words “Free Palestine” and think of justice.

A Jew walking past may see the worldwide movement that erupted into celebration while warm Jewish bodies were still lying bloody and beheaded in southern Israel.

You do not get to tell them that association is irrational simply because it is a convenient story to tell yourself.

That violence is what the Palestinian flag represents.

And if your response is that the movement has nothing to do with hatred of Jews, there is an extraordinarily simple way to demonstrate it.

Condemn the antisemitism.

Condemn the rape.

Condemn the kidnapping.

Condemn the murder of civilians.

Condemn Hamas without qualification.

Reject slogans that envision Jewish national extinction.

Insist that Palestinian freedom must mean coexistence with Israel rather than victory over it.

Do those things loudly enough that nobody has to wonder what your flag means.

Tell your comrades in the Palestinian movement that you’re not marching anymore until they do these things.

Until then, don’t be surprised when some of us look at the symbols you consider virtuous and see something very different.

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You may call it solidarity.

You may call it liberation.

You may even — ridiculously — call it peace.

But “heritage, not hate” was always a story people told themselves, too.

Palestinian flags and the endless assorted symbolism of the movement are steeped in hatred and soaking in blood.

They represent a movement that — no matter what useful idiots in Brooklyn or Berlin claim — appear to many Jews and reasonable non-Jews as hate symbols.

At worst, the Palestinian flag calls for the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Israelis. At best, it is displayed by people who have no qualms about being associated, however “innocently” or ignorantly, with a movement founded on these revolting premises.

Until the “pro-Palestinian” movement abandons Jew-hatred and the celebration of anti-Jewish violence, the Palestinian flag and the assorted symbolism of the movement have no place in decent society.

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JUN 30, 2024 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

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HOW ACTIVISTS DOUBLED DOWN ON A TERRIBLE MISTAKE.

AUG 25, 2024 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

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