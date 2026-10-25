REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
1d

And also add the Keffiyeh! A symbol of Woke BS, aka, an excuse to hate others who don’t agree with your lies and propaganda.

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David McPike's avatar
David McPike
1d

"For many African-Americans, of course, these justifications are total bullshit."

And of course the truth -- like the fact that these many black Americans are themselves completely FOS deranged racist 'anti-racists' -- doesn't actually matter. What matters is who has the most will to power to impose their total bullshit on whom.

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