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Regular readers will have noticed I’ve been posting nearly two pieces a day since October 15, thanks to a backlog of excellent articles and videos, a practice that will continue occasionally into the early new year. After that, I’ll be more selective about posting previously published material to maximize each piece’s readership.

Righteous gentile Pat Johnson correctly argues that Palestinianism is a hate movement, not a legitimate struggle for national self-determination. He does so by showing that the movement’s actions and supporting rhetoric demonstrate a desire for the destruction of Israel and the Jewish people, rather than for peaceful coexistence between two groups of people. Johnson also urges readers to recognize Palestinianism as a hate movement and to reject its appropriation of the language of peace and coexistence.

Face facts: Call it what it is and stop letting haters wrap themselves in symbols of peace.

Pat Johnson

PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

September 1, 2026

Santa Claus. Easter bunny. Tooth fairy. Palestinian dove.

It really gets my back up when I see Palestinian flags and symbols astride the icons of Western progressive movements, like the peace sign or Pride flags.

Few things are as antithetical to Palestinianism as LGBTQ+ rights. Gay equality in a “free” Palestine is a fever dream of people who have taken far too much molly.

But peace is equally fantastical in the Palestinian movement. The Palestinian people have been offered opportunity after opportunity for self-determination in an independent state of their own through negotiated peace. Their elites (and, it seems, ordinary Palestinians) have rejected every one of these offers if it meant anything short of total destruction of the Jewish state.

Palestinianism is not, ultimately, about the positive aim of state-building. It is about the nihilistic goal of state-destroying.

Proof? Compare the pre-state Zionist movement with today’s Palestinian movement.

Before 1948, the Zionist movement had already built many of the institutions a functioning state would need. The Jewish community in Mandatory Palestine developed elected political bodies, labor organizations, schools and universities, health services, newspapers, banks, agricultural settlements, and an increasingly sophisticated economy. By the time Israel declared independence in May 1948, the Zionist movement had therefore done far more than campaign for statehood: it had already created much of the administrative, social, economic, and military infrastructure that allowed a state to begin functioning almost immediately.

The only operational infrastructure the Palestinian movement has built are terror tunnels and destructive paramilitary forces aimed at endless war to obliterate Israel. What rudiments of civil infrastructure exist are oriented toward the ultimate goal not of upbuilding the Palestinian state but of destroying the Jewish one.

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The most significant infrastructure a people can create — the minds of the next generations — have been poisoned by hatred and the instilling of genocidal loathing of not just Zionists but Jews. (In a “back-to-school special” in the coming days, I’ll discuss the curriculum Palestinian kids are learning these days. Hint: it’s not Kumbaya.)

My previous post addressed the fact that opposition to Israel began as an absolute opposition among Arab and Muslim elites to Jewish people realizing national self-determination. At its absolute root, antizionism began as Arab racial supremacism and fundamentalist Muslim religious chauvinism.

Everything the Palestinian movement has done in the ensuing eight decades has been directed not toward the proactive goal of an independent Palestine but to the demolition of Israel.

If their goal were realized tomorrow, the “State of Palestine” would be a complete shambles. There is effectively no groundwork for Palestinian self-determination. Despite billions of dollars pouring in from the UN, the EU, Canada, the United States and other foreign sources — more aid per capita than any other people on the planet — they have built effectively nothing of value.

All they do is destroy.

This raises the uncomfortable reality that all the positive chants about a “free Palestine” can’t hide.

Palestinianism is not a movement for national liberation.

It is not a movement for social justice, human equality, or social advancement.

It is a cause that deserves to be counted among the most horrific, racist hate movements in history.

I have no doubt that there are activists who think their “pro-Palestinian” agitation is a positive form of social justice.

They are almost all wrong.

As I have written repeatedly, the inflexibility, intolerance, unbending opposition to the existence of Israel — the insistence of global activists to egg Palestinians on to endless war — is the reason Palestinians are dying.

Whatever else these activists may be advancing, the blood of Palestinians and Israelis is on their hands, no matter how many peace flags, doves and olive branches they cynically wave.

Coexistence is the only way this conflict ends peacefully. Palestine will be “free” only when Palestinians agree to live in peace beside the Jewish people, not on their graves. (It will likely not be “free” then, either, because there is effectively no strain in the Palestinian movement that promotes the values of freedom that Western democrats, feminists, LGBTQ+ people, or civil society activists would recognize. But that is a discussion for another day.)

Let me be clear: Palestinianism need not be a hate movement. It could be a legitimate movement for Palestinian national self-determination.

But it’s not.

It does precisely nothing to advance that positive goal and has as its solitary, destructive, nihilistic end the annihilation of the Jewish state — and, in noteworthy mutations, Jews in general.

Palestinianism rejects compromise, thereby pushing Palestinian self-determination further away. It advances and encourages continued war, seeking total victory rather than living side-by-side in peace, thereby leading to more and more Palestinian dead. This is why I always put the term “pro-Palestinian” in scoff quotes.

What strikes me most is the obscene equation in all this “pro-Palestinian” propaganda — which, again, is really just “anti-Israel” and, in many or most cases, anti-Jew — is the perpetrators’ embezzlement of the imagery of all things good.

Palestinianism has done a remarkable job of selling itself as a movement of peace, much like tobacco companies, soda manufacturers, and processed food purveyors have convinced generations of obese, gasping consumers that their products are enjoyable treats.

“Pro-Palestinian” activists may indeed envision a future of peace and coexistence.

But it is a peace and coexistence that somehow exists in the absence of Jews. That is, a peace that happens after the Jews are routed from the Middle East. A coexistence that is possible because the land between the river and the sea is homogenized as a Muslim, Arab religious ethnostate. (“Religious ethnostate” being a common slur for Israel among these selfsame activists when a Jew-free religious ethnostate, which is what a “free Palestine” would be, is not only acceptable to these activists but apparently their primary life’s mission).

Do these activists understand this? Do they know what kind of movement they are endorsing?

I hope not. But I fear so.

Almost two years ago, in response to a comment I read, I pondered the provocative question: Does “free Palestine” mean “Kill the Jews”?

For some, no.

The “pro-Palestinian” movement is rife with deeply ignorant people who literally cannot find the place on a map. It is possible to believe Palestinianism is a movement for peace and coexistence — if you are entirely ignorant of everything the movement has ever said and done.

Those who know what they are talking about — the leaders of the Palestinian movements in Palestine and around the world, the “thinkers,” commentators, propagandists, organizers, protest leaders, boycotters, divesters and sanctioners — understand exactly what their movement stands for.

Palestinianism is an anti-Jewish hate movement.

The antisemitism we are seeing explode worldwide today is not an unfortunate byproduct of antizionism. Acting out by activists against Jewish targets all over the world is not a misguided overreach in the name of Palestinianism. It is the truest representation of Palestinianism itself.

Antizionism is antisemitism made flesh.

“Free Palestine” is a rhetorical wolf in peacenik’s clothing.

It’s a positive, upbeat, hopeful message.

But, when accompanied by the rest of the rhetoric at the same rallies, it’s clear: “Free Palestine,” in a great many instances, absolutely means “Kill the Jews.”

The elimination of the Jewish state — because it is a Jewish state — has always been the core objective of the Palestinianist movement. Now, it is apparently the consensus position of the overseas “pro-Palestinian” movement, which used to pretend to support a two-state solution and now overwhelmingly chants “From the river to the sea …” This is a call for ethnic cleansing, at best, and for genocide, at worst.

That intransigence, the absolutist refusal to compromise and coexist, encourages and rewards more belligerence, which begets Israeli reaction, which begets dead Palestinians. So who is pro-peace here?

Palestinianism, as I wrote on Saturday, is a movement that is, at its heart, racially and religiously supremacist.

Palestinianism has hundreds of terms for “I hate Israel” but no words for “constructive future for Palestinians.”

And Palestinian activists worldwide dare to use the word “pro-peace” to describe themselves.

We need to face facts.

Palestinianism is a hate movement.

We need to treat it that way. And we need to stop letting “pro-Palestinian” activists appropriate the language of peace and coexistence when they advance only hatred and destruction.

In my next post, I’ll go deeper on this theme … (If you are not a subscriber, you might miss it.)

Comment

Herb S

Imagine that the Ottomans and the British cleansed what was called Palestine of its Jewish population and never allowed any Jews to move there between WWI and the 1940s. This was a time when Arabs formed the Muslim states that now exist. There never was a state called Palestine, and there never were a Palestinian people distinguishable from the other Arabs in the area. These were tribal people, and there were dozens of tribes. There was no call for a Palestinian state for those obvious reasons. If Israel weren’t formed, what would have happened? The land would have been taken by the newly formed Jordan and by Syria, and guess what? No Arab and no one in the West would be calling for a Palestinian state. The only reason this movement exists is as an excuse to destroy Israel and kill the Jews. This antisemitism is why Jews who lived in what later became Arab Muslim countries were always subservient to the Muslims. We might compare them to blacks in the old segregated South in America. Islamic supremacy is old. Jews living in these lands is far older, preceding Islam by 1500 years.

What’s more, the Jews who lived in the area that is now Israel and the West Bank(Judea and Samaria) were called Palestinians.

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