REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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David McPike's avatar
David McPike
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" they have built effectively nothing of value. -- All they do is destroy."

'value'? 'of value'? 'they'?

Thanks be to Enlightenment! All these terms are perfectly clear and uncontroversial (to the appropriately 'Enlightened' ones who 'follow the science' or the narrative or whatever.)

OTOH, woe to those who say "peace!" when there is no peace, who say "value!" when the fundamental bases of value have been radically shaken and lie shrouded in an abyss of darkness.

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