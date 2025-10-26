Parks Canada recently removed the term “genocide” from its description of the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School (IRS), replacing it with “destroy Indigenous cultures.” This change in terminology, along with the Tkemlúps te Secwépemc First Nation’s shift from “remains” to “anomalies” to describe the Kamloops Indian Residential School site, raises questions about the accuracy of the prevailing narrative surrounding these institutions. While public opinion is beginning to shift, with 63% of Canadians believing further evidence is needed to confirm the existence of buried children, the belief in the IRS project as a form of cultural genocide remains strong.