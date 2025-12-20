According to distinguished journalist Robert MacBain, Canada designated Charlie Wenjack, a 12-year-old Ojibway boy, as a national historic person, but misnamed him “Chanie” and made inaccurate claims about his life and death.

MacBain convincingly argues that Parks Canada’s portrayal of Wenjack’s experience at the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School and his subsequent death is factually incorrect, based on his research and interviews with former students and their families. MacBain also criticizes Parks Canada for renaming Fort Calgary to “The Confluence,” highlighting the organization’s disregard for historical accuracy.

Robert MacBain

November 3, 2025

From Fort Calgary to Wenjack: Parks Canada’s habit of erasing the truth in the name of ‘Reconciliation.’

Toronto writer Robert MacBain is a former senior reporter, news director, political strategist, public relations consultant, and author of three books.

Parks Canada has designated as “a national historic person” a 12-year-old Ojibway boy whose lifeless body was found lying beside the railway tracks in northwestern Ontario back in October 1966. He joins a list that includes Alexander Graham Bell, Terry Fox, and Anne of Green Gables author Lucy Maud Montgomery.

However, not only did Parks Canada get the boy’s name wrong in a news release in March 2025, some of its claims about him have no basis in fact.