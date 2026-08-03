REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
8h

Trudeau knew about the RCMP Report when he knelt with the teddy bear in that cemetery. So did the senior CBC and RCMP folks. So did the senior Indian chiefs. They all pretended it wasn’t there. This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It is a fact. The NCTR now acts as the AFN disinformation bureau - Orwell’s Ministry of Truth

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
8h

This is shocking!

“Zero evidence of missing or ‘disappeared’ Indian residential school students and zero evidence of nefarious unmarked graves, but also no evidence to substantiate the claim that there was massive and pervasive sexual or physical abuse at BC’s Indian residential schools.”

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