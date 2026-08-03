According to star researcher and writer Nina Green, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is withholding the final report of the RCMP investigation into 15 BC Indian residential schools, which found no evidence of missing students, unmarked graves, or widespread abuse. The NCTR cites privacy and trauma-informed review concerns, but the report has been available in redacted form for years. The NCTR’s mandate is to preserve the truth of the residential school system and make it accessible to the public, which it is certainly failing to do by withholding this report.

According to Nina Green, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is withholding the final report of the RCMP investigation into 15 BC Indian residential schools, which found no evidence of missing students, unmarked graves, or widespread abuse. The NCTR cites privacy and trauma-informed review concerns, but the report has been available in redacted form for years. The NCTR’s mandate is to preserve the truth of the residential school system and make it accessible to the public, which it is failing to do by withholding this report.

Parliament Must Insist That NCTR Make RCMP Investigation Public

Nina Green

June 29, 2026

Father Noonan, Sister of St Ann, and girls at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

According to independent researcher Nina Green, Members of Parliament must insist that the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) make the final report of the massive RCMP investigation into 15 BC Indian residential schools available on its NCTR Archives website because the report establishes that the RCMP investigation found no evidence for the claims of thousands of missing Indian residential school students and nefarious unmarked graves, and no evidence for claims of massive and pervasive physical and sexual abuse at BC’s Indian residential schools.

The NCTR has been hiding the report since 2015. Significantly, it was not provided to the ‘judges’ at the sham trial conducted in Montreal on May 25-29, 2026 sponsored by Amnesty International and the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal.

Email #1 From Nina Green:

Dear Stephanie Scott,

The Missing Children and Unmarked Burials volume of the TRC report has this endnote on p. 164 (see attachment):

ASAGR, RCMP-564517, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, E-Div NIRS task force Final Report, M. W. Pacholuk, “Final Report of the Native Indian Residential School Task Force, Project E-NIRS,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police, n.d., 49. [AGCA-564517]

The explanatory note on p. 255 of the Missing Children and Unmarked Burials volume states that:

The endnotes of this report often commence with the abbreviation TRC, followed by one of the following abbreviations: ASAGR, AVS, CAR, IRSSA, NRA, RBS, and LAC. The documents so cited are located in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s database, housed at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. At the end of each of these endnotes, in square brackets, is the document identification number for each of these documents.

The Pacholuk report has the identifier [AGCA-564517]. Could you please supply me with a copy of that document?

Could you also please advise as to why the Pacholuk report is not publicly available for download on the NCTR Archives website?

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

I’ve copied University of Manitoba President Dr Michael Benarroch on this email as the lack of availability of documents on the NCTR Archives website is a matter I’ve drawn to Dr Benarroch’s attention on numerous occasions. The entire purpose of the setting up of the NCTR was to make documents collected by the TRC available to the general public.

Sincerely,

Nina Green

Email #2 From Stephanie Scott:

Dear Ms. Green,

Thank you for your email regarding your request for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Final Report of the Native Indian Residential School Task Force, Project E-NIRS (the Pacholuk Report).

Record Access and Protocols

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) operates with a deep commitment to the administrative, historical, and ethical responsibilities entrusted to us by Survivors, families, and communities. To ensure all inquiries are handled equitably and securely, the NCTR has a formalized Access to Records process.

Please note that formal records requests must be submitted directly through our designated archival channels rather than directed to the Office of the University President. Adhering to this established workflow ensures that our specialized archival team can review and process your request efficiently.

Context and Access Level of the Pacholuk Report

The Pacholuk Report is an internal law enforcement document that carries specific privacy, legal, and ethical considerations. The NCTR carefully manages access levels for such records based on the following factors:

Evolving Public Availability. While a version of this report was historically available through the Canadian Police College Library, it has since been removed from their public collection. Further, recent official versions released through Federal Access to Information and Privacy (ATIPP) channels remain heavily redacted. Privacy and Trauma-Informed Review. Because the record requires a comprehensive, trauma-informed review. This process protects the sensitive personal information of Survivors and families before any public disclosure can be considered. Prioritization of Resources. The NCTR prioritizing the proactive release of records that directly support Survivors, Indigenous communities, and families searching for missing children.

Why All Records are not Online

The mandate of the NCTR is to preserve the truth of the residential school system while strictly honoring the privacy, dignity, and safety of those affected.

Not all documents in our database are immediately available for public download. Many records contain highly sensitive personal lived experiences, medical details, and law enforcement data. We do not engage in broad, automated disclosure. Instead, we manually review restricted records to ensure that public access does not cause further harm or breach privacy laws.

Next Steps to Submitting Your Request

To proceed with a formal review of this document for your research, please submit a request through our official system.

Visit the main NCTR Archives and Collections portal. https://nctr.ca/archives-and-collections/ Access the NCTR How to Access Records page to download the necessary inquiry and access documentation. Detail the specific document identifier AGCA-564517 in your submission.

Once received through our correct channel, our archival team will review the access level of the Pacholuk Report and determine what can be shared in accordance with our Access and Privacy team and policies.

Thank you for your patience and continued engagement with the NCTR archives.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Scott

Email #3 From Nina Green:

Dear Stephanie Scott,

Thank you for your reply to my email.

There is no need for a trauma-informed review. The version of the RCMP report released by the Investigative Journalism Foundation (copy attached) shows that the redactions involve the RCMP and the Department of Justice. It is not the NCTR’s responsibility to protect the privacy of the RCMP and the Department of Justice. (The name of Christine Mellema, the researcher the RCMP hired to track down former residential school staff is also redacted in the report, but Tom McMahon (see below) publicly identified her by name in an article in 2018.)

Moreover, had there been the need for a trauma-informed review (which is not the case), it should have been done a decade ago, particularly since former TRC Executive Director and legal counsel Tom McMahon, in an article (copy attached) published ca. 2018, and available on the NCTR website, encouraged the public to read the RCMP report by Cpl. M.W. Pacholuk. McMahon wrote:

Anyone who wishes to understand the history of residential school “claims” and how Canada responded to them needs to read the Pacholuk report.

Obviously the public cannot read the Pacholuk report, as Tom McMahon instructed the public to do, while the NCTR continues to withhold the report from the public, as it has done for the past 11 years. In withholding the report, the NCTR has failed to fulfil its mandate and has also failed to fulfil the Schedule N mandate of the TRC (copy attached), which states:

Identify sources and create as complete an historical record as possible



of the IRS system and legacy. The record shall be preserved and made



accessible to the public for future study and use; [bolding added]

There is also an additional and very important point to be made about the RCMP report. As the report itself indicates, a massive 8-year-long investigation of all 15 Indian residential schools in British Columbia essentially came up empty in terms of convictions which resulted solely from the work of the RCMP Task Force. That fact stands in stark contrast to the claims of massive sexual and physical abuse in BC Indian residential schools which have been made in recent years. The RCMP report does not support those claims of massive sexual and physical abuse, and for that reason the public needs to have access to the report through the NCTR. Moreover all claims of murder and infanticide at BC Indian residential schools were thoroughly investigated by the Task Force, and found to be unsubstantiated. As well, there were no claims by the Kamloops Band during the RCMP investigation that children were buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, which contradicts the Band’s claim in 2021 that it had found ‘the remains of 215 children’ that the Band had always known about.

It is also worth noting that the RCMP report contains nothing about missing children, which directly contradicts the claims that have been made by the TRC and the NCTR that there are thousands of missing Indian residential school students. In fact Kimberly Murray, the former TRC Executive Director from 2010-2015, Executive Lead at the Survivors’ Secretariat in 2021-2022, and Special Interlocutor from 2022-2024, and self-proclaimed author of the Missing Children and Unmarked Burials volume of the TRC report, has failed to produce the name of a single missing Indian residential school student. Nor has anyone else, including the TRC and the NCTR, been able to produce the name of a single missing Indian residential school student. It thus appears beyond question that the public has been massively misinformed, and has come to believe that there are thousands of missing Indian residential school children when in fact not even the name of a single missing Indian residential school student has ever been produced. The NCTR has a responsibility to the public to make it explicitly clear on the NCTR website that there are no missing Indian residential school students.

All of the foregoing points make it abundantly clear that the NCTR has an obligation to the Canadian public to make the RCMP report available on its website to accurately inform the Canadian public as to what the RCMP actually found during its 8-year-long investigation, which is completely different from what the public has been falsely led to believe about massive sexual and physical abuse at BC’s 15 Indian residential schools, as well as alleged murders, missing children, and nefarious unmarked graves, none of which were substantiated by the RCMP investigation.

Email #4 From Nina Green:

Dear Stephanie Scott,

No individual Canadian should have to request the RCMP report. It should be publicly available for download by any Canadian on the NCTR Archives website in fulfilment of the TRC and NCTR mandate, particularly since the RCMP report directly contradicts and negates the narrative about missing children and unmarked burials which has deceived and misled the Canadian public for years. As I wrote:

All of the foregoing points make it abundantly clear that the NCTR has an obligation to the Canadian public to make the RCMP report available on its website to accurately inform the Canadian public as to what the RCMP actually found during its 8-year-long investigation, which is completely different from what the public has been falsely led to believe about massive sexual and physical abuse at BC’s 15 Indian residential schools, as well as alleged murders, missing children, and nefarious unmarked graves, none of which were substantiated by the RCMP investigation.

After almost two decades of so-called ‘investigation’, neither the TRC nor the NCTR nor the Special Interlocutor were able to provide the name of a single missing Indian residential school student or to identify a single nefarious unmarked grave because there are none. The massive 8-year long RCMP investigation of 15 BC Indian residential schools establishes that to be the case, which appears to be why the NCTR has never released the RCMP report. The NCTR does not want the Canadian public to know the truth - there are no missing Indian residential school children and no nefarious unmarked graves in the entire country. Not one.

The NCTR must immediately make the RCMP report available on its NCTR Archive website so that the Canadian public can learn the truth.

Sincerely,

Nina Green

Email #5 From Nina Green:

Dear Philippe Texier, Gianni Tognoni, Javier Giraldo, Luiza Erundina de Sousa, Nello Rossi, Helen Jarvis, and Simona Fraudatario,

As the email below establishes, the National Centre For Truth and Reconciliation refuses to make available on its NCTR Archives website the RCMP report which establishes that the Canadian public has been deceived for almost two decades by false claims by the TRC, the NCTR and Special Interlocutor Kimberly Murray that there are missing Indian residential school students and nefarious unmarked graves in Canada.

The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal has been similarly deceived, and has an obligation to insist that the RCMP report be immediately made available to the Canadian public by the NCTR.

A redacted copy of the RCMP report released by the Investigative Journalism Foundation is again attached for ease of reference so that the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal can accurately inform itself that a massive 8-year RCMP investigation of 15 BC Indian residential schools found zero evidence of missing Indian residential school students and zero evidence of nefarious unmarked graves.

Copies of this email have been sent to Canadian Senators, Members of Parliament, and journalists so that they are aware of the NCTR’s refusal to release the RCMP report to the public, and that the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal is aware of the existence of the report, and of the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal’s obligation to require the NCTR to release it so that the Canadian public can learn the truth.

Sincerely,

Nina Green

Email #6 From Nina Green:

Dear Member of Parliament,

Amnesty International brought the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal to Montreal on 25-29 May 2026 to conduct a sham trial based on the false premise that there are thousands of missing Indian residential school students and nefarious unmarked graves in Canada. Former TRC Executive Director and former Special Interlocutor Kimberly Murray was an ‘expert’ witness at the sham trial. See attached indictment and agenda.

The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal is scheduled to deliver its final decision on 30 September 2026.

As noted in the attached email chain with Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal was not informed of the massive 8-year RCMP investigation of 15 BC residential schools which took place from 1995-2003. The Tribunal was not provided with a copy of the RCMP final report which revealed that the investigation essentially came up empty, and not only found zero evidence of missing or ‘disappeared’ Indian residential school students and zero evidence of nefarious unmarked graves, but also no evidence to substantiate the claim that there was massive and pervasive sexual or physical abuse at BC’s Indian residential schools. The eight-year investigation resulted in almost no new charges (see the report).

Part of the responsibility for failing to inform the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal of the RCMP report rests with the NCTR, which has buried the report since 2015, and refuses to make it available on its NCTR Archives website so that the Canadian public - and the world - can learn the truth.

A redacted copy of the RCMP report released by the Investigative Journalism Foundation is attached for ease of reference so that Members of Parliament can accurately inform themselves that a massive 8-year RCMP investigation of 15 BC Indian residential schools found zero evidence of missing Indian residential school students and zero evidence of nefarious unmarked graves, and no evidence to support the claim that there was massive and pervasive sexual or physical abuse at BC’s Indian residential schools.

Members of Parliament have an obligation to require the NCTR to make the RCMP report available on its NCTR Archives website so that the Canadian public, the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal, Amnesty International, and the world can learn the truth.

57th Ppt Agenda May 25 29 2026 En Final

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20250521 Ppt Indictment Of Canada Missing Indigenous Children And Unmarked Graves Final 1

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2023 08 A 2021 10504 Royal Canadian Mounted Police (2)

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Thanks for reading. For more from this author read, Powell River proposed name change based on misleading and incomplete information

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