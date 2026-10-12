REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
Oct 12

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPtbz-A2Ymk

Here is Nigaan Sinclair telling CBC that the 751 indigenous children secretly buried at Cowesses are just one of thousands of indigenous children buried at cemeteries throughout the country. He alleges a coverup involving the Catholic Church and government to keep what he calls a huge crime from the public. The only problem with this is that the 751 graves at Cowessess were in a community cemetery that had nothing to do with residential schools. Sinclair believes what his father alleges, namely that there are “15-25,000, maybe more” of these child victims buried across the country. These delusional beliefs are what inspired the church burnings. The inspiration for the beliefs was Kevin Annett’s work, particularly Unrepentant. Download it free and watch it. Then you can see where Nigaan’s wacky claims come from

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
Oct 12

"Murray Sinclair began pulling extraordinary numbers of alleged Indian Residential School deaths out of his hat – numbers like 10,000 to 25,000 – maybe even more." That the real number is zero is becoming irrelevant and as faded as pages in an ancient script. Most people don't seem to care, which works well for politicians and jurists. Yet is essential that we get at this tissue of original sin and understand why it was fabricated.

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