Melanie Bennet

True North

December 11, 2025

Dr. Geoff Horsman is a lecturer at Laurier University and a parent with kids in the Waterloo Region District School system.

He has launched a judicial review challenging the school board’s mandatory land acknowledgement policy, arguing it violates Charter protections around freedom of conscience and expression.

This case could set a precedent on compelled speech, parent rights, and ideological enforcement in schools.

James Turner

December 12, 2025

How deeply rooted is the Liberal DEI death wish?

DEI is a symptom of a shallow-minded, weak and pampered society applying for their own version of MAID. Petty officials demand that all the lemmings follow them off the looming cliffs. No discussion allowed. And the sheep, lazy and politically uneducated, follow with docile compliance.

From the dawn of time, from the time our species crawled out of the caves, land has been owned by whoever was strong enough to take it. This is Darwinism at its core. Survival of the fittest.

It is nature’s first and basic law. It is immutable and overrides all others, be they man-made or natural. This law applied to all the First Nations tribes present in Canada, thousands of years before the arrival of European Colonists. They took the land from someone else. Are the current tribes in Canada going to recite land acknowledgement to the Clovis or even the pre-Clovis inhabitants? Where does that lunatic progression end?

From the dawn of mankind, this law applies to every square inch of land on this planet.

It is a harsh, unforgiving and brutal law. But necessary. Without it, no species, including ours, would survive.

