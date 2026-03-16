REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
3h

Stephen Harper’s Financial Transparency Act was in place for one year. Justin Trudeau shelved it immediately after he took power. The Act revealed salaries as high as $1,000,000 per year and expense accounts that were out of control. The chiefs did not want the public to have that information and Trudeau complied. Reserves are almost completely dependent on Ottawa economically. The fact that many of their administrations are corrupt has nothing to do with their race or ethnicity. Any group that exists solely on “government” money will become corrupt

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Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
3h

We need more of these lawsuits - ordinary members of "First Nations" standing up to their corrupt leaders and the huge "Aboriginal Industry" that has sprung up to siphon off money intended to help the people themselves.

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