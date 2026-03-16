According to a recent CBC story, the Peguis Indian Band is suing former chief Glenn Hudson for allegedly breaching his duty and financially benefitting from his position. The lawsuit claims Hudson engaged in corrupt practices, including unauthorized fund transfers, awarding contracts to companies he benefitted from, and risky financial transactions. Hudson denies the allegations, calling them frivolous and part of a negative personal campaign against him.

Whether Hudson is proven to have acted in a corrupt manner or not, accusations like this have repeatedly been levelled against autocratic, dishonest, and self-serving Indian band leaders for decades.

Brief excerpts from the CBC story describing this battle appear below.

​ Suit claims Glenn Hudson led band to award $20M in contracts to company he co-founded, gave members cash gifts

Peguis First Nation has filed a 29-page statement of claim against former chief Glenn Hudson, shown in Winnipeg in a 2024 file photo. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

CBC News

December 23, 2025

Peguis First Nation [sic] is suing former chief Glenn Hudson over allegations he failed to act in the best interest of the band and financially benefited from breaches of duty — including claims that he enriched himself, his family and supporters.

In a 29-page statement of claim filed Friday with Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench, the First Nation alleges Hudson “engaged in corrupt practices,” made unauthorized transfers of funds, awarded contracts to companies he benefitted from, treated the First Nation’s assets “as if they were his own” and engaged in “risky financing and real estate transactions” during his 14 years as the chief as well as a shareholder and director of several Peguis corporations.

The allegations have not been proven in court. No statement of defence has been filed.

Hudson served as chief of Peguis, Manitoba’s most populous First Nation, from 2007 to 2015 and again from 2017 to 2023, when he lost to current Chief Stan Bird in an election Hudson continues to contest before the courts.

Hudson said the claims in the lawsuit are frivolous and intended to influence the outcome of the next Peguis election.

“The Nation suffered substantial financial losses, reputational harm and erosion of governance integrity,” reads the statement of claim.

“The corruption that the defendant engaged in … continues to have lasting negative impacts on the Nation.”

The band alleges that Hudson’s conduct “was not isolated or inadvertent but formed part of a sustained pattern of governance failure, misuse of authority, and disregard for fiduciary obligations, resulting in foreseeable and substantial harm to the Nation.”