Gifted researcher Michelle Stirling criticizes Raymond Frogner, Chief Archivist of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, for falsely claiming that public archives lack sufficient records about Indian Residential School students. She argues that the lack of comprehensive records is due to historical factors, including limited literacy among indigenous communities, the destruction of records during the Great Depression and World War II, and the fact that most indigenous children attended residential schools. Conversely, she shows that a mountain of records exists, such as those for Michel Red Crow. She also emphasizes the importance of understanding their historical context.

Phantasy Archives : A Review of Raymond Frogner’s Chapter in “Truth Before Reconciliation”

Michelle Stirling

October 12, 2026

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By Michelle Stirling ©2026

Raymond Frogner, Chief Archivist of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, has a chapter in the book edited by Sean Carleton and Niigaan Sinclair titled, “What we Choose to Forget.”

Strangely, for an archivist, Frogner accuses people like me, whom he calls “denialists” that we “decline to admit” that public archives serve as “documentary armouries acquiring and storing archival evidence as ammunition to assert the settler fact.” (bold emphasis added)

In the 1980’s, while working on historical documentaries and mini-series, I spent quite a lot of time in the Glenbow Archives in Calgary. Dr. Hugh Dempsey was then curator of the Glenbow Museum and he was my research supervisor for my documentary work.

There is no doubt that the Glenbow Archives were filled with “settler” histories, letters, diaries, photographs and so on. It was not easy to navigate the photo files, which were organized with a reproduction on small 3”x 4” filing cards, listed by file number with a short description of the source, content, relevance noted on the back of the card, but found in subject matter sections that, to me, did not make sense. The wonderful archivists seemed to know the photo library inside out and could quickly direct me to photos we needed for our shows, and to find other substantiating materials. Most of the images were of “settler history.”

However, not exclusively. It was Dr. Dempsey who was the primary mover and shaker for establishing the aboriginal exhibition and photo files, acquiring precious artifacts, creating dioramas that reflected how life was in the early days of contact in the West. It was he who made heroic efforts, along with his father-in-law, Indigenous Senator James Gladstone (graduate of Old Sun Indian Residential School), and Frank Red Crow (graduate of Dunbow/St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School), to document the oral histories of the aboriginal people of the plains in a plethora of books and articles.

Pre-contact, aboriginal people in the region of modern Canada, had no written languages; obviously their repository of written life records (and subsequently photographs) would be sparse compared to most Canadians of European descent, where the written languages dated back thousands of years.

What I’m saying is, no “ammunition” needed, Mr. Frogner.

Frogner seems to take the point of view by the title “What We Choose to Forget” that the onus on collecting everything about former Indian Residential School students lay only with the federal government, the Churches, and related agencies.

Why? Sadly, families seemed to have saved very few records themselves, even though many native people were quite literate years ago.

The story of Joseph Brant should be an inspiration for everyone. Back in 1740, Joseph Brant was born to Mohawk parents of Protestant persuasion. In 1761, he was sent to Moor’s ​Indian Charity School (the forerunner of Dartmouth College) in Lebanon, Connecticut for two years. He became literate in English, was taught how to farm, do math and he read the classics. Wikipedia notes, “Europeans were afterwards astonished when Brant was to speak of the Odyssey to them.” (The book, written in 800 BCE, is not quite as depicted in the feature film now in theatres…)

Brant became a devout Anglican and as well as acting as an interpreter in various military and social contexts, he collaborated with Reverend John Stuart to translate the Anglican catechism and Gospel of Mark into Mohawk.

He did not have a problem with residential school. He thrived because of his experience there.

So, I’m astonished by Frogner’s rage that he cannot find complete records for every child that was enrolled in Indian Residential Schools, dating back >100 years. I think it is exceptional the number of correlated records that do exist!

Think of it, back in the day, people filling out forms by hand with quill pen and ink, then sending them by pony express and train across Canada to Ottawa to the Department of Indian Affairs (DIA) where applications for admission were either accepted or rejected, and a letter went back to the Indian Residential School with related instructions.

Here’s a set of matching records for Michel Red Crow, that Prof. Jacques Rouillard located. Think how remarkable it is that these records exist from 122 years ago! Though it is only one example, it seems to indicate that this would have been the typical rigorous procedure for the admission and tracking of students.

Why? Because the government paid the school for each registered student; the schools thus had to provide documented proof of admission (that could easily be checked by the DIA with the Indian Agent for that band) in order to be paid. The DIA was also quite particular about investigating students who were listed as discharged as to the reason (i.e. sometimes to temporarily help at home with a new baby, harvest or trapping, and the student would return; sometimes the child or its family were unhappy with the school, and the child left, never to return, contrary to the claim of ‘being forced to attend’). Payments were meted out accordingly.

As time went on, physical records improved somewhat with typewritten letters. At least you could make a literal carbon copy.

However, that meant that the paper trail became a huge storage and filing problem in Ottawa, in terms of cost, space, manner of organization, and deemed value. By the Great Depression, this burden of documentation was weighing heavily upon a nation in economic distress.

Who knew 96 years ago in Ottawa, that in 2026 a cranky archivist at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) would be raging about the destruction of files that might have provided more detailed information about Indian Residential School students who are no longer alive?

The problem was exacerbated as Canada entered World War II on Sept. 10, 1939. War records needed to be kept; and there was a paper shortage.

As the thinking went at the time that Indigenous Canadians would learn reading, writing, math and certain domestic or agricultural/trade skills or move on to professions, the need for many of these records seemed less important. It was understood the students would become independent self-supporting individuals like their successful predecessors such as McGill graduate, Mohawk surveyor Thomas Green, so, decisions were made to destroy files thought to be less relevant to government records.

BTW - I looked into getting my school records, and it turns out they only keep the academic part for 50 years (and then not quite complete) – none of the diarized commentaries from teachers about me remain. “What We Choose to Forget.”

On page 69, Frogner writes that of 2,065 survivor requests for information out of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s 7 million records, some 800 turned up with “No records found.”

Does it cross his mind that maybe these people (or their relatives) were not IRS students at all? It seems that most Canadians think EVERY Indigenous child was “forced to attend” Indian Residential School. In fact, only 1/3 of Status Indian children ever attended, most of them for 3.5 years on average, 1/3 went to day school on reserve (just like public school), and another 1/3 did not go to any school at all. Likewise, Inuit and Metis children were originally not even allowed to attend Indian Residential School.

So, there may only be records for 1/6 of all Indigenous children during the time of the schools’ operations, and some of those records will be sparse.

However, from records that do exist, we know there was typically tight documentation of the comings and goings of children.

Every day of a child’s attendance at residential school was accounted for in order to obtain the per capita grant (see attached quarterly return for March 1945 mentioning Annie Casimir (Chief Rosanne Casimir’s maternal grandmother) who went to hospital for part of that quarter, and the days she was in hospital were docked from the per capita grant.

Why does Raymond Frogner hold a fantasy archive out to the public as some kind of performance standard? Was there ever a legal requirement in that time to preserve every record of every kind about each student?

Frogner attempts to magnify the claim of missing children by discussing a Sept. 1942 quarterly return where there are 31 fewer names than prior, and no record of students being discharged. Frogner files these as “missing children.”

Frogner has either misunderstood, or misrepresented, the records, which, coming from the archivist who has control over copies of those records, and is supposed to understand them, is rather shocking.

Here’s what Nina Green found out about these “missing children.” She writes:

On pp. 78-9, Frogner claims that 31 students who were listed in the quarterly return for June 1942 are absent from the quarterly return for September 1942, and that there has been no application for discharges for these ‘missing’ 31 students. Firstly, Frogner has the wrong year. The year was 1941, not 1942. Secondly, every single one of the 31 students was formally discharged. See the attached list of the 31 students Frogner is talking about, and the attached discharge forms from the Admission and Discharge file for St Anne’s available here.

In each case, the reason for discharge is given. Three students had reached the age at which they should be discharged. Five were sick. Eleven required rest, indicating they were not strong enough to meet the demands of classroom education. One had returned home to help her mother. Eleven had been kept at home by their parents. The last two reasons for discharge are highly significant in terms of the endlessly-repeated myth that 150,000 children were ripped from their parents’ arms (as falsely claimed by former TRC Commissioner Marie Wilson) and forced to attend Indian residential schools. Canadians can see in these discharge forms that far from being ripped from their parents’ arms and forced to attend, students went home to help when their parents needed them, and stayed home when their parents decided not to return them to residential school.

Thanks to irresponsible statements by former Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner, the late Murray Sinclair, constantly inflating the numbers of student deaths without evidence, the media exploited such comments. Despite the TRC publishing this table showing that 423 children died AT Indian Residential Schools (over 133 years and 139 schools), Murray Sinclair continued to make wild claims in the media:

An estimated 6,000 children die at the schools, according to the former chair of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission Murray Sinclair. They die from causes like disease, neglect, or accidents. Physical and sexual abuse is also common.

Here is the table published by the TRC:

The unnamed register appears to be double counting of summary reports of numbers (without names) which were issued after the per capita named submissions; however, we’d need more detail from the NCTR and TRC files to see how they arrived at these numbers.

Murray Sinclair’s son, Niigaan Sinclair, carries on the same kind of tropes, with an overlay of accusations of criminal intent. In this clip, responding to the Cowessess Band’s claim of finding 750 unmarked graves, Sinclair claims that since a priest allegedly removed the headstones from this community graveyard years ago, this must be a criminal cover-up. In fact, Chief Delorme at the time confirmed this was a known community graveyard, not a mass grave, that the Cowessess Band had taken it over from the Catholic Church in the 1970’s and that the Catholic Church “may have removed the markers.”

To put this in context, at Blue Quills in Alberta, the band took over land from a church which apparently unbeknownst to them, held an old community burial site. They have been digging up bodies there since 2004 according to media reports. The grave markers were all gone, and the grave diggers were shocked to find human remains as they had intended to dig a grave in what appeared to be an empty field, for one of their own recently deceased band members.

Those interred in the early days are far more likely to be my relatives than those of the Blue Quills Band. None-the-less the disinterment by Blue Quills grave diggers has continued from 2004 to the last reference I have in 2021.

And yes, there are a couple of mass graves there at Blue Quills – due to typhoid epidemics that are documented historically. Nothing nefarious.

None of this suggests cover-up or criminality. Community graveyards are only kept up by a local parish, but as a community dies out or moves away, these graveyards often become overgrown and lost to time, as was the case for one of the original “missing children” stories that appears to have jump-started this missing children, mass graves, mass psychosis years ago.

In 1987, Albert Lightning went looking for the grave of his deceased brother David, who had died at age 14 at the Red Deer Industrial School during the Spanish Flu of 1918-1920. The records of David and three other classmates who had died of influenza within days of each other were ultimately found in a dusty handwritten register at the Red Deer Cemetery; the wooden grave markers had been found by a farmer who had acquired the land where the forgotten “paupers” cemetery lay. It was this caring farmer who wrapped up the wooden markers in burlap and who ultimately provided the answer.

No foul play. Epidemic.

He later learned why David and his classmates were buried in a town graveyard, kilometres away. The flu of 1918 was so vicious that nobody at the school was well enough to dig graves. At the principal’s request, an undertaker from Red Deer took the bodies.

Far from this being a discriminatory act, as one might assume today, it was the desperate norm – for example, this insight from Saskatchewan.

Some Saskatchewan families lost track of their loved ones forever due to a provincial Order-in-Council which forbade the transport of bodies either within, or outside, the province. As a result, bodies were buried as quickly as possible in the nearest cemetery.

During the Spanish Flu, people could exhibit fever and infection in the morning and some would be dead by nightfall. An estimated 50 million to 100 million died of the Spanish Flu world-wide.

Frogner also writes of health issues at the Dunbow Industrial School, which operated from 1884 to 1922. So, the school closed 104 years ago. Indeed, Frank Red Crow (mentioned above) was a graduate of Dunbow (aka St. Joseph’s) and with his education and farming/ranching skills, he became a successful farmer, rancher and chief. Not just a survivor, a thriver!

It is true, as Frogner writes, that the Dunbow school was plagued with health issues. Most students were already infected with Tuberculosis when they arrived, as were many people in society.

If one looks at the prevalence of TB at the time, one finds the reason for its prevalence in schools, in Dr. Bryce’s work:

In 1906 the report of the Chief Medical Officer shows that statistics collected from 99 local medical officers having the care of a population of 70,000 gave a total of 3,169 cases of tuberculosis or 1 case for every seven in a total of 23,109 diseases reported, and the death rates in several large bands were 81.8, 82.6, and in a third 86.4 per thousand; while the ordinary death rate for 115,000 in the city of Hamilton was 10.6 in 1921. What these figures disclose has been made more plain year by year, namely that tuberculosis, contracted in infancy, creates diseases of the brain, joints, bones, and to a less degree of the lungs and also that if not fatal till adolescence it then usually progresses rapidly to a fatal termination in consumption of the lungs. (pg. 11)

If one reads Sheila M. Rothman’s “Living in the Shadow of Death”, one learns that people who wanted to be doctors or lawyers or to take any higher education back in the day took into consideration the likelihood that they would get TB by going to college or university. The risk was not only related to isolated Indian Residential Schools in Canada.

One American mother’s story told in Rothman’s book, Deborah Fiske (1806-44) whose expansive letters and historical records survive, was very strict with her children, forcing the girls to learn and perfect domestic skills. This was her plan. In the likelyevent that she died and they were orphaned, she reasoned that either family or friends might take them in as helpers, or they could get room and board somewhere in return for work.

These were the same “menial” (but useful) tasks many former Indian Residential School students complained of being forced to learn. Up until the 1950’s and the development of streptomycin and vaccines, TB was the greatest killer of all Canadians. Thousands of Indigenous children orphaned by parents who died of TB were rescued by Indian Residential Schools.

This is what we have chosen to forget.

Indeed, review the foreword to “The Miracle of the Empty Beds,” written by Dr. A.D. Kelly, a “privileged” white guy, former General Secretary of the Canadia Medical Association in the 1950s and ‘60s. Kelly explains that “I represent the once-typical segment of our society with a bad family history…” going on to say that his father died of “galloping consumption” * when he was six. His uncle also had TB and went to Kamloops** for a cure but succumbed there. Kelly’s only brother died at the age of two from TB meningitis. Kelly himself had a “puny childhood” but survived and became a medical doctor, but during his final year of residency at the Hospital for Sick Children, he too was infected with TB. Fortunately, after only three months at Calydor Sanatorium he was healed. [*consumption was another name for TB as, for many sufferers, it was as if the body was consumed from the inside with weight loss and muscle atrophy; ** Kamloops was renowned for the Tranquille TB Sanatorium, operating from 1907-1958]

Kelly recounts Dr. George Porter’s quote from his memoirs, “In 1908 it was true that every time the clock struck the hour in the daytime one Canadian died from tuberculosis and every time during the night, two Canadians died of the same disease.”

Death was common. Duncan Campbell Scott, who subsequently became Department of Indian Affairs administrator, lost his own 11-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, his only child, in 1907 when she died of scarlet fever, attending a boarding school in France. This is perhaps why he seemed unmoved by later reports on IRS mortality. The risk and reality were all too real for him.

Even Royal Bank of Canada recognized the historic mortality statistics before modern medicine and superior public sanitation in this 1965 document.

https://www.rbc.com/en/about-us/history/letter/february-1965-vol-46-no-2-careers-in-health-service/

But we have forgotten that, so it is easy for activist archivists like Raymond Frogner to make Canadians think there was something unusual or malicious about the prevalence of TB or the numerous child deaths from various natural causes in the earliest days of Indian Residential Schools.

In his chapter, Frogner includes an image of a gravesite “under warning” about the disturbing nature of the image. It is a picture of girls and women in summer attire, in a graveyard, holding crosses and gardening equipment. This can only be disturbing to people who don’t understand that Catholic and Christian religions (as do many other faiths) regularly tidy up and beautify the graveyards of those loved ones who have passed on. This is a sign of respect, not a horror show. Frogner denounces the “posed” nature of the image, complaining that such images were used to “give proof of the legitimacy of residential schools.” This is nonsense.

Just as the NCTR engages in “show-and-tell” fund raising activities, so the administrators of early Indian Residential Schools, who relied heavily on fund-raising from ordinary co-religious and philanthropists, also regularly provided evidence of activities and use of funds to thank them.

Here’s the pitch page for NCTR’s $40 million fundraising campaign out of a total $100 million project cost for a new building – ironically facing the same issues of lack of space that led the federal government to dispose of tons of IRS paper files years ago.

Imagine that. $100 million for one building to house an archive that denigrates the history and dedication of thousands of priests, nuns, clergy and staff who ran Indian Residential Schools on a shoe-string budget like this:

https://share.google/aimode/DSa8sH7lcbfnereXz

Yes, as Frogner notes, the early schools were not that well built; but they were vastly improved over time, to the point that the Kamloops Indian Residential School built a huge swimming pool out front so that the children could learn to swim. Let’s not choose to forget that.

Kamloops Indian Residential School swimming pool ca 1959

Many of the school improvements were funded by ordinary Canadians who were disciples of Christ, believers in faith, hope and charity, devout followers of the various Catholic or other Christian religious communities. They supported the education of Indigenous children, in the hope that they would all one day be capable people, operating independently in the modern world, like Indian Residential School graduate, Frank Red Crow. As the much-reviled Duncan Campbell Scott said:

“I do not think as a matter of fact, that the country ought to continuously protect a class of people who are able to stand alone…”

Indigenous activists today interpret Scott’s desire for full independence of the students as a desire to extinguish their culture.

Frankly, what we choose to forget in the rabid efforts to condemn Indian Residential Schools of “genocide” is that for years, thousands of Indian Residential School graduates often returned to their home reserves and became teachers there, or went on to higher education in law, administration, accounting, becoming community leaders and chiefs.

Thus, the Indigenous activists we see today who are denouncing this country are doing so in English or French, meaning they ably navigate complex spoken and written international languages. They are wearing culturally appropriated suits and ties, dresses, glasses, fancy gel-nails, designer blouses, and criss-crossing the country on airplanes while they read complex legal briefs and write reports on computers. Some are talented musicians or filmmakers – using tools far more complex than a drum or rattle. This was the objective of Indian Residential Schools; to imbue the students and subsequent generations with knowledge, skills and acculturation.

Somehow this integration into mainstream society fills some Indigenous activists with hate and resentment, exacerbated by essays like that of Raymond Frogner who can only see the bad and sad of Indian Residential Schools, framed without historical context (like that of the prevalence of TB).

He can never see the kind and good, so his polemics are a form of incitement of hatred against Roman Catholics and other Christian denominations.

And 23 million Catholic and Christian taxpayers are literally funding this biased archivist.

While certainly some Indigenous people are happiest out hunting or on the trapline, those in gel-nails and designer clothes would not last long scraping and chewing hides for traditional clothing and moccasins, useful as those survival skills might be.

As noted in Shingwauk’s Vision, an Assiniboine Chief recalled:

“…Our children and grandchildren will be taught the magic art of writing. Just think for a moment what that means. Without the aid of a spoken word our children will transmit their thoughts on a piece of paper, and that talking paper may be carried to distant parts of the country and convey your thoughts to your friends. Why even the medicine men of our tribe cannot perform such miracles.”

What anti-Indian Residential School activists choose to forget is that the early Indian Residential Schools and those early students opened all these doors for them and showed them the culturally appropriate ways to interact on a global scale.

Yes. Bad things happened to some former students – sometimes very bad things.Frogner cites a few examples in his essay – dreadful flogging in 1910. As horrific as this was, harsh physical discipline was legally sanctioned in Canada at the time. Flogging was generally reserved for criminal or indecent behaviour or homosexuality; we don’t know what the victim may have been doing (if anything) to warrant such a punishment.

https://share.google/aimode/vwqKzAx8mADByT1oI

A personal note: My own father attended boarding school in England in the 1920s and 30s, and was mercilessly caned on his left hand until it was black and blue, for being left-handed. He was humiliated in class and made to stand in the corner with a dunce cap on. He was then bullied and mocked by other students. There is no doubt in my mind that this affected him for his entire life. My point is that harsh discipline was not unusual for any child in that time.

Frogner also notes cases of sexual abuse and a case of a serial pedophile priest, then highlights the case of Arthur Plint, a simpleton who pled guilty without trial, but was said to not understand his alleged sexual assault crime(s) while in jail. Many of these tragic cases are well-known, but that’s why there was an Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement, to provide compensation to victims and to end all claims.

Somehow people choose to forget that was the point of a settlement agreement.

To settle these matters for once and for all, and to move on to reconciliation.

Let’s get there. Let’s leave the phantasy of complete files in a >100-year-old archive behind.

There is no list of names of children said to be missing.

No families have come forward with evidence of one of their own.

How long must this wild ghost chase go on?

If we are to have the “truth” before reconciliation, then let’s have the proper historical context as well.

That doesn’t require a $100 million building.

The truth is out there.

Image licensed from Adobe Stock; text added.

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