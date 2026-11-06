REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Cattexas
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Thank you. My husband and I worked as teachers at Amazon Lake 1971. We were in a public school and half of the grades were in a residential school with nuns who treated them with such kindness. Children who were put there to save them from parental violence and disease etc. All of the ghost stories of how indigenous children have been brutally harmed is money making for layers and layers of parasites. What is the end goal? I don't know But it includes more scam and money. Thank you for your work.

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